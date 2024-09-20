Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: previews, thundercats

Thundercats & Lord Of The Rings on Next Week's Previews Covers

Thundercats and Lord Of The Rings on next week's Diamond Previews catalogue covers, for items shipping in December and beyond.

The October edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue is out next Wednesday and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale from December and beyond. From publishers who are still with Diamond, that is, one way or another. This month, the front cover features Diamond Select Toys' Lord of the Rings: Frodo at Mt. Doom PVC Statue. While the back cover features Dynamite Entertainment's ThunderCats #11, for a new story arc by writer Declan Shalvey and artist Drew Moss. While on the spine of the Previews catalogue, from the classic 1980s X-Men storyline Inferno comes Diamond Select Toys's newest Minimates set, the Marvel Minimates Series 87: X-Men Inferno Box Set. And on the consumer and retailer order form is the bestselling graphic novel series spinning out of The InvestiGators, The Agents of S.U.I.T., returning in their new adventure, Wild Ghost Chase, coming in February 2025 from 01 First Second. Which may well outsell anything else in the new Previews catalogue by far.

Gems of the Month: October's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month also include:

BOOM! Studios' Book of Cutter #1 and In Bloom #1

Dynamite Entertainment's DuckTales #2 and ThunderCats #11

Image Comics' Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale #1 and Dust to Dust #1

Marvel Comics' T.V.A. #1

Titan Comics' Conan the Barbarian #18 and Heat Seeker: Combustion–A Gun Honey Series #2

Deluxe Publishers: Among the Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

ABLAZE Publishing' The Breaker: New Waves Omnibus Volume 1 GN and Fault Lines GN

Archie Comics' The Cursed Library: Unbound

DSTLRY Media's Through the Boughs: A Yuletide Offering #1

Massive Publishing's Crashdown Volume 1 TP and Massive Select: TMNT Mutant Nation #1 Signed Set

Zenescope Entertainment's Grimm Fairy Tales #91

We may have to dive into a few of these over the weekend. The October edition of Previews, goes on sale at your local comic shop or specialty store on Wednesday, September 25th.

