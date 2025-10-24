Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: conan, doctor who, Escape from Skull Island

Titan Comics' January 2026 Full Solicits – Monsterverse & Doctor Who

ESCAPE FROM SKULL ISLAND #1 (OF 4)

Format: Comic book

(W) Simon Furman

(A) Christopher Jones

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale January 28, 2026

SPINNING OUT OF RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND!

AN OFFICIAL CONTINUATION OF THE SKULL ISLAND ANIMATED SERIES!

OFFICIAL CANON STORY SET IN THE MONSTERVERSE!

Trapped on Skull Island, a desperate band of survivors struggles against the land's relentless horrors while an ancient threat rises from below. But as chaos unfolds, flashbacks reveal Kong's turbulent youth: his battles, losses, and the primal instincts that shaped him into the island's sovereign.

Now, as hordes of monstrous beasts close in on the stranded humans, the most dangerous enemy of all regains strength to once more challenge Kong's throne.

COVER A: MARIA WOLF

COVER B: CHRISTOPHER JONES

COVER C: SUNGHAN YUNE

COVER D: SERG ACUNA

COVER E: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

COVER F: MARIA WOLF FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

COVER G: SUNGHAN YUNE VIRGIN

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #28 (ONGOING)

Format: Comic book

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Fernando Dagnino

Publisher: Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale January 14, 2026

YEAR THREE OF THE TITAN/HEROIC CONAN LEGACY CONTINUES!

ALL-NEW CONAN STORY ARC CONCLUDES!

THE CONQUERING CROWN: The King of Aquilonia has gone mad, or so the rumors say. A tyrant sits upon the throne and all will suffer until he is deposed or dead. Conan the Mercenary cares nothing for these royal rumors and petty politics, but the Cimmerian's skill in battle is about to put him in the path of a mad monarch, and his life will be forever changed.

COVER A: GERARDO ZAFFINO

COVER B: SWEENEY BOO

COVER C: SCOTT CAMPBELL

COVER D: GERARDO ZAFFINO FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

COVER E: GERARDO ZAFFINO VIRGIN

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #12 (ONGOING)

Format: Comic book / magazine

(W) Chris Ryall, Fabian Nicieza, Patrick Zircher

(A) Gabriel Rodriguez, Mirko Colak

Publisher: Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures

B&W, 64pp, $6.99, On Sale January 7, 2026

Featuring a cataclysmic CONAN story from writer Chris Ryall and artist Gabriel Rodriguez, a twisting BRAN MAK MORN prose tale from writer Fabian Nicieza, the return of EL BORAK from writer Patrick Zircher and artist Mirko Colak, captivating covers from Adrian Smith and Geof Isherwood, plus art pin-ups and more, SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN Issue #12 closes out its second year in sword-swinging style!

COVER A: ADRIAN SMITH

COVER B: GEOF ISHERWOOD

COVER C: ADRIAN SMITH FOIL TRADE ($16.99)

COVER D: ADRIAN SMITH VIRGIN

CONAN THE BARBARIAN TP VOL. 6: A NEST OF SERPENTS

Format: Graphic novel

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Fernando Dagnino

Publisher: Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures

SC, FC, 112pp, $17.99, On Sale January 7, 2026

The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia… And what they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!

Collects – Conan the Barbarian #21-24

REGULAR COVER: DAN PANOSIAN

DIRECT MARKET COVER: GREG STAPLES

DARK SOULS: MOTHER OF MOURNING #2 (OF 4)

Format: Comic book

(W) George Mann

(A) Maan House

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale January 7, 2026

BUILDING ON THE ACCLAIMED HIT VIDEO GAME DARK SOULS !

WRITTEN BY BESTSELLING NOVELIST GEORGE MANN!

Hope is a fleeting feeling for the Knights of Mourning. But the knightly order are willing to bet everything on their last chance of salvation.

In search of a hero to rekindle the flame, these knights turn to the Mother of Lilies, a soulless mummified saint with legends about her ability to restore balance to the world.

The knights believe that her lost soul will resurrect her and bring them their sought-after champion to guide them to solace. But madness looms in every knight's mind and this long-awaited goal might not be what it once seemed…

COVER A: RAYMOND GAY

COVER B: ANDREY GARIN

COVER C: SEBASTIAN CABROL

COVER D: RAYMOND GAY FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

COVER E: RAYMOND GAY VIRGIN

LITTLE NIGHTMARES: DESCENT TO NOWHERE #4 (OF 4)

Format: Comic book

(W) Lonnie Nadler

(A) Dennis Menheere

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale January 28, 2026

BASED ON THE BEST-SELLING CHARMING HORROR GAME, LITTLE NIGHTMARES !

The end is in sight for Myra, but in a city as CORRUPTED as The Counties, the truth often lies somewhere IN BETWEEN the lines of a police report and half-buried memory.

For Hush, the DUNGEON door lies dead ahead – but will she be able to escape without succumbing to the shadows which haunt her every step?

COVER A: TYLER BOSS

COVER B: JEFF STOKELY

COVER C: DENNIS MENHEERE

CRANIACS #4 (OF 4)

Format: Comic book

(W) Sholly Fisch

(A) Joe Simko

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale February 11, 2026

DEBUT COMIC BASED ON HIT CRANIACS TRADING CARDS!

FROM CO-CREATORS JOE SIMKO (GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ), IRA FRIEDMAN (EX-TOPPS) AND ACCLAIMED WRITER SHOLLY FISCH (BATMAN , SCOOBY-DOO )!

Two planets collide forming one world. Two distinct skull-faced societies split down the middle!

One side is wild & stone age named RETROVIA; the other side is systematic & ultra-futuristic named FUTERRA.

COVER A: JOE SIMKO

COVER B: PEDRO ANDREO

COVER C: FLOPS

DOCTOR WHO: THE PRISON PARADOX #3

Format: Comic book

(W) Dan Watters

(A) Sami Kivelä

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale January 7, 2026

Something more terrifying than mere criminals lurks within the space prison of Panotoplis.

Can the Doctor and Felik be saved from possession by an evil alien entity and how can a lone Adipose defeat an invisible enemy?

COVER A: V.V. GLASS

COVER B: PHOTO

COVER C: SAMI KIVELÄ HOMAGE COVER

SCAVENGERS ANOTHER SKY VOL.1

Format: Manga

(W/A) Ryo Furube

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 214pp, $12.99

On Sale January 21, 2026

FROM THE CREATOR OF YORU NO KUNI !

Scavengers Another Sky delivers the ultimate high-stakes adventure, packed with intense action, intriguing characters, and a plot full of twists as treasure and terror collide!

In a hidden research facility known as the "Bus Stop," a fearless crew of treasure hunters—Scavengers— embarks on dangerous missions into the Black Parade, a mysterious parallel world filled with untold riches. Their mission: to gather valuable loot and earn a million dollars for their freedom.

3-MINUTE BODYGUARD YOKO-CHAN VOL.1

Format: Manga

(W) Susano Hara

(A) Shino Sakamoto

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 160pp, $12.99

On Sale January 7, 2026

A PERFECT MIX OF MARTIAL ARTS, MISCHIEF, AND MAYHEM!

Yoko-chan, a fierce, no-nonsense bodyguard is hired to protect an ordinary schoolboy.

There's just one catch: José can only afford her for three minutes a day!

Packed with outrageous comedy, high-octane action, and a fearless heroine who's as cool as she is strong, 3-Minute Bodyguard Yoko-chan is a wild ride from start to finish.

YAN VOL. 3

Format: Manga

(W/A) Chang Sheng

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 368pp, $24.99

On Sale January 14, 2026

WINNER OF THE PRESTIGIOUS GOLDEN COMIC AWARD!

Still reeling from revelations about her family's brutal murder, the resurrected Peking Opera performer Yan Tieh Hua delves deeperb into a tangled web of supernatural vengeance and time-warped conspiracies.

As she closes in on those responsible, her bond with Higa-Mirai—a missing Go prodigy cursed with visions of the future—grows, complicating her pursuit of justice. Meanwhile, Detective Lei wrestles with a reality shattered by ghosts, time travelers, and corrupted power structures, forcing him to question everything he thought he stood for.

ISEKAI METALLER VOL. 2

Format: Manga

(W/A) Kasuga Ryo

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 164pp, $12.99

On Sale January 14, 2026

EPIC MONSTER BATTLES, MIND-BLOWING TWISTS, AND A HEAVY-METAL FUELED ADVENTURE!

Seamlessly blends high-octane action, dark fantasy, superb comedy, and a touch of heavy metal energy.

Alexi's journey to protect the world has only just begun, and now, he faces more vicious creatures, powerful foes, and sinister forces bent on destruction. As he battles through new realms, Alexi starts to unravel the dark powers that manipulate the world from the shadows, revealing unsettling truths that could change everything he thought he knew.

THE RAVEN DARK HERO VOL. 2

Format: Manga

(W) Tonkye

(A) Akira Mitsuya

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W • SC • 176pp • $12.99

On Sale January 28, 2026

THE BATTLE BETWEEN HERO AND VILLAIN REACHES A BREAKING POINT!

With new, powerful characters entering the fray, Kouki's internal battle intensifies. Can he retain his humanity, or will his dark side consume him entirely?

Kouki Suou's powers have grown exponentially, but so have the dangers

that surround him. As he grapples with the overwhelming strength of his newfound abilities, the line between hero and villain blurs even more. His struggle to distinguish right from wrong is more complicated than ever, and the consequences of his choices will impact not only his future but the fate of everyone around him.

ATOM: THE BEGINNING VOL. 13

Format: Manga

(W) Osamu Tezuka & Masami Yuuki

(A) Tetsuro Kasahara

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale January 21, 2026

THE PREQUEL SERIES TO THE LEGENDARY ASTRO BOY CONTINUES

CURRENTLY STREAMING ON NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME AND CRUNCHYROLL

THE ORIGINS OF THE ICONIC ASTRO BOY MYTH COME TO LIFE WITH NEW INTENSITY.

As the final stages of A108's creation unfold, the stakes rise to unprecedented levels. The boundary between man and machine blurs as these robots gain capabilities once thought impossible. But with this new power comes new dangers – ethical dilemmas, rival factions, and the question of whether humanity is prepared to handle the consequences of their own creations.

