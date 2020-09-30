Spawn #311 Will Feature a Chadwick Boseman Tribute Cover

Todd McFarlane, the creator of the long-running Spawn and President of Image Comics, will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman with a special cover for Spawn #311. The cover, which will be available to order through Diamond as the Cover B of this issue, will depict the beloved actor in Spawn's costume doing the iconic "Wakanda forever" pose.

After unveiling the cover, veteran comics creator Todd McFarlane spoke on his thoughts behind this tribute cover featuring Chadwick Boseman. The latter brought Black Panther to life with his acclaimed performances as T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, and the Avengers films. McFarlane said:

"Given the limited amount of minority characters in the comic industry today that are considered major Superheroes, I thought it appropriate for one of those well-known heroes (Spawn) to pay tribute to a man who made a lasting impact on helping shape such a strong superhero of color."

In addition to these comments, Todd McFarlane spoke on the role that Boseman played not only as an actor but also as a role model for the millions who adored him:

"Chadwick Boseman is a person who honed his skills and then made a career using them. Then he fought a fight against his own body that showed the true spirit of this man. We should all admire the traits Chadwick shared with us. And the inspiration he gave to millions of children around the globe who got to see a strong, meaningful and proud hero that looked like themselves."

Boseman was not only beloved for his performances but when it was revealed that his diagnosis came in 2016, fans worldwide marveled at the amount of work and the amount of good the man was able to do even while fighting against cancer for years.

The Chadwick Boseman tribute cover, Spawn #311 Cover B, can be ordered to comic shops now using the code Diamond Code AUG200369. It will be released by Image Comics on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.