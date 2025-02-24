Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged: diamond, free comic book day

Fantagraphics Drops Out Of Free Comic Book Day, Pulls "Lost Marvels"

Fantagraphics drops out of Free Comic Book Day for 2025 and pulls their Lost Marvels by Howard Chaykin preview.

For Free Comic Book Day 2025, Fantagraphics stated that they would be publishing a licensed title from Marvel Comics, Lost Marvels, previewing their new line of comics with content that Marvel might not be as interested in reprinting but Fantagraphics really are. With Howard Chaykin, Neal Adams and Barry Windsor Smith in their first two volumes.

LOST MARVELS

Fantagraphics Books

(W/A) VARIOUS (CA) Howard Chaykin

A preview sampler of Fantagraphics' new LOST MARVELS series of rarely or never-collected 1970s Marvel comics. Featuring stories by Howard Chaykin, Neal Adams, Tom Sutton, Roy Thomas, and Barry Windsor-Smith, from the pages of Marvel classics like Tower of Shadows and Marvel Premiere! Preview Material Rating: Teen

However, it appears that this is no longer the case, and Fantagraphics has told Diamond Comic Distributors that they are pulling out of Free Comic Book Day entirely. Here is where the listing used to be. And there is no equivalent from Lunar Distribution. The thing is… at this stage the comics will have been printed. Will they have a home elsewhere? Or will they, like the DC Comics Free Comic Book Day title of 2020 be (almost) completely pulped? Will this be known as the Lost Lost Marvels? We have reached out to Gary Groth and will update if we hear more. Until then, here is how those actual Lost Marvels volumes that will be published are looking…

The never-collected horror anthology series featuring stories by Jim Steranko, Neal Adams, Barry Windsor-Smith, Stan Lee, John Buscema, and other Silver Age masters. In 1969, with its revolutionary superhero line well established, Marvel took a chance on the kind of supernatural, EC-style anthology series that had been banned since the formation of the Comics Code in the 1950s. Tower of Shadows featured a staggering array of artists and writers, including Neal Adams, Jim Steranko, Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema, Gene Colan, Wally Wood, Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, John Romita, Johnny Craig, Marie Severin, Gerry Conway, and Bernie Wrightson, to name a few. Freed from the conventions of the superhero adventure, these creators brought their storytelling skills to a more quietly sinister genre, producing atmospheric gems of twisted suspense and sardonic horror.Not only do these nine issues feature Marvel's best creators working at their peak, but Tower of Shadows is one of the lost, never-collected Marvels. In the first of a new series of Lost Marvels, Fantagraphics and Marvel join forces to introduce these pages to a new generation of readers and restore this series to its rightful place in comics history. This gorgeous volume brings every Tower of Shadows story and cover to life in vivid color and features background and analysis by comics journalist Michael Dean. Full-color illustrations throughout

Lost Marvels Vol. 2: Howard Chaykin : Dominic Fortune, Monark Moonstalker, and Phantom Eagle – 08 July 2025

This Howard Chaykin-centered collection of smartly imaginative scripts and beautifully designed art featuring Dominic Fortune, Monark Starstalker, and Phantom Eagle is part of a series of never or rarely collected Lost Marvels collaboratively produced by Fantagraphics and Marvel Comics! When Howard Chaykin broke into comics in the 1970s, there was nothing quite like him. His original characters Dominic Fortune and Monark Starstalker took classic pulp heroes and ran them through a postmodern blender. Although he sometimes worked with writers like Len Wein and David Michelinie on Dominic Fortune, the character was undeniably an expression of Chaykin's unique imagination. This volume contains retro-science-fiction bounty hunter Monark Starstalker's debut appearance and all of Chaykin's color-comic-book Dominic Fortune stories, including the character's unexpurgated Max series, published a generation later. Completing the package is the collision between pulp heroism and the devastating, bloody realities of World War I in Chaykin's 111-page collaboration with The Boys writer Garth Ennis on War Is Hell: The First Flight of the Phantom Eagle. The collection is introduced by author and comics scholar Brannon Costello. $39.99 256 pages

