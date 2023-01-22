Tim Drake: Robin #5 Preview: Tim Finds What He's Looking For Tim finally locates Bernard in this preview of Tim Drake: Robin #5... but someone else is waiting for him too.

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #5

DC Comics

1122DC194

1122DC195 – Tim Drake: Robin #5 Nick Robles Cover – $4.99

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A/CA) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz

Tim's mysterious new admirer/nemesis is closing in and they could be anyone. With everyone he trusts potentially compromised or in danger, the World's Greatest Robin has no one and nowhere left to turn for help…except for himself. But can Tim Drake get out of his own way for long enough to catch up to a villain who seemingly knows everything about Tim, down to the very way he thinks?

In Shops: 1/24/2023

SRP: $3.99

