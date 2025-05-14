Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, Solomon Kane

Titan Comics' Conan & Solomon Kane August 2025 Solicits

Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures release August 2025 solicits for Robert E Howard-related titles, Conan The Barbarian and Solomon Kane

Article Summary Titan Comics unveils August 2025 Conan and Solomon Kane comic book and omnibus releases.

Conan the Barbarian #23 drags Conan and allies into the deadly land of Stygia for new dangers.

Massive omnibus editions collect classic Conan arcs, Savage Sword issues, and special stories.

Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1-4 gets a Patrick Zircher pack with a rare sketch variant.

Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures have released their August 2025 solicits and solicitations for their Robert E Howard-related titles, Conan The Barbarian and Solomon Kane… not that they made it easy. It was quite the quest!

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #23 (ONGOING)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale August 13, 2025

COVER A BY ACCLAIMED CREATOR DAN PANOSIAN

The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia… What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN

COVER B: GREG STAPLES

COVER C: JOEL GOMEZ

COVER D: SWEENEY BOO

COVER E: FOIL DAN PANOSIAN VIRGIN ($13.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 6

(W) Michael Fleisher, Larry Yakata (A) John Buscema

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 672pp, $125.00, On Sale August 6, 2025

In an Omnibus extravaganza that covers the entire run of writer Michael Fleisher's two years on Conan the Barbarian, artist John Buscema turns in page after page of iconic artwork featuring Conan opposite some of his most mysterious foes: The scheming Jergal Zadh, the magic-wielding Alhambra, the conniving Baron Vjerzak and Conan's old comrade Fafnir! Includes two mighty Annuals and a

classic issue of What If? that asks the question: What if Conan was stranded in the 20th century?

Collecting: Conan the Bar barian (1970) #150 – 171,Conan the Barbarian Annual (1973) #8-9, What If? (1977) #43.

REGULAR: JOHN BUSCEMA

DIRECT MARKET: MIKE KALUTA

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 6

(W) Michael Fleisher, Roy Thomas and Chris Claremont (A) John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan, Joe Chiodo, Val Mayerick and Barry Windsor-Smith

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 1008pp, $150, On Sale August 20, 2025

X-MEN superstar Chris Claremont pens an adventure that pits Conan against the minions of Thoth-Amon in a tour de force drawn by Val Mayerik-and Conan legend Roy Thomas is also on hand to tell solo stories of Conan's 'Red Nails' colleague, Valeria. Also includes extensive articles on, and the comic book adaptation of, the blockbuster Conan the Barbarian film! Collecting: The Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #73-87 and Marvel Comics Super Special (1977) #21.

REGULAR: EARL NOREM

DM EDITION: JOE CHIODO

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 10

(W) Chuck Dixon, Larry Yakata, Don Kraar (A) Gary Kwapisz, Andy Kubert, Val Mayerik

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 516pp, $125, On Sale August 27, 2025

THE GREATEST HERO IN SWORD-AND-SORCERY HISTORY. THIS IS THE LEGEND OF CONAN!

Collecting 13 issues of the classic Conan magazine, THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN and featuring Conan stories from 1987-1988 written by the likes of Chuck Dixon, Larry Yakata and Do n Kraar, and drawn by Gary Kwapisz, Andy Kubert and Val Mayerik. The omnibus also includes the graphic novel, CONAN THE REAVER written by Don Kraar and drawn by the legendary John Severin. Collecting: The Savage Sword of Conan (1987) #133-145 and Conan the Reaver (1987). With rarely seen BONUS MATERIAL

REGULAR: JOE JUSKO

DIRECT MARKET: JOE JUSKO

CONAN THE BARBARIAN VOL. 5: TWISTING LOYALTIES

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Danica Brine and Doug Braithwaite

SC, FC, 112pp, $17.99, On Sale August 13, 2025

Conan the Cimmerian and Bêlit, Pirate Queen of the Black Coast, are in their prime, enjoying a life of decadence and debauchery, but a flagrant flash of wealth brings unwelcome attention from thieves with a taste for danger and agents from Stygia on a dark mission for their serpent god! Collects- Conan the Barbarian #17-20

REGULAR COVER: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

DIRECT MARKET: DEAN KOTZ

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1-4 PATRICK ZIRCHER PACK

(W/A) Patrick Zircher

FC, 4*32pp, $19.99, On Sale August 27, 2025

COLLECTS #1-4 OF SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING

Story, art and covers by PATRICK ZIRCHER

Features a black and white issue #1 Sketch Cover Variant! Limited to 500 Copies!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!