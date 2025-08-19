Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT: Mutant Nation #9 Preview: Bow Wow Brawl in Chinatown

The Dog Star Clan finally arrives in America as TMNT: Mutant Nation #9 concludes with a furry finale that'll have readers barking for more!

Article Summary TMNT: Mutant Nation #9 unleashes the feared Dog Star Clan in a Chinatown showdown, on sale August 20th.

Hieronymus Hale's Foot Patrol faces unexpected competition in the Mutant Nation series finale.

Brought to you by ThunderCats creators Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss, promising a "paw-some" finale fight.

The odious Hieronymus Hale has nearly all of New York under the boot of his militant Foot Patrol, yet somehow the crime lords of Chinatown have resisted Hale's takeover of NYC's underworld. At last their secret weapon is revealed: The Dog Star Clan has finally come to America in the Mutant Nation finale by the best-selling ThunderCats team of Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss!

TMNT: Mutant Nation #9

by Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss, cover by Declan Shalvey

The odious Hieronymus Hale has nearly all of New York under the boot of his militant Foot Patrol, yet somehow the crime lords of Chinatown have resisted Hale's takeover of NYC's underworld. At last their secret weapon is revealed: The Dog Star Clan has finally come to America in the Mutant Nation finale by the best-selling ThunderCats team of Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss!

IDW Publishing

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Aug 20, 2025 | 40 Pages | 82771403339700911

Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

82771403339700921 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation #9 Variant B (Cafaggi) – $5.99 US | $7.99 CAN

82771403339700931 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation #9 Variant RI (10) (Pe) – $5.99 US | $7.99 CAN

