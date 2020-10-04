Retailers Get Todd McFarlane B&W Chadwick Boseman Spawn #311 Cover

Image Comics President and Spawn creator Todd McFarlane will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming Spawn #311 with a cover in memory of the late actor who brought to life Marvel's Black Panther character in the Avengers films. A rarer, black and white version of this tribute cover will be overshipped for free to qualifying retailers.

This overship amount will be 20% of the retailers' order (total, across all of the available covers) of Spawn #311. The freight cost for these free overshipped variant copies will be covered by Image and McFarlane.

The final order cutoff deadline for Spawn #311 is this Monday, October 5tg. It will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, October 28.

In the initial announcement of the Spawn #311 Boseman tribute cover, McFarlane said: "Given the limited amount of minority characters in the comic industry today that are considered major Superheroes, I thought it appropriate for one of those well-known heroes (Spawn) to pay tribute to a man who made a lasting impact on helping shape such a strong superhero of color. Chadwick Boseman is a person who honed his skills and then made a career using them. Then he fought a fight against his own body that showed the true spirit of this man. We should all admire the traits Chadwick shared with us. And the inspiration he gave to millions of children around the globe who got to see a strong, meaningful and proud hero that looked like themselves."

Retailers need to opt in to receive promotional materials from Diamond in order to receive this B&W variant cover. By opting in, they will receive all promotional materials shipped from Diamond, not just the issue of Spawn #311 Cover D. The only way to receive the special Cover D is by placing orders for Spawn #310 Covers A – C. Cover D will not be orderable or reorderable and will be only available to retailers who place orders for Spawn #310 Covers A – C through the October 5th FOC deadline.