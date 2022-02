Titan Comics To Tell Doctor Who's Origins In May 2022 Solicits

We saw a new Fugitive Doctor comic book for Titan Comics' Free Comic Book Day offering in May. It will preview the launch of a new series from Titan Comics called Doctor Who Origins, beginning with a story of the earliest days of The Fugitive Doctor, as portrayed by Jo Martin in Doctor Who, this Doctor comes from a time before the person we knew as The First Doctor… the new comic is by Jody Houser, Roberta Ingranata and Warina Sahadewa.

There is also a new Rivers Of London series by Celeste Bronfman, Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel and Jose Maria Beroy, so Doctor Who alumni all over the place. Here are the Titan Comics May 2022 solicits and solicitations in full.

DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #1 (OF 4) CVR A DI MEO

TITAN COMICS

MAR221923

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata, Warina Sahadewa (CA) Simone Di Meo

A BRAND NEW, NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN ADVENTURE FEATURING THE FUGITIVE DOCTOR IN HER COMICS DEBUT!

WORKING FOR THE MYSTERIOUS DIVISION ON A DANGEROUS ASSIGNMENT, THE DOCTOR UNCOVERS SOMETHING INSIDIOUS AFOOT. DISCOVER WHY THIS REGENERATION BECAME KNOWN AS THE FUGITIVE!

DOCTOR WHO FREE COMIC BOOK DAY(ON SALE MAY 7) LEADS INTO THIS NEW ARC!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER #1 CVR A YOON

TITAN COMICS

MAR221927

(W) Celeste Bronfman, Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Jose Maria Beroy (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

UNMISSABLE NEXT CHAPTER IN THE BESTSELLING RIVERS OF LONDON SERIES BY BEN AARONOVITCH!

When Chelsea and Olympia accidentally break an enchantment in the woods, deadly fairy tales from a mysterious old book begin coming to life. To set things right, Chelsea and Olympia must unravel a mystery dating back to the 1800's before they become victims of a lethal sorcery.

WRITTEN BY BESTSELLING AUTHOR BEN AARONOVITCH, DOCTOR WHO SCRIPT EDITOR ANDREW CARTMEL AND CELESTE BRONFMAN (STAR TREK)

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MARVEL STUDIOS SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME SP HC

TITAN COMICS

MAR221931

(W) Titan (A) Titan

GO BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE WITH THE STARS: TOM HOLLAND, ZENDAYA, BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH, AND ALFRED MOLINA.

Explore the creation of the costumes, stunts, and special effects with spectacular photos, and amazing production art.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #12 CVR A FISH (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR221936

(W) K. Perkins, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino, Marco Lesko (CA) Veronica Fish

DET. CAL MOREAUX TEAMS WITH A FUGITIVE REPLICANT WHO HAS THE IMPLANTED MEMORIES OF A MURDERED TYRELL CORP. SCIENTIST.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM WITH K.PERKINS (SUPERGIRL) & MELLOW BROWN (AMERICAN GODS), FERNANDO DAGNINO AND MARCO LESKO.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VUZZ HC (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR221939

(W) Philippe Druillet (A / CA) Philippe Druillet

THE NEXT INCREDIBLE INSTALMENT IN THE LIBRARY OF AWARD WINNING MASTER COMICS CREATOR PHILIPPE DRUILLET!

VUZZ IS WARRIOR. A LOOTER WHO HAS SIMPLE NEEDS IN LIFE: TO FIGHT, TO EAT AND TO MAKE LOVE. VUZZ LIVES IN A WORLD WHERE RUINED CITIES ARE HOME TO ZOMBIES, GIANT RABBITS AND SALACIOUS WIZARDS.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 24.99

MARVELS DEADPOOL ANN SP HC

TITAN COMICS

MAR221945

(W) Titan (A) Titan

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 24.99

PEANUTS BOXED SET SC

TITAN COMICS

MAR221946

(W) Charles M. Schulz (A / CA) Charles M. Schulz

A BOX-SET FACSIMILE COLLECTION OF THREE CLASSIC

PEANUTS BOOKS COLLECTING MATERIAL FROM

1952-1957. FEATURES MANY OF YOUR FAVOURITE

CHARACTERS, INCLUDING CHARLIE BROWN, SNOOPY,

LUCY, LINUS, PIG-PEN AND SCHROEDER.

COLLECTS PEANUTS, MORE PEANUTS AND GOOD OL'

CHARLIE BROWN.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 24.99

STAR WARS MANDALORIAN GUIDE TO SEASON TWO HC VOL 02

TITAN COMICS

MAR221948

(W) Titan

EXPLORE THE SECOND SEASON OF THE ACCLAIMED STAR WARS TV SHOW BY PRODUCERS JON FAVREAU AND DAVE FILONI, NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+.

INCLUDES STUNNING ARTWORK FROM CHAPTERS 5-8, FEATURING THE CREATURES, BOUNTY HUNTERS, HEROES AND VILLAINS AS SEEN IN THE HIT SERIES.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #210 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

MAR221949

(W) Titan

CELEBRATING THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES!

INSIDER'S TOP TEN THE MANDALORIAN MOMENTS!

PLUS, NEW EXCLUSIVE STAR WARS FICTION!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 9.99

STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #3 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

MAR221951

(W) Titan

AN EXCITING NEW ERA OF STAR TREK EXPLORER THE OFFICIAL MAGAZINE!

In the thrilling third issue of Star Trek Explorer, John de Lancie discusses Q's journey through Star Trek: Picard Season 2.

EXCLUSIVE STAR TREK FICTION IN EVERY ISSUE!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ART OF LOVE DEATH ROBOTS HC

TITAN BOOKS

MAR221953

(W) Ramin Zahed

Immerse yourself in the official collection of artworks from the first three volumes of Love, Death + Robots, and discover the stories and inspirations behind this beloved Netflix series.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 45

PREDATOR EYES OF THE DEMON S C

TITAN BOOKS

MAR221954

(W) Bryan Thomas Schmidt

A brand-new anthology from a diverse lineup of authors, offering taut and dramatic exclusive tales set on Earth and in dark reaches of space, featuring the ultimate hunters known as Predators.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 16.95