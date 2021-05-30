TMNT The Last Ronin #3 & Fortnite Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. Sorry for the delay and if any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

The long-awaited third issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin was the bestseller this week but only narrowly beating the second printing of Batman/Fortnite, quite the accomplishment for both.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #3 Batman Fortnite: Zero Point #2 2nd printing Heroes Reborn #4 X-Men #20 Alien #3 Spawn #318 Star Wars Darth Vader #12 Batman Superman #18 Black Panther #25 Harley Quinn #3

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: Below normal week for sales. This holiday weekend I am assuming there will be a lot of customers traveling is why many people did not make it in. That said I believe for the first time ever a second printing made our top spot for sales this week with the 2nd printing of Fortnite 2. People are eating that comic up. Stargirl SpringBreak Special was a great issue, good to see Green Arrow and the return of the JSA finally!

Ssalefish Comics: This week's sales were stronger overall on Wednesday than they've been all month so many of the books are much closer in sales numbers to each other than usual. Heroes Reborn being at 7 for instance isn't indicative of the book selling worse but rather that many of the other books sold almost as strong as it had been holding the last 3 weeks. Of course, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles took home the gold this week.

Graham Crackers Comics: What a split–two Boom! titles, two Image titles, three Marvel titles, and three DC titles on this week's Top Ten list for Dr. No's. The big news continues to be the steady growth of sales numbers for indy titles–it's not speculator-frenzy first issues that are topping our sales charts, but the 3rd, 9th, 16th, and 318th issues of indy series that are charting, and that's pretty darned impressive! Great to see two Heroes Reborn series on the charts, as this has been a great event thus far. Also wonderful to see Geoff Johns back on the charts with his Stargirl Special–and let's hope that DC has lots more Geoff Johns books in the works!

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week. If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.