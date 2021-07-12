Time for Some Daddy Issues in Seven Secrets #10 [Preview]

Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo's Seven Secrets continues at explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday with the release of Seven Secrets #10. Traditionally, comic book heroes are plagued by Daddy issues. Batman's father from another dimension is an evil Batman that wants to prevent him from being Batman. The Hulk's dad is literally the devil. Superman's dad totally kidnapped Superman's son and aged him into a teenager. Spider-Man's father-figure was killed because Spider-Man was being a dick. The list goes on and on and on. But what if you thought your daddy was dead and the whole time he's been secretly chilling with you behind an Eyes Wide Shut sex mask, as Sigurd revealed to Eva last issue? Yeah. Caspar is gonna have some serious daddy issues, making him a first class comic book hero. Check out a preview below.

SEVEN SECRETS #10 CVR A DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY211011

MAY211012 – SEVEN SECRETS #10 CVR B MEYERS – $3.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

Will Amon be able to capitalize on the Order's fragility to destroy it once and for all? Still reeling from their losses, the Keepers must come together for a momentous decision… one that will leave Casper at a difficult crossroads. If Amon and the Seekers strike in this moment, they may be able to capture all the remaining secrets, and with it wipe out the Order.

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99