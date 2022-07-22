Tiger Division: Marvel's South Korean Avengers Get Series in November

Marvel's South Korean super-team, Tiger Division, will star in their own 5-issues series this November, by Emily Kim and Creees Lee. Marvel revealed the news at the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con, describing the team as like the "Korean Avengers." They also showed off a cover and some variants:

Marvel soon followed up with more information on Tiger Division in a press release, including the team lineup of leader White Fox, Luna Snow, Taegukgi, Lady Bright, Mr. Enigma, The General, and Gun-R II. Read more in the press release below.

Announced earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con's Retailer Panel, TIGER DIVISION will take center stage in their first ever solo series this November! Introduced by Jed MacKay last year in books like TASKMASTER and BLACK CAT ANNUAL, the team of South Korea's fiercest defenders were a breakout hit, and now, fans will learn more about the team in a five-issue limited series written by Emily Kim (SILK) and drawn by Creees Lee (MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY). Led by fan-favorite hero White Fox and joined by cryokinetic pop superstar Luna Snow, the unstoppable team consists of: • Taegukgi, the patriotic powerhouse with a heart of gold

• Lady Bright, a card-wielding and mysterious sorceress

• Mr. Enigma, a street-brawling demigod

• The General, a living totem

• And Gun-R II, an android with an attitude "I'm so excited to be launching Tiger Division's first limited series," Kim said. "As a lifelong fan of comics, I never thought I'd get the chance to write for an all-Korean group. Hopefully it's not the last and there will be many more Tiger Division stories to come." TIGER DIVISION #1 (OF 5)

Written by EMILY KIM

Art and Cover by CREEES LEE

On Sale 11/2

Read more news from the Diamond Retailer Appreciation Lunch by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag. Stay tuned!