DC Vertigo: 100 Bullets US Of Anger by Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso

Lono is back in America, igniting violence and chaos as he channels the nation’s darkest impulses.

The original 100 Bullets ran for 100 issues, exploring revenge through Agent Graves and his deadly offer.

DC relaunches Vertigo with fan favorites like 100 Bullets and Nice House By The Sea leading the lineup.

Announced yesterday at New York Comic Con from DC Comics, amongst a number of new DC Vertigo comic books, the return of a very old favourite, 100 Bullets: The US of Anger by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso, in which Lono returns to America and reignites chaos, taking the nation's darkest impulses to their violent extremes.

100 Bullets originally ran for 100 issues over ten years, between 1999 and 2009, which initially saw the mysterious Agent Graves approaching someone who had been wronged, giving them the opportunity to take revenge by providing an untraceable handgun, 100 untraceable bullets, and documentation about the person responsible for their woes. He informs them that as soon as such bullets are found at any crime scene, investigations will immediately cease. A previous eight-issue sequel with Brother Lono was released in 2014 that detailed Lono's rehabilitated life in Durango after the events of 100 Bullets. It looks as if this new series will take that further. Here's a little look inside the new version.

In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' Vertigo. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), and finally, DC made it official. The creator-owned or creator-participant contract had been made more DC-friendly in recent years, which saw a number of creators such as Garth Ennis leave for other more creative-friendly publishers, but now Vertigo was done. The command came from the previous big boss Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints.

In 2023, at Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo". In 2024, at New York Comic Con, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint. And now we are getting 100 Bullets back as well.

