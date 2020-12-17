Last Ronin, Crossover, Once & Future, Scout Comics Get More Printings

We have details of more comic book multiple printings, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 gets a third printing, Crossover #2 gets a second – and so to Scout Comics titles The Recount #1, Yasmeen #2, It Eats What Feeds It #3, and White Ash #4.

Here's a better look and when they will all be hitting comic book stores.

ONCE & FUTURE #10 2ND PTG

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT209240

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Dan Mora

Revenge is the greatest motivator and Gran and Duncan have awakened the ire of the mother of all monsters…In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99

CROSSOVER #2 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

NOV208056

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Two-The event continues to unravel as Ellie, Otto, and Ava rise from the ashes of their comic shop to begin their four-color odyssey to find the truth beyond the dome. Meanwhile: super-prisons! Magic guns! Mysterious government agents! And other stuff, too!In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV208061

(W) Tom Waltz, Peter Laird, Kevin Eastman (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Esau Escorza

THIRD PRINTING ! It's the TMNT event of 2020! Springing from the minds of TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comes an epic like you've never seen before! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Kinetic layouts from Eastman, inks from Esau and Isaac Escorza and a thrilling script full of surprises from longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz all combine to make this one of the most memorable TMNT stories you will ever read!

Oversized in both format and page count, this is a perennial TMNT tale that can't be missed!" In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 21, 2020 SRP: $8.99

IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT #3 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

NOV208072

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Lumazark

Second Printing ! When Kenny finally discovers what's in the attic, he's nearly eaten until Francois steps in to save him. Unfortunately, Francois' efforts to keep Kenny alive put her own life in danger. With a rush of adrenaline, Kenny attempts to flee the house with Francois, but she's in no mood for saving. In an emotional conclusion, Francois reveals exactly what she's hiding and why she's hiding it. How far back does this mystery go? Will Kenny and Francois make it out alive? In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

RECOUNT #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

NOV208073

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Gabriel Ibarra Nunez

Second Printing

After the assassination of a U.S. President, the conspirators turn their sights on all who helped him get into power. By this, they mean to kill everyone who helped him ascend to the presidency-including the ordinary citizens who elected him, essentially plunging the entire country into civil war. Meanwhile, the vice president, one of the few survivors of the executive branch, struggles to prevent the nation from descending into chaos. In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jan 04, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WHITE ASH #4 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

NOV208074

(W) Charlie Stickney (A) Conor Hughes

Second Printing ! A tragic death leaves the residents of White Ash reeling. More of the Town's secret past is revealed as we get our first glimpse of the "Longest Night." The incomparable Glarien makes her debut appearance cutting a bloody path on to the scene. In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

YASMEEN #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

NOV208075

(W) Saif A. Ahmed (A) Fabiana Mascolo

Second Printing !

During the ISIS invasion of Mosul, Yasmeen and her uncle are stopped by one of Iraq's infamous fake checkpoints, where Yasmeen's uncle was murdered. Now Yasmeen finds herself at the mercy of a family of fanatics, while two years later in America, Yasmeen's family pushes her back to school in hopes that she would forget the past and move on. Powerfully written by Iraqi immigrant, Yasmeen is a dramatic coming of age drama in a time of war. In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99