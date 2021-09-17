Todd McFarlane Launches Spawn: Scorched In December

Todd McFarlane's fourth monthly series launches in December, Spawn: Scorched, accompanying Spawn, King Spawn, and Gunslinger Spawn. The new team, previously referred to as the Chain Gang, is made up of Spawn, Redeemer, Gunslinger Spawn, Medieval Spawn, and She-Spawn, with more to come… and covers for Scorched #1 by Frank Quitely, Greg Capullo, Arthur Adams, Marc Silvestri, Brett Booth, and Todd McFarlane. Here's a look at the Spawn solicits from Image Comics for December 2021.

SPAWN SCORCHED #1 CVR A QUITLEY

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210015

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia, Paulo Siqueira (CA) Frank Quitely

The first ALL-NEW issue of TODD McFARLANE's superhero team book!

There's a threat so big that no single hero can stop it, and the formation of this new supergroup is the only thing standing in its way. Members will include SPAWN, REDEEMER, GUNSLINGER, MEDIEVAL SPAWN, and SHE-SPAWN, with many more heroes waiting in the wings!

Join the battle in this FIRST ISSUE extravaganza as the forces of heaven, hell, and earth collide!

REGISTER PITCH: An Avengers-esque ensemble of superheroes and the latest entry in SPAWN'S UNIVERSE. Hook readers of KING SPAWN and GUNSLINGER SPAWN, as well as longtime SPAWN fans.In Shops: Dec 15, 2021 SRP: $5.99

KING SPAWN #5 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210150

(W) Sean Lewis (A/CA) Bjorn Barends

The predictions of the one they call THE ORACLE begin to come true. Spawn must now face a group of angels bent on the destruction of everything in its path-including God himself, if need be.In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: $2.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #3 CVR A REVOLVER

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210141

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Tonton Revolver

Vampires. Guns. And Blood!!!

The Gunslinger tries to protect the young man helping him, but comes face to face with a NEW VILLAIN from his Western past. And unfortunately, this could only lead to the return of a much more dangerous plot run by the one supervillain Gunslinger can't defeat!In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: $2.99

SPAWN #325 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210176

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

The ongoing return of new villain SINN! Fresh from his first appearance in SPAWN'S UNIVERSE #1, Sinn tells Spawn that if he doesn't unlock the DEAD ZONE, everyone he cares about will die.

But Spawn is about to reveal a secret of his own.In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: $2.99