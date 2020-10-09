TikTok, Gang Warfare and More Announced by Archie Comics For 2021

South Side Serpents #1 is a new one-shot comic book launching from Archie Comics in January, written by David Barnett, drawn by Richard Ortiz, with colours by Matt Herms, letters by Jack Morelli and a variant cover by Tyler Boss. Working as an Archie/Riverdale prequel it will focus on SD Jones passing the mantle of leadership of the Riverdale gang, The Serpents, to his son, Jughead, leather jacket and all. The comic will show off the edgy side of the Serpents, gang war, dark places "Dark aspects, gang wars, that's sometimes what Archie is."

Archie will be relaunching the Betty And Veronics digest classic volume, with a new ten page story by Jamie L Rotante and Brittney Williams, focused on TikTok – or something very close to ir.

And Archie is getting a new 80th Anniversary Digest series, with a brand new lead ten-page story by Bill Golliher and Pat and Tim Kennedy, intended to reward their oldest readers.

And they are offering this 80th Anniversary print to just those kind of folk. Is this the much-promised special surprise?

And yes, you can order online with this handy dandy link. They also have a look ahead at Madam Satan #1, out late this month.

And the scheduling for the final two delayed issues of Sabrina: The Teenage Witch: Something Wicked.

You can see the whole panel from NYCC/MCM/Metaverse right here.

Join a panel filled with talent from across the Archieverse including legendary artist Dan Parent, Archie Comics Editor and Betty & Veronica: Bond of Friendship author Jamie L. Rotante, Riverdale: The Ties That Bind author Micol Ostow, Riverdale Diaries: Hello, Betty! author Sarah Kuhn, and Madam Satan author Eliot Rahal as we talk comics, novels, TV, and more! PLUS: A special surprise for all panel attendees.