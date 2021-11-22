Tim Seeley & Ilias Kyriazis' Graphic Novel Chronophage From Humanoids

Chronophage is a new graphic novel coming from Tim Seeley and Ilias Kyriazis with a foreword from Tom King, being published by Humanoids in February 2022. Here's the solicitation, a preview, as well as a preview of the latest Humanoids is publishing from the Jodorowsky Library that month, Son of A Gun, drawn by Georges Bess and Oliver Boiscommun.

CHRONOPHAGE (MR)

HUMANOIDS

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Ilias Kyriazis

A single mother becomes involved with a mysterious man who consumes moments of her life, leading her to question her choices, and whether they can-or should-be undone. When Chloe begins a passionate relationship with a traveling businessman named Heath Doran, her life immediately changes for the better, and not just because she's getting laid. Friends thought long lost return, and new opportunities suddenly present themselves out of nowhere. Soon, however, she begins experiencing horrific encounters with ghostly beings eventually revealed to be the echoes of moments she has somehow no longer lived. Terrified at the realization that her past is being rewritten and that Heath is not who-or even what-he seems to be, Chloe must find a way to take back the seconds, minutes, and hours stolen by the alien chronophage masquerading as her new lover. But before she can act, Heath has one last surprise for her: a chance to undo the brief sexual encounter that turned her into a single mother sixteen years ago. Featuring a foreword from Tom King.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

JODOROWSKY LIBRARY SON OF GUN PIETROLINO (MR)

HUMANOIDS

(W) Alejandro Jodorowsky (A) Georges Bess, Oliver Boiscommun

The Jodorowsky Library: a collection of deluxe matching volumes showcasing the iconic works of the legendary Alejandro Jodorowsky. While Jodorowsky is most renowned for his sci-fi and fantasy works, this second volume shows the full breadth of his creativity, bringing in readers of different genres. This volume collects two highly sought-after, out-of-print works: the modern-day spiritual western SON OF THE GUN (illustrated by Georges Bess) and the heart-wrenching tale of a mime in Nazi-occupied France, PIETROLINO (illustrated by Olivier Boiscommun). In Shops: Feb 23, 2022 SRP: 39.99