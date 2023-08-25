Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

TMNT: The Last Ronin II & The Original in IDW November 2023 Solicits

As IDW publishes a sequel to The Last Ronin with TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re Evolution they also reissue the original in standard format.

As IDW publishes a sequel to TMNT: The Last Ronin with TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re Evolution by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz and Ben Bishop, the comics publisher is also reissuing the original series in standard format, as Erik Burnham and Mateus Santolouco also launch an Untold History Of The Foot Clan. And the Dungeons & Dragons Fortune Finder by Jim Zubkavich and Joe Jaro, and a Sonic The Hedgehog Winter Jam by Min Ho Kim.

TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR A ESCORZAS (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231306

SEP231307 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR B EASTMAN (MR) – 8.99

SEP231308 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR C BISHOP (MR) – 8.99

SEP231309 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR D DELGADO (MR) – 8.99

SEP231310 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR E DIA DE LOS MUER – 8.99

SEP231311 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR F 25 COPY WILLIAM – 8.99

SEP231312 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR G 50 COPY GREENE – 8.99

SEP231313 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR H 75 COPY ESCORZA – 8.99

SEP231314 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN II RE EVOLUTION #1 CVR I 100 COPY EASTMA – 8.99

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A / CA) Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

More than a decade after the Last Ronin defeated the Foot Clan, New York City finds itself in a state of steady decline. Now, the disparate gangs vie for economic and political control and that the chaos is taking its toll. It's clear to Casey Marie that if something isn't done soon, the city she knows and loves will be lost forever. So, whether they're ready or not, she and her young pupils must raise a new coalition and lead the charge to keep the peace. Witness the rise of the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they fight to restore peace to the streets they live below! Legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman proudly presents the next epic chapter of The Last Ronin, reassembling the acclaimed creative team from the original monster bestseller for a second oversized, prestige format miniseries event!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 8.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 CVA ESCORZAS (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231301

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza, Ben Bishop

The best-selling series, now available in standard comic size with new covers, to coincide with the release of The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 CVR A ESCORZAS (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231302

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza, Ben Bishop

The best-selling series, now available in standard comic size with new covers, to coincide with the release of The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution! Secrets are revealed as we begin to discover what happened in the past to lead to this nightmarish future. The Ronin meets an unexpected new ally but the Foot Clan begins an exhaustive sweep of the Bottom to find the vengeful mutant.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 CVR A ESCORZAS (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231303

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza, Ben Bishop

The best-selling series, now available in standard comic size with new covers, to coincide with the release of The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution! Unexpected allies from the past reveal a possible path to salvation! As the Foot Clan sweeps NYC for the rogue Ronin, a final desperate plan in the name of vengeance is made!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #4 CVR A ESCORZAS (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231304

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza, Ben Bishop

The best-selling series, now available in standard comic size with new covers, to coincide with the release of The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution! With a few key allies, the Ronin takes on the greatest risk yet to infiltrate Baxter Stockman's tech island! What happened many years ago to set the Ronin on this quest for vengeance?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #5 CVR A ESCORZAS (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231305

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza, Ben Bishop

The best-selling series, now available in standard comic size with new covers, to coincide with the release of The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution! One final showdown between mutant and Foot Clan will determine the fate of NYC. Will the Ronin be able to find some measure of peace or is he fated to meet the same end as his brothers?

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #1 CVR A SANTOLOUCO

IDW-PRH

SEP231315

SEP231316 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #1 CVR B CIZMEIJA – 3.99

SEP231317 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #1 CVR C DIA DE LOS MUERTOS – 3.99

SEP231318 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #1 CVR D 10 COPY – 3.99

SEP231319 – TMNT UNTOLD DESTINY OF FOOT CLAN #1 CVR E 25 COPY SANTOLOUCO – 3.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Mateus Santolouco

Oroku Karai has spent her life in the shadow of lesser men: first her father, then her grandfather, Oruku Saki, the so-called "Shredder." But no more. Now the Foot Clan is hers to command, and she has grand designs on seeing her clan reach its full potential. Karai has learned that Saki shared mystical secrets with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-secrets meant only for those loyal to The Foot. As she and those loyal to her set out to master the ancient way of the ninja, she'll discover that she's not the only one who lays claim to the Foot Clan's destiny…

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS HC

IDW-PRH

SEP231320

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop, S. L. Gallant

Return to the Ronin-Verse! In Last Ronin: Lost Years, new secrets of the Turtles' past are revealed as we learn more about the devastating series of events leading up to the Last Ronin's final battle, as well as its aftermath. For Michelangelo in particular, the march to his heartbreaking last battle was long and dangerous, taking him from New York City, to Japan, across Asia and Europe, and then back home again to administer final justice against those guilty of killing his family. But what happened during those fateful years when he had only the need for vengeance and Master Splinter's journal to guide him? What battles did he fight? What hard lessons did he learn? The time has come to reveal what adventures the Last Ronin experienced during his vengeful journey. While in the present, a new master, Casey Marie Jones, prepares her young terrapin students to be the next generation of… Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Collects the five-issue series and the TMNT: Lost Day Special.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 29.99

ADDAMS FAMILY CHARLATANS WEB #2 CVR A FLORES

IDW-PRH

SEP231213

SEP231214 – ADDAMS FAMILY CHARLATANS WEB #2 CVR B SAMU – 5.99

SEP231215 – ADDAMS FAMILY CHARLATANS WEB #2 CVR C 10 COPY DELGADO – 5.99

(W) Leah Williams (A) Juan Samu (CA) Chynna Clugston Flores

Our two stories come to a fitting conclusion, and you're going to laugh until it hurts. I mean, what other reason is there to laugh anyway? In our lead story by Leah Williams teams with artist Juan Samu to tell a tale that raises your hair even as it relaxes it. The whole town has succumbed to a new health trend: milquetoast conformity. And when we say the whole town, that includes the Addams family. All but Wednesday have fallen under the spell to get well! Can she pull everyone out before they fall into this vanilla way of living completely? And in our second story, Chynna Clugston Flores and Francine Delgado give us the lowdown on what happens to the thief who dared break into the Addams family home.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 5.99

BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #2 CVR A HORVATH

IDW-PRH

SEP231216

SEP231217 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #2 CVR B ROSSMO – 3.99

SEP231218 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #2 CVR C 25 COPY ROSSMO – 3.99

(W) Patrick Horvath (A / CA) Patrick Horvath

Horrified to learn that she's not the only serial killer in Woodbrook-and insulted, frankly, by the rookie's flare for the dramatic-Samantha hits the pavement to silence the competition before they ruin her quiet, perfectly curated life. But the insufferable latte-chugging local busybody Cherry Gherkins is poisoning the town with her own theories about the murder, and things are about to get messy. Grab a cup of cocoa and curl up with the second chapter of Patrick Horvath's twisted tale of a cozy animal community in crisis!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BRYNMORE #5 CVR A DAMIEN WORM

IDW-PRH

SEP231219

SEP231220 – BRYNMORE #5 CVR B SNOOK – 3.99

SEP231221 – BRYNMORE #5 CVR C 10 WARD – 3.99

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) Damien Worm

Brynmore Ends! The ancient curse that once almost doomed Turner Island, an army of the undead, has taken over the island and driven Mark, Sophie, and Becca back to the last safe haven. Only the power of Brynmore might make a difference… but will it lead to their victory or to their doom? Read the finale of the latest horror masterpiece from Steve Niles and his October Faction collaborator, Damien Worm!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CAT FIGHT #6 CVR A KYRIAZIS

IDW-PRH

SEP231222

SEP231223 – CAT FIGHT #6 CVR B HUANG – 3.99

SEP231224 – CAT FIGHT #6 CVR C 10 MOORE – 3.99

SEP231225 – CAT FIGHT #6 CVR D 25 KAMBADAIS – 3.99

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A) Iilias Kryiazis (CA) Ilias Kyriazis

When Schrodinger's identity is revealed in a deadly quest for revenge against Felix's grandmother, he realizes that his nemesis is out for blood… and more! Will Felix keep to his selfish ways and look out only for himself and his grandmother's priceless Red Rosette? Do cats really have nine lives? The members of Kitty's Kit Cat Crime Syndicate are about to find out… for better or worse…

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

D&D FORTUNE FINDER #1 CVR A DUNBAR

IDW-PRH

SEP231226

SEP231227 – D&D FORTUNE FINDER #1 CVR B JARO – 3.99

SEP231228 – D&D FORTUNE FINDER #1 CVR C 10 COPY JARO B&W – 3.99

SEP231229 – D&D FORTUNE FINDER #1 CVR D 25 COPY DUNBAR FA – 3.99

(W) Jim Zubkavich (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Max Dunbar

In the city of Sigil, an amnesiac hero only known as "Finder" tries to uncover who they are and why they're being chased by planar beings intent on capturing them-or worse. But as their tumultuous journey unfolds, they discover that their fate is tied to grand forces that dictate reality itself throughout the planes! A shocking surprise lurks around every corner in Fortune Finder, a miniseries inspired by the new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS LIBRARY COLL TP VOL 01

IDW-PRH

SEP231230

(W) R. A. Salvatore, Geno Salvatore (A) Agustin Padilla, David Baldeon

Explore iconic locations and fan-favorite characters from across the multiverse with these thrilling stories from the history of IDW's Dungeons & Dragons comics! First, in The Legend of Drizzt-Neverwinter Tales, Drizzt and his companion, Dahlia, hunt for something that seems part vampire and part elite dwarven warrior, and must find out how the evil lich Valindra Shadowmantle and her minion Korbin Dor'crae factor into the mystery. Then, in Dungeons & Dragons: Cutter Tierflin and Doum'weille are half-Drow siblings, locked in competition for the ownership of the bloodthirsty sword Khazid'hea-the Cutter! Their father, the Drow renegade Tos'un-a veteran of battles against the Kingdom of Many-Arrows-is forced to choose his heir…but what does the powerful sword have to say on the subject?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 29.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV TP

IDW-PRH

SEP231231

(W) David M. Booher, Sam Maggs (A) George Kambadais

Long before the world turned upside down and new generations discovered D&D, six kids boarded a magical roller coaster and were transported to the Forgotten Realms! Noble ranger Hank, intrepid acrobat Diana, quiet thief Sheila, impulsive barbarian Bobby, fearful and cavalier Eric, and uncertain magician Presto only want to get back to their own world. But escaping the Realms has turned out to be much harder than getting there! Danger lurks at every turn, the enigmatic Dungeon Master is less than helpful, and Venger, the force of evil, will stop at nothing to get his hands on the magical weapons the kids have come to rely on. To top it off, Hank has made a startling discovery: Despite the dangers, Sheila, Bobby, Diana, and the others aren't so sure they want to go home after all!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DARK SPACES DUNGEON #2 CVR A SHERMAN

IDW-PRH

SEP231232

SEP231233 – DARK SPACES DUNGEON #2 CVR B NGUYEN – 4.99

SEP231234 – DARK SPACES DUNGEON #2 CVR C 50 COPY SHERMAN – 4.99

SEP231235 – DARK SPACES DUNGEON #2 CVR D 75 COPY NGUYEN – 4.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

"Tell No One!" The message scrawled in the Father's basement haunts his mind as he tries to get his family to start their new life in their small, quiet, upstate town. As they start introducing themselves to other people in their community, any of them could be the owner of the Dungeon in his basement. Will he lose his mind before he can find the identity of who is responsible for the evil buried under his home?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #4 CVR A ROE (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231236

SEP231237 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #4 CVR B DANI (MR) – 3.99

SEP231238 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #4 CVR C EDGAR (MR) – 3.99

SEP231239 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #4 CVR D 10 DANI B&W (MR) – 3.99

SEP231240 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #4 CVR E 25 WALTA (MR) – 3.99

SEP231241 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #4 CVR F 50 WALTA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A / CA) Claire Roe

Molly is still missing. The train tracks are repaired, and Vivian and Lou can leave Minersville and never look back. It's what they would have done a mere fortnight ago. But now… now things are different. And if they don't leave, it just might cost them everything.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #12 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231242

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Riccardo Burchielli (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Emily's plan to infiltrate the Founding Fathers, influence monumental edits to the Declaration of Independence, and reverse the American-bred 21st-century apocalypse is off to a surprisingly smooth start after Benjamin Franklin himself takes her under his wing. But revolution is still brewing in the streets of Philadelphia, and when Emily catches wind of a royalist plot, she'll need to think on her feet to use it to her advantage before it hijacks her only opportunity to change the course of history and save the world. It's not too late to join or die!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #13 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231245

SEP231246 – EARTHDIVERS #13 CVR B GIANFELICE (MR) – 3.99

SEP231244 – EARTHDIVERS #12 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GIANFELICE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Emily Schnall (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

"The pen is mightier than the sword." Nice sentiment, but change of plans. When a new obstacle threatens to undermine the connection Emily has built with Benjamin Franklin-and all the progress she's made toward changing the future-she adopts some moves from Tad's playbook and starts spilling blood in 1776. And speaking of Tad? Back in 2112, Sosh and Yellow Kid discover that it might be more than just his legacy that lives on…

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #13 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GIANFELICE (MR)

GODZILLA BEST OF GIGAN #1

IDW-PRH

SEP231248

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

The world will tremble in fear when one of Godzilla's most ferocious foes arrives! When the technologically enhanced Gigan arrives from space, all other monsters beware! It'll take the strongest humans, machines, and protectors of Earth to stand up to the brutal blades of Gigan! Collects Godzilla: History's Greatest Monster #11, Godzilla: Rulers of the Earth #6 & 7, and Godzilla: Rage Across Time #1.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 7.99

BEST OF GODZILLA TP VOL 01

IDW-PRH

SEP231249

(W) James Stokoe, Bobby Curnow, Chris Mowry (A) Dean Haspiel, Dave Wachter

All the best monster stories that can fit in one book, with features on Godzilla, King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan! Find out why Godzilla is the undisputed King of the Monsters with these specially picked comic issues from series such as Godzilla: Legends, Godzilla in Hell, Godzilla: Rage Across Time, Godzilla: Rulers of Earth, Godzilla: Gangsters and Goliaths, Godzilla: Cataclysm, and more! By a variety of talented writers and artists such as John Layman, Cullen Bunn, Chris Mowry, Dave Wachter, Simon Gane, Dean Haspiel, James Stokoe, and more!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 29.99

GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #4 CVR A MACLEAN

IDW-PRH

SEP231250

SEP231251 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #4 CVR B SMITH – 4.99

SEP231252 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #4 CVR C 10 LLOYD – 4.99

SEP231253 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #4 CVR D 25 STRAHM – 4.99

(W) Fraser MacLean (A) Jake Smith (CA) Andrew MacLean

It's an all-out kaiju brawl! Godzilla and Mothra must hold out against an army of monsters under the influence of Zoospora! Meanwhile, things heat up between the kaiju task force as Samantha confronts her mother about holding Minilla's fate in the balance!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HUNGER AND DUSK #4 CVR A WILDGOOSE (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231254

SEP231255 – HUNGER AND DUSK #4 CVR B CHIANG (MR) – 3.99

SEP231256 – HUNGER AND DUSK #4 CVR C BOO (MR) – 3.99

SEP231257 – HUNGER AND DUSK #4 CVR D 10 WILDGOOSE CHARACTER SKETCH (MR) – 3.99

SEP231258 – HUNGER AND DUSK #4 CVR E 25 WILDGOOSE B&W (MR) – 3.99

SEP231259 – HUNGER AND DUSK #4 CVR F 50 CHIANG GOLD FOIL (MR) – 3.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A / CA) Christian Wildgoose

The human-orc alliance is tested for the first time as an underwhelming harvest causes the orcs to look toward the fertile farmland of humankind. Will Troth be able to persuade his brethren to stand strong alongside their new allies? Or will the truce break before it really begins? Whether these warring nations are able to work out their problems or not, one thing remains: the Vangol are more organized than anyone could have imagined… and they are on their way.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KILL MORE #3 CVR A FUCHS (MR)

IDW-PRH

SEP231260

SEP231261 – KILL MORE #3 CVR B SUDZUKA (MR) – 3.99

SEP231262 – KILL MORE #3 CVR C 10 COPY FUCHS (MR) – 3.99

SEP231263 – KILL MORE #3 CVR D 25 COPY FUCHS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A / CA) Max Alan Fuchs

More killers arrive in Colonia (spoiler alert!), Giraffe decides to be helpful, Parker wonders if this is the job for her, and an art museum shuts down. If only there could be someone to revitalize Colonia's art scene… Get ready to slice into chapter three of KILL MORE, "In Lieu of Flowers," from writer Scott Bryan Wilson (TRVE KVLT, Pennyworth) and artist Max Fuchs (Altered Carbon: One Life One Death, Halcyon Days).

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY #19 CVR A BULMER

IDW-PRH

SEP231264

SEP231265 – MY LITTLE PONY #19 CVR B SCRUGGS – 3.99

SEP231266 – MY LITTLE PONY #19 CVR C 10 JUSTASUTA – 3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Amy Mebberson (CA) Abby Bulmer

We're approaching the eleventh hour and Zipp and Pipp are still switched! The clock is ticking closer to the Royal Dinner and Pipp's concert, so the sisters have no choice but to perform their royal and pop star duties for each other. It's a huge headache to be honest, but… it might be bringing the sisters closer together. It's almost like that was Milky Way's plan the whole time. Tick tock!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #5 CVR A SHERRON

IDW-PRH

SEP231267

SEP231268 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #5 CVR B HAINES – 3.99

SEP231269 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #5 CVR C 10 GOUX – 3.99

SEP231270 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #5 CVR D 25 JUSTASUTA – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Cooke (A / CA) Kate Sherron

Campers, this is it! The entrance is clear, and everypony is ready to go home… after one last campfire! Plus, Sunny and Zipp finally have the evidence they need to prove Bighoof is real and become super famous investigators/scientists/camp counselors. But is there more to life than becoming an investi-sci-counselor-ist? Only Bighoof has the answer…which is unfortunate since she can't talk, but I'm sure our investi-sci-counselor-ists can figure out what "Graaahhh, grrr hrgh grah" means in Bighoof!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG IDW COMIC ART COLL HC VOL 01

IDW-PRH

SEP231271

(A) Tracy Yardley, Evan Stanley, Adam Bryce Thomas, Nathalie Fourdraine, Jack Lawrence

IDW's Sonic the Hedgehog comics have been a success from their launch. Now is your chance to go behind the scenes and see how all of that wonderful art is created! Witness the artist's process from pencils, inks, and final colors with special sections spotlighting specific characters and storylines. Includes covers, interior art, and character designs from a variety of talent such as Tracy Yardley, Evan Stanley, Adam Bryce Thomas, Jack Lawrence, Natalie Fourdraine, and more! Features work from the ongoing Sonic the Hedgehog series, as well as from miniseries such as Tangle & Whisper, Bad Guys, Imposter Syndrome, and Scrapnik Island. Fans will revel in the opportunity to explore Sonic's world through the eyes of the artists responsible for bringing it to life!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #67 CVR A ARQ

IDW-PRH

SEP231272

SEP231273 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #67 CVR B JAMPOLE – 3.99

SEP231274 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #67 CVR C 10 FOURDRAINE – 3.99

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Arq, Miles

Finally, the moment you've been waiting for! The daring speedster and their best little buddy officially join the Restoration as-Wait… Surge and Kit go good?! Everyone deserves a second chance, but that doesn't mean Sonic and Amy won't be watching them!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG WINTER JAM ONESHOT #1 CVR A KIM

IDW-PRH

SEP231275

SEP231276 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG WINTER JAM ONESHOT #1 CVR B OZ – 4.99

SEP231277 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG WINTER JAM ONESHOT #1 CVR C 10 COPY ATA – 4.99

SEP231278 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG WINTER JAM ONESHOT #1 CVR D 25 COPY – 4.99

(W) Various (A / CA) Min Ho Kim

Sonic and pals are getting into the spirit of the holidays with fun, food, and plenty of snow! But when Dr. Eggman's robots start making trouble, the gang find themselves in a real Winter Jam!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK DEFIANT HC VOL 01

IDW-PRH

SEP231279

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta

Someone is killing the gods. But Benjamin Sisko's Prophets-guided dealings of the higher cosmos has led him to forget about the very real casualties on lower ground. But who is this new enemy? Worf of House Martok has put together his own crew aboard the USS Defiant in hopes of defeating the dangerous messiah behind this genocidal cult. The Dirty Dozen meets Star Trek in this new series from the creative minds of Chris Cantwell and Angel Unzueta!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 24.99

STAR TREK #14 CVR A TO

IDW-PRH

SEP231280

SEP231281 – STAR TREK #14 CVR B STOTT – 4.99

SEP231282 – STAR TREK #14 CVR C MURPHY – 4.99

SEP231283 – STAR TREK #14 CVR D 10 TO – 4.99

SEP231284 – STAR TREK #14 CVR E 25 BARTOK – 4.99

SEP231285 – STAR TREK #14 CVR F 50 BARTOK – 4.99

(W) Collin Kelly (A) Jackson Lanzing, Angel Unzueta (CA) Marcus To

Captain Sisko and the crew of the USS Theseus team up with Starfleet Operative Kingsnake-a.k.a. Harry Kim-to stop the war-loving Tzenkethi from launching their fleet across the Quadrant. Unfortunately for Starfleet, however, the Tzenkethi leader has a surprise guest of his own who will stop at nothing to thwart Starfleet's plans. Meanwhile, when the crew is greeted by continuous-and frightening-earthquakes, Dr. Crusher realizes there is more going on with the planet than they may be able to survive.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK HC VOL 02 RED PATH

IDW-PRH

SEP231286

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Mike Feehan, Rachael Stott

The second arc of the critically acclaimed Star Trek flagship comic series continues with Benjamin Sisko's quest to stop celestial genocide! Sisko returns to Deep Space 9, and it's the family reunion we've all been waiting for-or is it? As Sisko reckons with the sins of his past, the Theseus travels to a mysterious corner of Cardassian space to uncover the secrets of the Prophets…and learn how far the Red Path have infiltrated the galaxy! Collects Star Trek #7-10 and the 2023 Star Trek Annual.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 24.99

STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #3 CVR A BOO

IDW-PRH

SEP231287

SEP231288 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #3 CVR B FLOREAN – 3.99

SEP231289 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #3 CVR C 10 COPY BOO B&W – 3.99

SEP231290 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #3 CVR D 25 COPY KAMBADAIS – 3.99

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Greco Ornella (CA) Sweeney Boo

It's practice day for the most important test of Cadet Picard's Starfleet Academy career thus far! His first test in actual space… and he is not ready. He may as well be yelling into a black hole after being put into a group with all his least favorite colleagues… and Marty, the girl he kind of, sort of likes. No one's listening to his commands, and he doesn't know how on Earth he's supposed to see eye-to-eye with Resh, his bully and competition for top of the class! Picard's course is set for failure, and if he can't figure out a way to change things soon… there goes his future.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #4 CVR A HERNANDEZ

IDW-PRH

SEP231291

SEP231292 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #4 CVR B HOOD – 3.99

SEP231293 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #4 CVR C SHERMAN – 3.99

SEP231294 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #4 CVR D 10 HERNANDEZ B&W – 3.99

SEP231295 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #4 CVR E 25 RAHZZAH – 3.99

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

As the Enterprise blitzes into the last leg of Zephyx's space race from hell, the crew is confronted with a betrayal from within! The ship's controls have been locked, and with Spock still separated from the crew, the crushing pressure of nearby stars, and Zephyx's efforts to throw the ship off course, can Captain Pike ignore visions of impending doom long enough to see his crew to the finish line?

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #7 CVR A LAWRENCE

IDW-PRH

SEP231296

SEP231297 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #7 CVR B MYER – 3.99

SEP231298 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #7 CVR C LANKRY – 3.99

SEP231299 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #7 CVR D 10 GANUCHEAU – 3.99

SEP231300 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #7 CVR E 25 GANUCHEAU – 3.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening (CA) Jack Lawrence

Season's greetings from Saturday Morning Adventures! There's nothing more magical than winter in New York. Only this year, City Hall's banned St. Nick look-alikes outright. To the surprise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the rest of New York, the usual crew of Kris Kringles have been replaced by an army of… Shredder cosplayers! To fill the Santa-shaped hole in New Yorkers' hearts, Shredder is hosting a convention celebrating… himself?! Is this really an altruistic act to lift spirits, or is something more nefarious afoot? Move over, Santa. ShredderCon is coming to town!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT X STRANGER THINGS DIRECTORS CUT #1

IDW-PRH

SEP231321

(W) Cameron Chittock (A / CA) Fero Pe

Travel back to 1985 for the most bizarre crossover of 2023 as the TMNT and the kids from Hawkins meet for the first time! With script pages and early-process art from Cameron Chittock and Fero Pe, this Director's Cut is the perfect way to re-experience the greatest crossover you never saw coming.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 5.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME HC

IDW-PRH

SEP231322

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Vincenzo Federici

Under the leadership of the Shredder, the TMNT begin a dangerous quest to seek out allies against Rat King's trio of terror: LeatherKrang, Baxter Stockman, and Madame Null. It's a mission that will see the Turtles spread out across New York City…and across multiple dimensions! But time is short because their enemies are already on the march, and things are not looking good for Mutant Town while most of our heroes are away. Desperate measures, false flag attacks, mysterious new villains, and unexpected alliances are all part of this dangerous game! Collects all eight issues of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 29.99

TRANSITIONS TP

IDW-PRH

SEP231323

(W) Elodie Durand (A) Elodie Durand

When university biologist Anne Marbot learns that the 19-year-old she raised as "Lucie" is a transgender man named Alex, she's overwhelmed by questions. How can this be? Who put these ideas in your head? What if you regret it? Am I overreacting? How will your grandparents react? Why didn't I see it coming? Why is this so easy for others? Am I a bigot? What does gender really mean, anyway? How can I be the parent my child needs? It soon becomes clear that Alex is not the only one embarking on a journey of self-discovery. The road is not easy, and sometimes their relationship is bitterly strained. But Alex is sure of himself, and Anne is determined to be strong for his sake. With time, she too will be transformed, rediscovering her identity as a mother in profound new ways. A new landmark in nonfiction comics, Transitions is a sympathetic, informative, and moving story of a family's journey to acceptance.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!