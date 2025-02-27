Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Tokyopop | Tagged: diamond, free comic book day, Stitch

TokyoPop Cancels Disney's Stitch For Free Comic Book Day

TokyoPop cancels Disney's Stitch: Best Food Forever by Tom Mason and Nao Kodaka for Free Comic Book Day, but will still publish full comic

Article Summary TokyoPop cancels its FCBD print edition of Disney's Stitch: Best Food Forever as Diamond couldn't commit to timely payment.

Digital release planned shortly after FCBD to let fans enjoy Disney's Stitch: Best Food Forever completely free online.

Cancellation follows similar FCBD moves by Fantagraphics and Mad Cave, signaling industry-wide shifts in print offerings.

The full Disney Stitch comic debuts on October 21, 2025, promising adventurous tales with humor and exciting twists.

Comic book publisher TokyoPop has cancelled their Free Comic Book Day offering for 2025, Disney's Stitch: Best Food Forever by Tom Mason and Nao Kodaka. This follows Fantagraphics cancelling Lost Marvels, and Mad Cave cancelling Princess Gwenevere & King Arthur Crossover #1, Phineas And Ferb #1, Flash Gordon Adventures #1 and Herobear And The Kid #1. Marc Visnick, COO & Publisher of TokyoPop, told me, "We cancelled the print version since Diamond couldn't commit to paying us. We do plan on releasing the digital version for free shortly after FCBD." This is in the wake of Free Comic Book Day owner Diamond Comic Distributors' declaration of Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the beginning of the year. You can follow Bleeding Cool's in-depth coverage of the story here. The full version of the story, rather than the Free Comic Book Day preview,Disney Stitch! Best Food Forever! will be published on the 21st of October, 2025.

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT STITCH BEST FOOD FOREVER (Net)

TOKYOPOP

DEC240042

(W) Tom Mason (A/CA) Nao Kodaka

The blue menace is hungry for more! Stitch returns to Izayoi Island and reunites with his friend Yuna, who teaches him the joy of good food and even better friends. But whenever this little alien comes to town, it's always a recipe for disaster. Stitch and friends will face dangers – and flavors – of gigantic proportions! Mayhem has never tasted so good! Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

Tokyopop is an American distributor, licensor and publisher of anime, manga, manhwa and Western manga-style works. The German publishing division produces German translations of licensed Japanese properties and original English-language manga, as well as original German-language manga. Tokyopop's US publishing division publishes works in English. Tokyopop has its US headquarters near Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. It is owned by POP Media Holdings. Tokyopop's parent company's offices are in Tokyo, Japan and its sister company's office is in Hamburg, Germany.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!