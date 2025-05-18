Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comes Out Of The Closet In Latest Issue

Todd McFarlane's Spawn comes out of the closet in latest issue, Spawn #364 by Todd McFarlane and Brett Booth

Article Summary Spawn #364 shakes the universe as super-beings and monsters are revealed to the world for the first time

Todd McFarlane's Spawn universe faces chaos as Heaven, Hell, and mythic powers come out of hiding

Religious beliefs and public trust are shattered as proof of supernatural forces explodes into the open

Media and political voices react with fear and controversy as the Spawniverse becomes impossible to ignore

The true nature of the Spawn Universe, the heaven and hell of it all, is usually kept hidden from the citizens of its world, in the Spawniverse. But with more and more books joining Todd McFarlane's line at Image Comics, something has to give… and in last week's Spawn #364, it exploded publicly. As giant monsters roaming the Earth, they needed a full-scale response from everyone on hand.

Tellling us "The moment when the genie finally comes full-on out of its bottle. From this day forward, history will tell of the day when 'super-beings' went from unverified myths to actually existing. And it will forever change the course of Earth's history!"

It even got religious in its impact. "Combined with that will be the public debate: how can anyone trust any religious book and its teachings when so much evidence counter to those gospels keeps coming into view…. There will be ugly and messy distrust as the world population begins to flourish… as all that we've held dear will soon begin to chip away." And then the media join in…

With the news reporting "the Pentagon has now officially cut off the air space as a no-fly zone, two different air-borne journalists were able to capture footage of what some are calling a three-hundred-foot-tall alien… the small island of Santango has been destroyed by the giant creature."

Followed by "there have now been dozens of credible sighting reports of these 'super-beings' off the coast of Oregon… Given this verified sighting, the magnitude of their possible numbers should scare all of us! If they're here to help, that's one thing. If they're part of this invasion, though, that should send a chill down all our spines."

While our favourite alt-right op-ed The Patriot/Violator saw things through his own grifting eyes, "this is because of those lunatics and their "climate change" propaganda—they've they'be disrupted the vary nature of things and now we have monsters from the seas and comic book looking people flying around scaring the shit out of everyone! And it all started with that freak who called himself Spam! or Prawn! or Spawn!"

It's all out in the open now… the Spawniverse has gone public.

SPAWN #364

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Fede Mele

All hell has broken out on Earth. Demons, Angels, and Monsters are running wild as Spawn tries to contain the chaos that he himself caused!In Shops: May 07, 2025

SRP: $2.99

