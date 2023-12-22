Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Terror Inc, Timeless

Timeless Teases The Return Of Terror Inc To Marvel For 2024

Terror Inc. was a Marvel horror comic created by Dan Chichester, Margaret Clark and Klaus Janson in 1988, who may return in 2024.

Terror Inc. was a Marvel horror comic book that featured the character Terror, as created by Dan Chichester, Margaret Clark and Klaus Janson for St. George #2 published by Marvel in 1988, as part of Chichester's Shadowline Saga, when he was known as an enforcer called Schreck.

In the nineties, as Marvel expanded to almost two hundred comics a month, that included Terror Inc, starring the renamed Schreck as Terror. The team included the likes of Werewolf by Night, Morbius, the Living Vampire and more. The series ran only 13 issues of the planned 16 issue run, and guest starred in a Daredevil/Punisher crossover. There was nothing for over a decade until an appearance in the 2o06 League of Losers storyline in Marvel Team-Up. He even got a couple of Nature Reader MAX series and an Ultimate Marvel cameo

Well, with Dan Chichester returning to Marvel to write the nineties-themed Daredevil: Black Armor series, Timeless suggests that Terror Inc may be returning as well… You can keep up with our Timeless teases with this handy dandy Timeless tag

Terror can replace his lost body parts with those of the dead, and secrets an acid that dissolves the parts from a body and then acts as a glue to keep them in place on himself. He also grows spikes on his face, which can also be removed. He also gains the previous owner's last memories and strongest emotions and can gain the skills and abilities of the person. And it looks like he is returning to Marvel for 2024.

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230550

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Juann Cabal (CA) Kael Ngu

BEHOLD THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE – FEATURING THE DEBUT OF TWO NEW MARVEL ICONS!

In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The MOON KNIGHT UNENDING has risen – a nightmare born of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: POWER MAN, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved? PLUS – a SHOCKING glimpse into the next year of Marvel stories! Rated T In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 SRP: $6.99

