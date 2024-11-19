Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: free comic book day, thundercats

Thundercats Vs Powerpuff Girls in Free Comic Book Day 2025 Gold Titles

Speed Racer, Conan, Power Rangers Vs VR Troopers and Thundercats Vs Powerpuff Girls in the Free Comic Book Day 2025 Gold Titles

Article Summary Discover the epic crossover: Thundercats meet Powerpuff Girls on Free Comic Book Day 2025.

Explore 13 exciting titles featuring iconic characters like Power Rangers, Speed Racer, and Conan.

Dive into new adventures with Star Wars, Avatar, Phineas and Ferb, and more beloved franchises.

Get a sneak peek of Marvel's Fantastic Four and X-Men event, plus Dr. Seuss comics for kids.

The thirteen Free Comic Book Day 2025 titles have been announced, all the titles that comic book stores must order a minimum amount of to be officially Free Comic Book Day accredited stores. With titles Archie Comics, Boom Studios, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Image Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel, Papercutz, Random House Children's Books, Skybound Entertainment, Titan Comics and VIZ Media. And that includes MAd Cave getting the Speed Racer rights, Thundercats Vs PowerPuff Girls, Power Rangers Vs VR Troopers, and the new Conan event, Scourge of the Serpent…

Archie's Comics Spectacular

Archie Comics

All-ages Archie is back and better than ever! Follow Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica's wild world, filled with magic, mayhem, merriment, and plenty of familiar faces!

Power Rangers/ VR Troopers

BOOM! Studios

After 30 years, the VR Troopers are back and better than ever. After making their long-awaited return in the pages of Power Rangers Prime, this issue will give fans a sneak peek at a new era of virtual reality powered action… alongside a special flipbook calling back to the original 1995 comics!

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures/ Avatar: The Last Airbender

Dark Horse Comics

In Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs travel to a mysterious swamp, where Master Yoda has set up an elaborate scavenger hunt. In Avatar: The Last Airbender FCBD tale, Samurai Appa and Ronin Momo find themselves at a beleaguered Fire Nation noodle house where some of the clientele are tougher customers than the owner would like.

ThunderCats/PowerPuff Girls #0

Dynamite Entertainment

Two titans of animation, together for the first time. The Powerpuff Girls travel to Third Earth, and discover the world of the ThunderCats!

I Hate Fairyland

Image Comics

Celebrate 10 years of I Hate Fairyland with a stroll down memory lane… literally, as the lovably psychotic Gert revisits the various lands and kingdoms that she's terrorized throughout the first 40+ issues of her adventures.

Speed Racer #0

Mad Cave Studios

An all-new continuation of the classic manga/anime! The featured story ties directly into Mad Cave's ongoing Speed Racer series. Meanwhile, the backup tale that sets up a Racer X spin-off series.

Fantastic Four/ X-Men #1

Marvel

In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, dive into an unusual story in which the Fantastic Four respond to an unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the All-New, All-Different X-Men, there is one extra mutant in attendance. Who could it be? You'll have to grab a copy on Free Comic Book Day to find out.

Spider-Man/ Ultimate Universe #1

Marvel

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and Spider-Man are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster Ultimate event.

Disney's Phineas and Ferb

Papercutz

When Dr. Doofenshmirtz tries to use Free Comic Book Day to take over the Tri-State Area, his -inator sends Doof and Perry the Platypus into another comic book, a story featuring Phineas and Ferb! Can Perry stop Doof and escape the comic before the whole thing self-destructs?!

Dr. Seuss FCBD Exclusive

Random House Children's Books

Experience Dr. Seuss's whimsical world like never before with this exclusive comic based on the Dr. Seuss graphic novel Green Eggs and Ham Take a Hike. Plus, enjoy a preview of the upcoming Dr. Seuss graphic novels Thing One and Thing Two Have Homework to Do!

Energon Universe Special

Skybound Entertainment

The biggest names in comics bring you the biggest FCBD release of the year with three all-new stories from the Energon Universe featuring G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Void Rivals! A perfect jumping on point for new readers with huge revelations for long time fans!

Conan The Barbarian: Scourge of the Serpent

Titan Comics

Scourge of the Serpent, the newest epic Conan event, begins here! The serpent god's influence tightens its coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will spiral together to answer a chilling question framed in past and present—What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it has begun, can it be stopped?

Minecraft: The Manga/ Beyblade X

VIZ Media

In Minecraft: The Manga, peaceful life in a perfectly constructed town sends ten-year-old Nico into mischief and off on an adventure to the ends of the Overworld. Then, in Beyblade X Bladers are ready to battle it out! They've set their sights on the top of The X tower and prepare to fight their way to victory.

