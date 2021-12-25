Tim Seeley's West Of Sundown in Vault Comics' March 2022 Solicits

Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell and Jim Terry are launching their new series West of Sundown, a vampire western thriller, in Vault Comics' March 2022 solicits and solicitations, as well as the return of Barbaris for their Free Comic Book Day listing in May.

Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches. Welcome to the skull-cracking, blood-splattering, mayhem-loving comic brave enough to ask: How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence? Hah! Messing with you. It's just… Barbaric.

Reprint Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

WEST OF SUNDOWN #1 CVR A CAMPBELL

A beautiful vampire must flee monster slayers in New York City and reclaim the ancestral soil that restores her undead flesh. But the world has changed since she was reborn in the New Mexico desert, and now Constance der Abend and her loyal assistant Dooley must adapt to life in the rough frontier town of Sangre de Moro, where all sorts of monsters have settled.

A western tale of survival starring a cast of literary horrors from the diabolical minds of Tim Seeley, Aaron Campbell, and Jim Terry.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEATHEN #2

The book star started it all returns to the single issue format for our 5th anniversary with Vault Reserve, the definitive collector's edition featuring new cover and exclusive backmatter.

Chapter II: The Viking warrior Aydis crosses hellfire to reach the valkyrie Brynhild, only to discover that was the wasy part. Actually getting Brynhild free from Odin's curse is a whole other story. Meanwhile, her talking horse Saga confronts the mystical wolves who will end the world.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLUE FLAME #9 CVR A GORHAM

Just barely but once again standing on his own two feet, Sam is cleaning up his act, looking for work and a place to live.

But he can't stop thinking about the shooter, the 19-year-old who murdered his four friends and twenty others. Neither can the Blue Flame, who decides to try something different in court after his failure to find any divine cosmic help for humanity's defense. As Sam digs deeper into the past of his would-be killer, the Blue Flame discoveres a way to call the deceased shooter as an unexpected witness.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

END #3 CVR A SUNANDO

Fate, destiny, providence… these things cannot be shaped by hand or force of will. Or so we're told.

In the lair of the Fuaim, a fabled relic of unimaginable power falls into Walt's grasp.

A sign his journey to becoming a hero of legend has begun!

Or will he instead discover that the tighter he holds onto his dream, the more it slips from his fingers?

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FOX AND HARE #2 CVR A LEE (RES)

JAN221734 – FOX AND HARE #2 CVR B YOSHITANI (RES) – 3.99

(W) Jon Tsuei (A) Stacey Lee (CA) Stacy Lee

With their differences behind them, the Fox, the Hare, and Aurora set out to crack the encrypted data they stole from Synastry Designs, but a new threat arrives in Mazu Bay. Prime Minister Moorhouse unveils the Knights of Mazu, his new private army. The local mercenaries are nervous and raring for a fight. The Knights of Mazu are armed to the teeth and moving in. Can the Fox and the Hare diffuse this powder keg or will it bring them all down?

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HUMAN REMAINS #7 CVR A CANTIRINO

HUMAN REMAINS #7 CVR B HIXSON

Anjali returns with the strange psychedelic fungus, which might be a potential savior or a dangerous poison.

Meanwhile, the Reverend Hays faces his darkest hour, and Jessica's flight from her brutal husband comes to a chilling and unexpected conclusion.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #8 CVR A LEIZ

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #8 CVR B HICKMAN

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #8 CVR C LEIZ BLACK BAG VAR (MR)

With the landscape changing all around them, Olivia and Connor reach the final destination on their satyr book tour.

And it's not what either of them expected.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WITCHBLOOD TP VOL 01

A modern, Wild West road trip about a witch named Yonna cruising the southwest as a band of bloodthirsty biker vampires, the House of Love, hunt her scattered coven for the source of all magic: Witch Blood.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

