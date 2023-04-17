Batman's Taste In Girlfriends Exposed In Nightwing #103 (Spoilers) Jezebel Jet is a former model who ran the small African country of Mtamba. She was also the romantic partner of Batman. It didn't end well.

Traded by the Black Glove to Mtambe president Jacob Nkele, who sentenced her own mother to die, she succeeded him in leading the country after a rebellion. That's how she met Bruce Wayne in his playboy mode, but their relationship that was monitored by his ex, and mother of his son, Talia al Ghul. After a hostage situation, she realised he was Batman, and she became part of his close circle.

As Batman was faced with Zur-En Arrh, Jet was kidnapped by Black Glove before revealing she had always been a member, and buried Batman. After seeing visions of her future death, Bruce learned that Talia had killed Jezebel Jet after she showed him her severed head.

Yes. like that. Not even stuffed in a refrigerator. Now in Nightwing, we have been recently introduced to a new superhero character, Olivia, daughter of Roland Desmond, the second Blockbuster with demonic powers gained after Roland sold her soul to Neron in Underworld Unleashed almost thirty years ago. And Nightwing's Titans are looking for some legalese to save Olivia from Neron, in the Underworld accounting department (which is all accounting departments).

Looks like there's more of a connection between Olivia and the Batfamily that might have come up before now. Say, you don't suppose Damian Wayne could have a step-sister?

No, no, the timelines don't match up, and Roland Desmond would have to have been her father for the soul contract to work. At least I think, despite what some people think, I'm not a demonic expert. Either way, it should make for an interesting conversation with Bruce Wayne. Maybe Dick Grayson needs to give him the talk. Talia Al Ghul, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Jezebel Jet, Nocturna, he has a point. Nightwing #103 by Tom Taylor and Travis Moore is published tomorrow from DC Comics.

NIGHTWING #103 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

Who is the Grinning Man, who's always grinning no matter what he's doing, even when he's murdering people, and what kind of deal did he make with Neron? Nightwing and the Titans better figure that out soon before they lose one of their team members… Then, in the backup, Nightwing continues his lessons mentoring Jon Kent, a.k.a. Superman, and this time it's about using your detective skills instead of your fists.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/18/2023