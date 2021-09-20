Leonardo TMNT #1 From Mirage Studios At Heritage Auctions

TMNT collectors are starting to get insane. They are paying crazy amounts for back issues right now, especially the original run from Mirage Studios. That extends to the specials they did, like the Leonardo one that Heritage Auctions has a copy of taking bids today. This one is a CGC graded copy, a 9.8, in fact. Only 40 copies in the CGC census have achieved this grade, so you are in rare air here for a notoriously tough comic to get a decent grade on at all. Currently sitting at $270, expect this one to get higher before it closes. Check it out below.

A Must Have For TMNT Fans

"Leonardo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle #1 (Mirage Studios, 1986) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Story continued in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #10. Wraparound cover, story, and art by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $45. CGC census 9/21: 40 in 9.8, none higher. The story opens with Leonardo alone on the rooftops of New York City. We quickly find out that he's being pursued by numerous Foot Soldiers. Leo battles countless foes as he tries to make it to safety. The portion of Leo's tale has no word balloons and practically no sound effects. It's an action sequence told brilliantly in the Eastman and Laird TMNT tradition!"

I have always loved this special, and any TMNT fan would be super lucky to add this copy of the book to their collection. Go here and get more info on the book and place a bid on it. This one is going to be a steal for someone. While you are there, take a few minutes to look around at all of the other items taking bids today at Heritage. There is some great stuff for fans of pretty much everything and all kinds of budgets.