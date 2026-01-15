Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: jim lee, lois lane, mary jane watson, Superman/Spider-Man, Tom King

Tom King, Mary Jane Watson, Lois Lane & Jim Lee in Superman/Spider-Man

Tom King talks about Mary Jane Watson, Lois Lane and Jim Lee in the upcoming Superman/Spider-Man from DC Comics

Article Summary Tom King teams up with Jim Lee for an 8-page Lois Lane and Mary Jane story in Superman/Spider-Man #1.

The story highlights a heartfelt bonding moment between Lois and MJ, inspired by their classic 1976 meeting.

Tom King relishes the chance to have Jim Lee draw iconic versions of both Spider-Man and Superman once more.

Superman/Spider-Man #1 features bonus stories by top creators, blending Marvel and DC characters in unique ways.

Marvel Comics announced details for their Spider-Man/Superman crossover for April yesterday. However, in March, we will be getting DC's version, Superman/Spider-Man. And on the Word Balloon podcast with John Siuntres yesterday, Tom King discussed his upcoming 8-page backup story with Jim Lee in DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1, set for release in March, which focuses on Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. King described the scene as a heartfelt bonding moment between the two, who connect over their shared experiences loving "blue and red superheroes who've gone through some things… they bond over that because it's they're it's small club of two." It isn't recognising current continuity in which Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker are no longer a couple. But there is no indication that either character is married to Superman or Spider-Man in this story. It's designed to fit seamlessly into any continuity. It is even tied in to their brief, awkward encounter in the original 1976 Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, where they were locked in a closet together. If you can call this a closet, Tom…

The story allows Jim Lee, whom Tom King called one of the "best artists in comics" for over 30 years, to draw classic versions of Spider-Man and Superman again, including splash pages and cross-universe elements that let Jim Lee "come back a little bit to Marvel." Tom King also teased a surprise appearance of a character Jim Lee hasn't drawn in a while, which King promised will delight readers and give Lee "amazing things to draw." Tom King says that he loves the 8-page format, noting it launched his career and has won him awards, and calls this a long-overdue chance after missing "seventeen" prior opportunities to work with Jim Lee. One of them was to replace Frank Miller and finish writing All-Star Batman and Robin, the Boy Wonder, which had begun with Jim Lee. Never worked out, it seemed.

Tom King emphasised the joy of collaborating with Jim Lee, a personal hero whose Marvel work on Alpha Flight, Punisher, X-Men, and WildCATS shaped his own fandom. This also marks King's first full Spider-Man story; he jokes that his prior contribution was one panel in Vision #10, where Spidey says "poop", which he insists is very much canonical. Maybe, Tom, but it was actually issue eleven…

It will also be referenced in the upcoming Superman/Spider-Man. Tom King says, "In the comic that I wrote with Jim, I had Spider-Man say 'poop' because that's the only thing I'd ever written for Spider-Man. That's the only thing I could say. And an editor who would not be named was like, "Spider-Man would never say a poop." And I said, 'Oh, au contraire, he's said poop before. There you are.' And I pulled up my Vision. I was like, "10 years ago, this man said a poop. So, that was quite a triumph for me to return to his cliched roots of poop."

Cliched Roots Of Poop? Band name…

SUPERMAN / SPIDER-MAN #1

Writers: MARK WAID, TOM KING, MATT FRACTION, SEAN MURPHY, GAIL SIMONE, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Artists: JORGE JIMENEZ, JIM LEE, STEVE LIEBER, SEAN MURPHY, BELEN ORTEGA, DANIEL SAMPERE, and NICOLA SCOTT

When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. To bring this clash of reporters‑turned‑heroes to life, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez join forces to headline DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 with an unforgettable lead story.

And don't miss these bonus stories in DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1, all featuring DC and Marvel characters: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage, Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099, Gail Simone teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher, Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics!) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit, and Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle.

Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight: Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! (Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity.) $7.99 US On Sale: 3/25/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!