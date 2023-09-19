Thw Awl Leads Ablaze's December 2023 Solicits & Solicitations

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ablaze, Awl, December 2023, soliicts

Ablaze launches their new graphic novel, manwha and webtoon collections in their December 2023 solicits and solicitations, including The Awl, while Zombie Makeout Club, Get Schooled, and Terror Man all get their second volumes.

THE AWL, Vol. 1, story and art by Gyu-seok Choi SRP: $9.99 248 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-190-9 Suitable for Older Teen Readers Available December 6th

The Awl is a story of ordinary folks struggling to be treated as humans. In the face of corporate greed and reprehensible actions, a bond of respect has formed between young executive Yi Su-in and union activist Gu Go-sin. Seeing what his employers are capable of, Yi joins Gu in trying to establish a union for the company's employees. But despite the unacceptable working conditions, the workers are reluctant to go through with it…until they witness a shocking situation involving one of their fellow employees.

ZOMBIE MAKEOUT CLUB, Vol. 2, story and art by Peter Richardson SRP: $9.99 176 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-235-7 Suitable for Older Teen Readers Available December 6th

Powered by the mysterious phenomenon of "Black Blood" and effortless gorepunk aesthetics, various youngsters in Death City find themselves tangled up together and pitted against the mysterious organization that seeks to harvest their bodies and abilities. When Yuka goes searching for her missing sister, she becomes entwined in a web of serial killings, madness, and conspiracy. Yuka's path leads her to Ai, who has awakened within the facility. Both girls are pursued by a new foe and her human pet, but with what means and to what ends?

TRAVELING TO MARS TP EDITION, story by Mark Russell, art by Roberto Meli SRP: $29.99 280 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-189-3 Suitable for Older Teen Readers Available February 2024

From award winning writer Mark Russell and artist Roberto Meli comes this Eisner-nominated compelling sci-fi story… Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both and what it means to be a dying god. A riveting story of planetary exploration and of finding meaning in your final days.

GANNIBAL, Vol. 2, story and art by Masaaki Ninomiya SRP: $12.99 280 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-220-3 Suitable for Older Teen Readers Available February 14th 2024

Officer Daigo Agawa's gotten more than he'd bargained for out of an official assignment to the remote mountain village of Kuge. What began as a hopeful fresh start for his family has quickly turned into a nightmare. Spurred by the appearance of his disappeared predecessor's daughter, Agawa has vowed to get to the bottom of mysterious happenings within the village, all seemingly linked to the extensive and domineering Koto family. However, the Koto family does not take Agawa's suspicions lightly, and they launch a two-pronged assault on the police officer. While Agawa confronts the Koto family on their turf, a contingent of the clan has gone to confront Agawa's wife and child in their home. What do they have planned? And can Agawa escape his own predicament in time? A terrifying thriller series rich in tension and suspense, Gannibal is a masterpiece of horrific manga. Featuring magnificent drawings by Masaaki Ninomiya, and a gripping story. Catch Season One of the Gannibal TV adaptation streaming now on Hulu!

GET SCHOOLED, Vol. 2, story by Dongwoo Han, art by Jinho Ko

SRP: $19.99 280 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-207-4 Suitable for Older Teen Readers Available December 6th

As Hwajin Na's TRPA team expands, bad actors within the Korean education system don't stand a chance! As their assignments continue, they discover that their brand of corrective justice must be applied to students and teachers alike. Very little bad behavior happens without cause and, through unconventional means, Hwajin and Hanrim seek to cut off school-led chaos at the root.

TERROR MAN, Vol. 2, story by Yongtaek Chae, art by Garam Han

SRP: $19.99 264 Pages ISBN: 978-1-68497-206-7 Suitable for Older Teen Readers Available December 6th

Jungwoo's re-upped resolve has led him closer to the top of the criminal enterprise responsible for his mother's death, but the revelations were not won without sacrifice. Jungwoo and his team face injury, the police investigator who wanted the truth has been killed, and Jungwoo's childhood best friend has become tangled in the fray. Despite the setbacks, Terror Man's desire for justice has only intensified, but how will this pursuit ultimately affect him? And how thin is the line between justice and vengeance?

THE AGENT, Issue 2, story and art by Mathieu Gabella, art by Fernando Dagnino SRP: $3.99 Available December 13th

While the incident in the subway remains foggy to her colleagues, Rhym just knows there's more than meets the eye. She's always been able to trust her intuition, but this time it leads her into deeper waters than she was prepared for. When she bites off more than she can chew, she meets Sebastian, a member of a mysterious organization tasked with keeping and using arcane knowledge. He's instructed to recruit her, but for what purpose? What makes Rhym so special?

THE PRISM, Issue 3, story and art by Matteo De Longis SRP: $3.99 Available December 20th

The team is assembled! The producers are primed! The countdown has started! The PRISM takes the first steps on their tour of the Solar System, leaving the orbit of their endangered Earth for the great unknown of the mission before them. Still strangers, can they come together to form the resonance required to banish The Smoke on the Water? And can they be marketable while doing it?

