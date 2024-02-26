Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Billi 99, José Villarrubia., Sarah Byam, Tim Sale

Tim Sale & Sarah Byam's Billi 99 Now Coloured by José Villarrubia

Clover Press is publishing the first hardcover edition of Tim Sale’s first full-length comic, Billi 99, now coloured by José Villarrubia.

The Kickstarter-funded edition features extras, including pin-ups by renowned comic artists.

Sarah Byam and Tim Sale's vision of Billi 99 comes to life with vibrant colors and new essays.

Famed artists and writers praise Billi 99 as crucial to understanding Tim Sale's legacy.

Tim Sale died, unexpectedly, in June 2022. He is best known in comics for his collaborations with Jeph Loeb, including his work on Batman, Catwoman, Superman, Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Daredevil, as well as the TV series Heroes. Now Clover Press is publishing the first-ever hardcover edition of Sale's first full-length comic book work, Billi 99, written by Sarah Byam, originally published by Dark Horse Comics in 1991, reprinted in 2002, and nominated for an Eisner. This new edition, which is being crowdfunded on Kickstarter starting today, published by Clover Press and now coloured by José Villarrubia.

The Clover Press Edition of Billi 99, includes multiple extras, including pin-ups by Matt Wagner, Rick Hoberg, Andy Kuhn, and Tomm Coker. And we have a few of those to show off right now.

"Tim Sale was one of the most celebrated and beloved comic book artists of his generation. Frequently collaborating with writer Jeph Loeb, Tim illustrated seminal stories featuring Batman, Catwoman, Superman, Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Daredevil as well as the cult favorite TV series Heroes. Now Clover Press is publishing the first-ever hardcover edition of Sale's first full-length comic book work, the Eisner Award-nominated BILLI 99, written by Sarah Byam. This new edition, which is being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, features glorious colors by the award-winning and fan-favorite color artist José Villarrubia. "First published by Dark Horse in 1991 as a four-part mini-series, BILLI 99 is a cautionary tale about corporate greed and a corrupt government. It asks: what is power when everything has been taken away? The book contains 196 pages of breathtaking, lovingly painted, duo-shade art, and the hand lettering that would become Tim Sale's signature font. The story introduces the teen vigilante hero. Billi Chadam takes up her late father's sword to bring down the powers of oppression and give the people of her city back their lives. BILLI 99 is a story of hope and inspiration.

"A few years before Tim passed, he, editor Patty Jeres, and I tried to finance a hardcover, color version of BILLI 99 and were repeatedly frustrated, but the idea of printing a definitive version of the book remained steadfast," said writer and co-creator Sarah Byam. "BILLI 99 was a favorite of Tim's and it's important to us to do it justice, as we introduce this early and important work to a whole new audience." "Sarah Byam's BILLI 99 is a unique perspective on the comic book hero," writes Tim Sale's widow, Susan Bailey in her new essay for the book. "It's as fresh today as it was in 1991 when it was first published. You'll see why Tim was proud to be part of the telling of this twist on the typical comic book hero, especially if you knew him personally, after reading the book. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did when Tim first introduced me to Billi."

"Along with everyone else who knew him, worked with him or simply enjoyed his work, I was very saddened by the passing of Tim Sale," said José Villarrubia. " I had admired his work for years and had had the opportunity to work with him several times, including in Superman for All Seasons, SOLO, and Batman/Catwoman: The Wedding Album. I missed BILLI 99 when it was first published in black and white. I am very thankful to Sarah for bringing me into this project. I think that readers are going to be very surprised by it. For me, this is a splendid opportunity to rend homage to a great comics artist." "Tim and Sarah felt like there never was a version of BILLI 99 that fully reflected their final vision," said Clover Press Publisher Hank Kanalz. "It is a great honor for Clover Press to publish the definitive edition of BILLI 99." "The Clover Press Edition of BILLI 99 includes multiple extras, including a portrait tribute of Tim Sale by legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz, an essay by Susan Bailey, and pin-ups by Matt Wagner, Rick Hoberg, Andy Kuhn, and Tomm Coker."

And they have some quotes to back this all up.

"BILLI 99 is a compelling graphic journey; with a must-read story by Sarah Byam and stunning must-see artwork by the late great Tim Sale. In short, this is a must-have collection. Period."— Bill Sienkiewicz (Stray Toasters, Elektra Assassin) "Before I found my way into the glory of Tim Sale's artwork, an equally talented writer named Sarah Byam had the good fortune of finding Tim. This is the story that launched him into the public eye. Part Zorro, part great female hero, and all incredibly original, BILLI 99 is finally collected here with stunning colors by Jose Villarrubia. Tim is gone now, but his legacy lives on through his talent and BILLI 99 is a must have for your collection." —Jeph Loeb (Batman: The Long Halloween, Spider-Man Blue) "In BILLI 99, Tim Sale showed the world the sort of epic comics artist for which he would become so renowned, while Sarah Byam delivers a strong, believable and utterly compelling female adventure character. BILLI 99 is at once an irresistible mixture of power and rage, sympathy and grace."— Matt Wagner, (Grendel, Dracula: The Impaler) "Atmospheric visuals and a compelling narrative — an inspired vision of America's future that feels like an observed reality."—Dave Gibbons (Watchmen, The Originals) "Most comic readers know Tim Sale from his gorgeous collaborations with writer Jeph Loeb (Batman, Daredevil). Sale's sharp, emotional pacing and impeccable storytelling is in evidence in his little-known, earliest work, BILLI 99. Written by Sarah Byam, BILLI 99 features a fearless female protagonist, the Sword of Toleado, in a crime tale carved from the dystopian streets of Detroit. Sale's documentary-style atmospherics are matched and embraced by Byam's sparse dialog. BILLI 99 was originally printed in duo-shade washes of gray, black and white. Before he passed, Sale and Byam had planned a special color hard cover printing with Jose Villarrubia. Here, finally, his wish has been completed for this new edition of BILLI 99." —Ann Nocenti (The Seeds, Daredevil) "Billie 99 is a tough woman in a tough urban tale from writer Sarah Byam that is as relevant today, even more so, as when it was first published. Masterfully illustrated by Tim Sale with his visual genius of depicting both the epic scope of an embattled city and the intimate drama between characters. And for this new collection, also featuring Jose Villarrubia's always beautiful color work to add even more dimension to this classic comics series. Don't miss out on this one!"— John K. Snyder III (Grendel) "It's hard to believe that BILLI 99 first crossed my desk at Dark Horse over thirty years ago. Sarah Byam's dystopian story was prescient, already so well ahead of its time that now, more than three decades later, the story feels utterly contemporary. The late Tim Sale, then largely unknown except to our Grendel family of readers, brought the series to moody, atmospheric life, a showcase for his first experiments in duo-shade and the gray wash that would become his signature look. Billi was beautiful ages ago in black-and-white. Now, thanks to the artistry of veteran colorist José Villarrubia, she's just glorious!"—Diana Schutz, comics editor/translator "Tim's work on BILLI 99 was a turning point in his career. His command of black and white, of shadows and light, is all evident here. He always spoke to me very fondly of the series and I know he would be overjoyed to see the incredible work Jose has been doing to introduce BILLI 99 to a whole new audience."—Richard Starkings (Elephantmen)

