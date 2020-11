TMNT: The Last Ronin, Venom, E Ratic and Conan Top Advance Reorders

Advance reorders time – Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

This week saw the second issue of TMNT: The Last Ronin bump up orders dramatically – but a more unusual addition was E Ratic, a new title by Kaare Andrews from AWA.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING VENOM #31 KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS E RATIC #1 CVR A ANDREWS $3.99 ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC CONAN THE BARBARIAN #17 GIST VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN MARVEL #24 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VAMPIRELLA #15 MOMOKO SNEAK PEEK VIRGIN PREMIUM FOC VAR $3.99 DYNAMIC FORCES VENOM #31 HERRERA KNULLIFIED VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS E RATIC #1 CVR B DEODATO JR $3.99 ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC SWORD #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 SIQUERA KNULLIFIED VAR LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KNOCK EM DEAD #1 $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS VENOM #31 STEGMAN VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS GIGA #2 CVR A LE $3.99 VAULT COMICS GIGA #1 DLX FOIL 2ND PTG $9.99 VAULT COMICS MARAUDERS #16 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 2ND PTG (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT AVENGERS #39 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS JUGGERNAUT #4 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY #6 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN MARVEL #24 MOORE KNULLIFIED VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK NAMOR #1 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 CVR L 2ND PTG CONNECTING VAR (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT DIE TP VOL 03 GREAT GAME (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 (OF 12) 3RD PTG $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 03 DEODATO JR DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 KEOWN HULK $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT INFINITY GAUNTLET OMNIBUS HC STARLIN DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ABSOLUTE CARNAGE OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN ESCORZA $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 KEOWN ANNIV $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 GARNEY DM V $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY GAUNTLET OMNIBUS HC PEREZ CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 03 KIETH CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 QUESADA VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION TP KRAVENS LAST HUNT $39.99 MARVEL COMICS FIREFLY UNIFICATION WAR DLX ED HC (C: 0-1-2) $75.00 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER OMNIBUS TP THE PROMISE (C: 1-1-2) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS MICHAEL GOLDEN MICRONAUTS ARTIST ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-2) $90.00 IDW PUBLISHING BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 03 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 03 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS HELLBOY OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 SEED OF DESTRUCTION (C: 0-1-2) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER SEARCH OMNIBUS TP (C: 1-0-0) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLL WORLDS GREATEST COMIC MAG TP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51 LAST $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS