TMNT: Casey Jones #4 Preview: Human Envy Hits Hard

Casey Jones faces Ludovic's rage over humanity in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #4, where envy fuels a brutal showdown this Wednesday.

Article Summary Casey Jones faces Ludovic's envy and brutal rage over his effortless humanity in issue #4, releasing January 28th.

Ludovic, cursed with fading humanity, seeks to destroy Casey and advance the sinister Lodge's plans.

This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spinoff explores themes of human identity and mutant rivalry in 32 action-packed pages.

All Ludovic has ever wanted is to be a real human…instead he is cursed to a life of having what little humanity Nostrum has granted him constantly torn away. Meanwhile, Casey Jones doesn't appreciate his humanity and spends the majority of his time around mutants when he could easily live happily among humans. Casey effortlessly has everything Ludovic wants, and he hates him for it. Not only will Ludovic not let Casey get in the way of the Lodge's plans, but his disdain will fuel a brutal fight that even Casey Jones might not be able to walk away from…

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #4

by Alex Paknadel & Amancay Nahuelpan, cover by Amancay Nahuelpan

IDW Publishing

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Jan 28, 2026 | 32 Pages | 82771403463900411

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

82771403463900421 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #4 Variant B (Kotian) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403463900431 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #4 Variant RI (25) (Kotian Full Art) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

