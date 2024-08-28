Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: deadpool, wolverine

Today's X-Men, Past, Present, Future, Parallel & Crossover (Spoilers)

X-Men, NYX, X-Force, Ultimate X-Men, Marvel's 85th Anniversary, Aliens Vs Avengers and X-Men: From The Ashes Infinity all drop this week.

Now that's the kind of X-Men crossover I really like. No big explosions, no massive splash pages, no cosmic disasters but a phone call. Between Cyclops and Rogue. Calling from one comic book to another. Today's X-Men #3 to Uncanny X-Men #2 in two weeks, on September the 11th.

But also leading toward something bigger as well… an actual comic book crossover, more than just a phone call or two.

Rogue moves on to Graymalkin, the former sentient space station of Cable in orbit, and now the prison for mutants. Bleeding Cool previously reported on the Raid On Graymalkin crossover kicking off in December...

However, there could be worse plans, as X-Force planned their own raid on Wakanda to continue their MacGuffin Quest.

Turns out it was a good thing they did though…

…as no one wants to go through all that again, right? Laura Kinney's Wolverine is also going into dangerous places.

The one is actually called The Danger Room. Yup, I can still sight read Krakoan. Glad to know it still has a purpose.

"Respect This Sacred Land" "Whatever, man"… is Richard Starking's Elephantman a New York mutant bouncer now?

It may bot be as dangerous as this Wolverine is letting on, of course.

And as X-Force drags up the past…

Quite a lot of the past…

Marvel's 85th Anniversary looks to the future of the X-Men legacy… well one of them at last.

Turns out you'll never get rid of Deadpool And Wolverine, even in the 85th century.

While Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic in Avengers Vs Aliens have a different version of mutant history to play out.

As the multiverses continue to spill out, and this may be the first chronological use of the phrase 616 by the X-Men…

…and this may be the last.

And as the new Ultimate X-Men gathers…

There's always one bastard ready to stick his oar in one last time…

But as for the imminent future in this continuity?

The current X-Men Unlimited Infinity series will be leading into Sentinels #1 on the 9th of October…

