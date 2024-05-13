Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa, tom brevoort

Tom Brevoort Told To Move X-Men Away From Krakoa Over Studio Concerns

Tom Brevoort, the new Group Editor of the X-Men titles, has been revealing motivations and making a few criticisms of his own.

Article Summary Tom Brevoort takes over X-Men titles, signaling a move away from Krakoa.

Focus shifts to individual X-Characters for future solo titles and stories.

Editorial direction influenced by character importance to Marvel Studios.

Brevoort hints at upcoming character developments and solo X-Men projects.

The recent AIPT look-back with departing X-Men Group Editor Jordan D White threw some of the changes that had to be made during the House Of X run, at Marvel EVP Tom Brevoort's door, the man taking the keys to the mutant books. But Tom Brevoort has been revealing motivations and making a few criticisms of his own on Substack. First talking about why he was increasing the number of solo X-Men titles. "I've felt like a lot of the X-Projects over the past several years have felt just a bit random to me… their casts seem to have been assembled based on who happened to be around and available rather than any relevance to the concept of the series. (Roger Stern had a name for books like this, where the characters were bent out of alignment in order to support a concept that wasn't relevant to them: "fake books". ) Plus, I think there are any number of X-Characters who have proven themselves popular and certainly capable of floating a series of their own where the focus can be more tightly on them rather than them being part of another temporary ensemble."

As for his mission statement for X-Men: From The Ashes, direction came from above. "In the case of X-MEN, I wasn't really given much more than that we wanted to be moving away from the wrapping Krakoa era and that because the characters were going to be of greater importance to Studios in the years to come, it made sense to have a more senior editorial presence overseeing the book. And nobody at all objected with my loudly announcing that the objective of the X-Line would be to scratch and claw our way back to the top of the sales charts, where X-MEN had long sat and where it belongs. In other cases, there might be other considerations—but not all of the time, and not even most of the time."

Kevin Feige is taking more of an interest, perhaps? And talking of solo characters, Tom Breevoort continued, "I said that we'd be talking about Iceman by the end of the year… and we're still not even halfway to that point. So like so many other X-Characters that fans are asking about, you're going to need to wait for the proper moment to arrive."

Jordan D White talked about a foreshadowing variant cover that never played out, but Brevoort has one of his own with Dazzler. "But you can assume that I wouldn't have done a Foreshadowing variant featuring a given character if it wasn't Foreshadowing something." But will it come to pass? Certainly, Storm has the mohawk, suit and tie… Here's another one…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!