Tokyopop Launches Assassin's Creed Dynasty in November 2021 Solicits

Manga and OEL publisher TokyoPop is the latest with the Assassin's Creed comics license, publishing the Assassin's Creed Dynasty comic book by Xu Xianzhe and Zhang Xiao in their November solicits and solicitations, but to be published in January 2021.

ASSASSINS CREED DYNASTY #1

TOKYOPOP

SEP212144

(W) Xuxian Zhe (A) Tokyopop

In the 14th year of the Tianbao Era (CE 755) An Lushan, a military governor with ties to the Knights Templar, leads his elite corps to rebel against the Tang Dynasty, and the ill-prepared Tang empire falters under the threat. The two capitals Luoyang and Chang'an fall and China falls under the oppression of the cruel An Lushan. As the Tang dynasty starts to crumble, Li E, a shady Assassin trained by the Hidden Ones in the far West, teams up with Tang loyalists to turn the tide and save both the dynasty and the country from this crisis. In Shops: Jan 12, 2022 SRP: 14.99

DOUBLE GN #1

TOKYOPOP

SEP212145

(W) Ayako Noda (A) Tokyopop

Yuujin Kamoshima and Takara Takarada are fellow actors in the same theater troupe who live next door to one another, with similar day to day lives. Though they aren't exactly close friends, when Yuujin is cast as Takara's double, he sees first hand his extraordinary acting skills and is blown away. From that moment on, he's determined to help him succeed and support him in his dream of becoming a world renowned actor, even if Yuujin has to be in his shadow. But as the acting world begins to take notice, that's easier said than done. In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: 12.99

HER ROYAL HIGHNESS SEEMS TO BE ANGRY GN VOL 03

TOKYOPOP

SEP212146

(W) Neko Yotsuba (A) Kou Yatsuhashi, Mito Nagishiro

Leticiel has begun to move forward in her new life as Drossell. Suddenly, a mysterious masked man appears who seems to know her former self from a thousand years ago, then tries to take away her magic. Before he flees, he leaves her some mysterious parting words as an explanation: "Because we are two people whose destinies are intertwined." Witnessing the destruction left in the wake of the masked man, Leticiel resolves to face the true power hidden within herself and stop him. In Shops: Jan 19, 2022 SRP: 12.99

LAUGHING UNDER THE CLOUDS VOL 06

TOKYOPOP

SEP212147

(W) Karakara Kemuri (A) Tokyopop

Under the curse of Orochi, the great demon serpent reborn every 300 years, Japan has been shrouded in clouds for as long as anyone can remember… The era of the samurai is at an end, and carrying swords has been outlawed. To combat the rising crime rates, an inescapable prison was built in the middle of Lake Biwa. When brothers Tenka, Soramaru and Chutaro Kumo are hired to capture and transport offenders to their final lodgings in this prison, they unexpectedly find themselves faced with a greater destiny than any of them could have imagined. In Shops: Feb 02, 2022 SRP: 12.99

REINCARNATED AS VILLAINESS IN OTOME GAME GN VOL 01 (JAN21172

TOKYOPOP

SEP212148

(W) Ate (A) Ate

Mistia Erlaine is the daughter of a noble family who just started at high school. She's surrounded by a group of adoring classmates and her charming fiancé. Everything seems perfect. Except that this world is actually a dating sim called Kyun Love, and she's destined to become the main character's evil rival! Mistia is determined to do everything she can to avoid her fate but it's not as easy as it sounds. Especially when all the boys keep falling in love with her! In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: 12.99