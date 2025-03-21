ThunderCats & Powerpuff Girls in Dynamite Full June 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: powerpuff girls, thundercats

ThunderCats, Powerpuff Girls, Red Sonja, Gargoyles, Zootopia, Space Ghost, Terminator & Darkwing Duck in Dynamite's Full June 2025 solicits

Article Summary Epic crossovers: ThunderCats meet Powerpuff Girls in an action-packed adventure by Dynamite Comics.

Immortal Demona joins Viking raids in Gargoyles Demona #2 for a thrilling saga by Greg Weisman.

Red Sonja embarks on a noir quest for vengeance and treasure in Hyboria, blending wits and weapons.

Darkwing Duck battles Megavolt in the digital realm, taking on virtual threats in cyberspace clash.

ThunderCats, Powerpuff Girls, Red Sonja, Gargoyles, Zootopia, Space Ghost, Ducktales, Herculoids, Silverhawks, Evil Dead, Vampirella, Terminator, Darkwing Duck, Captain Planet, and more in Dynamite Entertainment's Full June 2025 solicits and solicitations.

THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR A GANUCHEAU

DYNAMITE

APR250010

APR250011 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR B ENGLE

APR250012 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR C STONE

APR250013 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR D SAOWEE

APR250014 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR E BALDARI

APR250015 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX

APR250016 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR G GANUCHEAU METAL PREMIUM

APR250017 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR H GANUCHEAU HOLOFOIL PREM

APR250018 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR I 10 COPY INCV BALDARI VI

APR250019 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR J 15 COPY INCV SAOWEE VIR

APR250020 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR K 20 COPY INCV ENGLE VIRG

APR250021 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 CVR L 20 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Coleman Engle (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

In the greatest crossover since peanut butter met jelly, The Powerpuff Girls travel from Townsville to Third Earth and discover the world of the ThunderCats!

After being trapped in a runaway rocket by Mojo Jojo, the titanic trio find themselves on a strange planet where their super-powers don't work. Luckily, someone named Snarf is there to provide a situation report and wouldn't you know it, there's evil that needs defeating! But without their Chemical X-enhanced abilities, what can Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup do against a foe like Mumm-Ra?

Find out as writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist COLEMAN ENGLE open up the Treasures of Thundera in the first issue of ThunderCats/The Powerpuff Girls featuring instantly iconic covers from GANUCHEAU and ENGLE as well as CORAN KIZER STONE, SAOWEE, and NICOLETTA BALDARI!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

GARGOYLES DEMONA #2 CVR A HETRICK

DYNAMITE

APR250022

APR250023 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #2 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

APR250024 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #2 CVR C PAUR

APR250025 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #2 CVR D BAGLEY

APR250026 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #2 CVR E HETRICK METAL PREMIUM

APR250027 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #2 CVR F HETRICK LTD VIRGIN

APR250028 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PAUR LINE

APR250029 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #2 CVR H 10 COPY BAGLEY VIRGIN

APR250030 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #2 CVR I 15 COPY INCV PAUR VIRGIN

APR250031 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #2 CVR J 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick

The year is 1107, and an immortal Demona and her adopted daughter Angelika have found their way to the frozen fjords of Norway, where they sign on to help crew the flagship of Sigurd Magnusson, last of the Viking kings.

Carving a path of destruction across the sea and land, they raid and plunder in a relentless (and rewarding!) search for treasure. But the two exiles are not the only Gargoyles in Sigurd's employ and when his fearsome longboats reach the glittering city of Constantinople, all of the stone guardians on board will face a life-altering dilemma!

Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and original animated series artist FRANK PAUR set a course for adventure in the second chapter of their history-bestriding saga Gargoyles: Demona featuring fiercely fashioned covers from PAUR, MEGHAN HETRICK, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and MARK BAGLEY!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

APR250032

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

After the thrilling events of issue #12's second-story-arc finale, the fine-tuned creative team of DAVID PEPOSE and JONATHAN LAU pull out all the stops for their very first Space Ghost Annual!

With the Council of Doom seemingly defeated, our heroes now face a terrifying new threat-one that strikes from beyond the fourth dimension! To have any hope of survival, Space Ghost and his crew must find a way to break the dominion of…

TEMPUS THE TIME-MASTER!

Featuring 28 action-packed story pages, Space Ghost Annual #1 boasts an equally exciting array of covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and ANTHONY MARQUES!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR C BARENDS

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR D MARQUES

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR F MATTINA PREMIUM METAL

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR G MATTINA HOLOFOIL PREM

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR H MATTINA LTD VIRGIN

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR I 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR J 10 COPY INCV MARQUES VIRGIN

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR K 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 CVR L 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

RED SONJA NOIR #1 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

APR250044

(W) David Avallone (A) Edu Menna (CA) Lesley Li

The crimson-maned warrior of song and legend muscles her way into trouble once more in this all-new tale of hard-boiled Hyboria!

When her mercenary partner is murdered, Sonja is drawn into a feverish hunt for a priceless artifact known as the Crimson Calypso. The She-Devil with a Sword is out for revenge-but first she's got to slice her way through a web of deception and violence, waging a war of both weapons and wits against a pitiless and implacable foe.

Gimlet-eyed wordsmith DAVID AVALLONE joins legendary ink-slinger EDU MENNA for this special 40-page one-shot packed with two-fisted betrayals and bloody retribution-all wrapped in treacherously alluring covers from LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by MOLLY STEWART!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

RED SONJA NOIR #1 CVR B LINSNER

RED SONJA NOIR #1 CVR C COSPLAY

RED SONJA NOIR #1 CVR D BLANK AUTHENTIX

RED SONJA NOIR #1 CVR E LEIRIX METAL PREMIUM

RED SONJA NOIR #1 CVR F LINSNER LTD VIRGIN

RED SONJA NOIR #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

RED SONJA NOIR #1 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

RED SONJA NOIR #1 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LI VIRIGIN

CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR A HARDIN

DYNAMITE

APR250053

APR250054 – CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

APR250055 – CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR C WARD

APR250056 – CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR D OLIVER

APR250057 – CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR E HARDIN METAL PREMIUM

APR250058 – CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR F HARDIN LTD VIRGIN

APR250059 – CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

APR250060 – CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV OLIVER VIRGIN

APR250061 – CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

APR250062 – CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR J 15 COPY INCV WARD VIRGIN

APR250063 – CAPTAIN PLANET #3 CVR K 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Chad Hardin

The Planeteers are finally assembled, but the odds against them and the ultimate survival of the Earth are steep. The untested team now faces the collective might of mega-powerful villains Duke Nukem, Doctor Blight, and M.A.L and without the help of a depleted Captain Planet, the inexperienced eco-warriors must band together as never before to have any hope of standing against them!

Fueled by endless reserves of renewable talent, author DAVID PEPOSE and artist EMAN CASALLOS push their narrative engine to the limit in Captain Planet #3 -aided by clean-burning covers from CHAD HARDIN, CHRISTIAN WARD, BEN OLIVER, and connecting art from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR A SPEARS

DYNAMITE

APR250064

APR250065 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR B MIDDLETON

APR250066 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR C CHEW

APR250067 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR D OLIVER

APR250068 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR E HARDIN

APR250069 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR F MIDDLETON METAL

APR250070 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR G MIDDLETON LTD V

APR250071 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV BA

APR250072 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR I 10 COPY INCV HA

APR250073 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR J 10 COPY INCV BA

APR250074 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR K 15 COPY INCV OL

APR250075 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR L 15 COPY INCV BA

APR250076 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR M 15 COPY INCV CH

APR250077 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR N 20 COPY INCV BA

APR250078 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #4 CVR O 20 COPY INCV SP

(W) Joe Casey (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Mark Spears

After evading an entire battalion of security at Area 51, Dr. Quest, Race Bannon, Jan, and Jace finally figure out how to get a signal through to Space Ghost. The good news is that the Guardian of the Spaceways is able to use it to open a portal that takes the Phantom Cruiser back to Earth. The bad news is that the portal also brings one of Dr. Nightmare's mechanical beasts with it!

Grown-up adventurers JOE CASEY and SEBASTIÁN P RIZ pull out all the stops for the thrilling finale of their cosmos-spanning crossover in Space Ghost/Jonny Quest: Space Quest #4 commemorated by carefully curated covers from MARK SPEARS, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, DERRICK CHEW, BEN OLIVER, and CHAD HARDIN!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR A STONES

DYNAMITE

APR250083

APR250084 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR B BAGLEY

APR250085 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR C BRANDT & STEIN

APR250086 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR D BALDARI

APR250087 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR E CANGIALOSI

APR250088 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI LINE ART

APR250089 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN

APR250090 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI LINE ART VIRG

APR250091 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN VIRGIN (C

APR250092 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR J 20 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI VIRGIN

APR250093 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR K 20 COPY INCV BAGLEY VIRGIN

APR250094 – DARKWING DUCK #5 CVR L 25 COPY INCV STONES VIRGIN

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Ted Brandt, Ro Stein (CA) Tad Stones

In this issue: Fate conspires to throw Darkwing into conflict once again with the malevolent Megavolt! Could this be a sign that the high-voltage villain is really the arch-nemesis of DW's dreams? To find out, Darkwing will have to strap on a pair of oversized goggles and try to thwart Megavolt's virtual heist in the newfangled digital realm known as "The Internet"!

Cyberspace veterans DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, TED BRANDT, and RO STEIN power up their modems and prepare to pwn the n00bs with Darkwing Duck #5 featuring leet cover warez from BRANDT & STEIN, MARK BAGLEY, NICOLETTA BALDARI, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and original animated show creator TAD STONES!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

DUCKTALES #7 CVR A BIGARELLA

DYNAMITE

APR250096

APR250097 – DUCKTALES #7 CVR B TOMASELLI

APR250098 – DUCKTALES #7 CVR C LAURO

APR250099 – DUCKTALES #7 CVR D QUAH

APR250100 – DUCKTALES #7 CVR E RONDA

APR250101 – DUCKTALES #7 CVR F 10 COPY INCV RONDA VIRGIN

APR250102 – DUCKTALES #7 CVR G 10 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN

APR250103 – DUCKTALES #7 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN

APR250104 – DUCKTALES #7 CVR I 15 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

APR250105 – DUCKTALES #7 CVR J 20 COPY INCV BIGERELLA VIRGIN

(W) Brandon Montclare (A) Tommaso Ronda (CA) Ivan Bigarella

Everybody has a favorite DuckTales character and everyone's favorite character is in this issue! That's because Uncle Scrooge will need all of his friends (and even a few familiar foes) to stop his precious Money Bin from losing all its dough!

No one could forget DuckTales race cars, lasers, and airplanes but do you recall the hilarious high-flyer, the high-tech hero, the prehistoric cave-duck, the absent-minded inventor, the majordomo mutt, the nanny and the not-quite-a-niece, or the whole troop of Junior Woodchucks? Well, get ready for a trip down memory lane featuring all of these fondly remembered friends and more!

Guest stars galore join writer BRANDON MONTCLARE and artist TOMMASO RONDA in the jam-packed comics jam that is DuckTales #7 all capped off with covers from RONDA, IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

ZOOTOPIA #5 CVR A FORSTNER

DYNAMITE

APR250106

APR250107 – ZOOTOPIA #5 CVR B RANALDI

APR250108 – ZOOTOPIA #5 CVR C ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED

APR250109 – ZOOTOPIA #5 CVR D STORYBOOK ART

APR250110 – ZOOTOPIA #5 CVR E MOVIE CHARACTERS

APR250111 – ZOOTOPIA #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV MOVIE CHARACTERS VIRGIN

APR250112 – ZOOTOPIA #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV STORYBOOK ART VIRGIN

APR250113 – ZOOTOPIA #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU VIRGIN

APR250114 – ZOOTOPIA #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

APR250115 – ZOOTOPIA #5 CVR J 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Trish Forstner

After getting a report of a children's scout troop in trouble, Officers Hopps and Wilde head to Tundratown on the outskirts of Zootopia to investigate – and their appearance doesn't sit well with the local Grizzly clan!

The ZPD partners reassure the bears that they're only checking up on the way-ward scouts, who are busy honing their survival skills. But as Nick helps the kids out by drawing on his own scouting past, Judy becomes suspicious of their Den Mother's curriculum which seems to involve a awful lot of panning for gold!

Experienced wilderness guides JEFF PARKER and ALESSANDRO RANALDI blaze a new trail in Zootopia #5 featuring scenic overlooks from RANALDI, TRISH FORSTNER, CRAIG ROUSSEAU, and more!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

HERCULOIDS #5 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

APR250116

APR250117 – HERCULOIDS #5 CVR B LINSNER

APR250118 – HERCULOIDS #5 CVR C BARENDS

APR250119 – HERCULOIDS #5 CVR D HOTZ

APR250120 – HERCULOIDS #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

APR250121 – HERCULOIDS #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HOTZ VIRGIN

APR250122 – HERCULOIDS #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN

APR250123 – HERCULOIDS #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

APR250124 – HERCULOIDS #5 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Francesco Mattina

In this issue: The mysterious entity deep beneath the surface of Planet Amzot is slowly awakening, performing inscrutable actions using unknown technology, and possibly even generating new forms of life! But when it first encounters the Herculoids, will it reveal itself to be a friend or foe?

Expert narrative excavators TOM SNIEGOSKI and artist CRAIG ROUSSEAU uncover a rich vein in The Herculoids #5 studded with glittering gems from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, and KYLE HOTZ!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #4 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

APR250125

APR250126 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #4 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

APR250127 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #4 CVR C LAND

APR250128 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #4 CVR D LINSNER LTD VIRGIN

APR250129 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

APR250130 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LAND LINE ART V

APR250131 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VI

APR250132 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LAND VIRGIN

APR250133 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #4 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE AR

(W) Jay Stephens (A) Fran Strukan (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

It's nonstop, page-turning action in this fourth and final issue detailing the weirdest war ever witnessed in the Hyborian Age! The White Apemen of Mount Bori join the She-Devil's side against the Arean Invaders, and Martian battles Martian when one bulging-brained attacker is possessed by the ancient serpent god Set and emerges flanked by snake-filled Martian mummies as the all-powerful conqueror, MAR-SET-AHKS!

Witness the unbridled carnage of the resulting alien apocalypse in the feverish finale of Red Sonja Attacks Mars breathlessly broadcast by JAY STEPHENS and FRAN STRUKAN, with captivating color commentary from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and GREG LAND!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

RED SONJA TP VOL 03 THE MASTER FALLS

DYNAMITE

APR250134

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Haunted by the horrors wrought by the gods and Kulan Gath, Red Sonja seeks refuge in the depths of the brutal Pictish wilderness, searching for the means of either revenge or redemption whichever comes first. But she is followed by more than the shadows of the past as she journeys into the land of the dead. Will she be able to finally rid herself of the curse she carries, and stop the invisible war tearing the land to pieces? Only time blood-will tell! and Sonja's

Written by acclaimed author TORUNN GR NBEKK (Thor, Carnage, Catwom-an) and illustrated by legendary Red Sonja artist WALTER GEOVANI, Red Sonja Vol. 3: The Master Falls completes Gr nbekk and Geovani's historic run on the series, collecting issues #13-18 and featuring a complete cover gallery!

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR A BARENDS

DYNAMITE

APR250136

APR250137 – RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR B SEELEY

APR250138 – RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR C RANEY

APR250139 – RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR D JELENIC

APR250140 – RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR E RANEY METAL PREMIUM

APR250141 – RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR F RANEY LTD VIRGIN

APR250142 – RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV SEELEY LINE ART

APR250143 – RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV JELENIC VIRGIN

APR250144 – RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV SEELEY LINE ART VIRGI

APR250145 – RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR J 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

APR250146 – RED SONJA VS AOD #3 CVR K 20 COPY INCV SEELEY VIRGIN

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Bjorn Barends

The unlikely alliance of the She-Devil with a Sword and the Guy with the Gun continues as the two reluctant partners race to thwart Kulan Gath and his unholy Deadite horde! The quest to keep the Necronomicon out of Gath's twisted hands takes a turn for the subterra-nean as Sonja and Ash prepare to enter the Tomb of the Three Kings and these definitely ain't the ones that followed a certain star to Bethlehem!

Veteran S-Mart shoppers TIM SEELEY and JIM TERRY fill readers' carts with action, adventure, and unadulterated mayhem in Red Sonja vs. The Army of Darkness #3 featuring bonus cover coupons courtesy of SEELEY, BJORN BARENDS, TOM RANEY, and NIKKOL JELENIC!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR A LEE & CHUNG

DYNAMITE

APR250147

APR250148 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR B STOKOE

APR250149 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR C BORGES

APR250150 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR D MOSS

APR250151 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR E LEIRIX

APR250152 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR F MANIX

APR250153 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR G 10 COPY BATTLE DAMAGE

APR250154 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR H 10 LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

APR250155 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR I 15 BATTLE DAMAGE VIRGIN

APR250156 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR J 15 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

APR250157 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR K 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN

APR250158 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR L 20 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

APR250159 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR M 20 COPY INCV BORGES VIRGIN

APR250160 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR N 25 COPY INCV STOKOE VIRGIN

APR250161 – SILVERHAWKS #6 CVR O 25 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Mark Spears

Rebuilding a criminal empire doesn't come cheap, and Mon*Star needs a big score to keep the credits flowing the bigger, the better. There's only one target that really fits the bill: the treasury planet, Dolar!

If the resurgent mobster can pull it off, he'll have enough cash to cement his stranglehold on Limbo forever and Commander Stargazer is determined to prevent that at any cost. But will his untested new SilverHawks be able to stand up to Mon*Star's onslaught?

Find out as ED BRISSON and GEORGE KAMBADAIS's celebrated series kicks off its second story arc in SilverHawks #6 featuring cybernetically enhanced covers from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JAMES STOKOE, GERALDO BORGES, DREW MOSS, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

TERMINATOR #9 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

APR250162

APR250163 – TERMINATOR #9 CVR B GALMON

APR250164 – TERMINATOR #9 CVR C STAGGS

APR250165 – TERMINATOR #9 CVR D COUSENS

APR250166 – TERMINATOR #9 CVR E SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

APR250167 – TERMINATOR #9 CVR F 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

APR250168 – TERMINATOR #9 CVR G 10 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

APR250169 – TERMINATOR #9 CVR H 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN

APR250170 – TERMINATOR #9 CVR I 15 COPY INCV COUSENS VIRGIN

APR250171 – TERMINATOR #9 CVR J 20 COPY INCV GALMAN VIRGIN

APR250172 – TERMINATOR #9 CVR K 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Colin Craker (CA) Declan Shalvey

Skynet has been sending Terminators to a host of different times in its efforts to crush the human resistance before it can even start Judgement Day itself! and that includes the critical hours before

Discover the fate of one T-800 as it relentlessly tracks down its objective, absorbing ever-increasing amounts of damage as it loses more and more of its critical systems. But who will break down first the hunter, or its prey?

The suspiciously efficient creative team of DECLAN SHALVEY and LUKE SPARROW reveal a new perspective on the war against the machines with The Terminator #9 reinforced by hauntingly hallucinatory covers by SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, CAT STAGGS, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

THUNDERCATS #17 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

APR250181

APR250182 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR B SHALVEY

APR250183 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR C LEE & CHUNG

APR250184 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR D MOSS

APR250185 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR E MANIX

APR250186 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

APR250187 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL

APR250188 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

APR250189 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR I MANIX FOIL

APR250190 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR J MANIX FOIL VIRGIN

APR250191 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR K PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

APR250192 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

APR250193 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR M 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

APR250194 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR N 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

APR250195 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR O 15 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

APR250196 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR P 15 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

APR250197 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

APR250198 – THUNDERCATS #17 CVR R 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

As the ThunderCats continue to adjust to the seismic changes wrought by the arrival of the Knights of Thundera, the Knights launch their first official mission the capture of Mu'Tant leader Slythe!

But the Mu'Tants aren't the 'Cats' only enemies on Third Earth- and their mis-fortune at the hands of the Knights could prove to be a golden opportunity for an even deadlier foe!

Cunning strategists DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS advance their battle plans in ThunderCats #17 featuring eye-catching standards from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and MANIX!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

APR250199

APR250200 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR B HENRY

APR250201 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR C HETRICK

APR250202 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR D BAGLEY

APR250203 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR E LEE & CHUNG

APR250204 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR F SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

APR250205 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR G SHALVEY LTD VIRGIN

APR250206 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV HENRY LINE ART

APR250207 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR I 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN (C

APR250208 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV HENRY LINE ART VIRGIN

APR250209 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR K 15 COPY INCV BAGLEY VIRGIN

APR250210 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR L 20 COPY INCV HETRICK VIRGIN

APR250211 – THUNDERCATS LOST #4 CVR M 20 COPY INCV HENRY VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Declan Shalvey

After an arduous journey through the desert, the Lost Team finally makes it back to their crashed ship only to find it ransacked and stripped of everything of value. As they search through the wreckage for anything useful to salvage, Scorpius and his company of mercenaries attack but both sides are taken by surprise when a mysterious stranger intervenes in the battle!

Agents provocateurs ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO send a vital situation report with ThunderCats: Lost #4 cleverly encoded in covers by DECLAN SHALVEY, CLAYTON HENRY, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARK BAGLEY, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

APR250212

APR250213 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR B LAND

APR250214 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR C CELINA

APR250215 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR D CHATZOUDIS

APR250216 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR E COSPLAY

APR250217 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR F PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

APR250218 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR G PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

APR250219 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV ANACLETO

APR250220 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR I 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

APR250221 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV ANACLETO B&W

APR250222 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR K 15 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS VIRGIN

APR250223 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR L 15 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN

APR250224 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR M 20 COPY INCV ANACLETO VIRGIN

APR250225 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #4 CVR N 20 COPY INCV LAND VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Vampirella's crippling postpartum depression spirals into a psychotic break, and the Daughter of Drakulon now sees enemies everywhere. After the half-vampire bounty hunter Chastity is found brutally murdered, Vampi's teammates in the Sacred Six move to rescue Vampi's young son from his clearly unhinged mother. The result is a bloody showdown that could end their alliance forever and condemn her child to a future of eternal darkness!

The immortal comics team of writer CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and artist ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ ratchets up the tension in Vampirella #4 balanced by endearingly eye-catching covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, GREG LAND, CELINA, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

