Tom Taylor's Words In Damian Wayne's Mouth In Superman: Son Of Kal-El

At the San Diego Comic-Con@Home Superman panel, writer Tom Taylor talked about this week's new comic Superman, Son Of Kal-El, with a Jonathan Kent taking his father Clark Kent's place. And Taylor said that the character would have a new costume. "What you've seen on the cover to issue one will change. So yes, Superman, our Superman, John Kent, will be getting a new look." Okay, but not in issue one, it seems, that still keeps the same look. And for now, so will Damian Wayne too. And Tom Taylor's explanations in the panel echo in some of the words in that first issue, out tomorrow – especially Damian Wayne. Who Taylor assures us isn't going anywhere.

"It's easy enough to punch a space robot but it's harder to punch social inequity or the climate crisis. I've tried it just it doesn't work. It's going to be questions that he's going to be asking and we're going to fill a cast of characters around him to help him answer that. Damian isn't going anywhere, for people who fear that."

"What separates the JohnSuperman from his father, the Clark Superman, he's a different person, he hasn't just been raised by the Kents, he's the son of Superman and everything that means, the power, the ethics, the compassion of Superman. But he's also the son, and this is really important, he's the son of Lois Lane. It doesn't say it in the title but Lois Lane is one of the greatest champions of truth and the champions against corruption in the entire world. He has everything that his father has but he also has that fire of Lois and that and that desire to do good."

"He's the son of one of the greatest journalists on Earth and that informs a lot of who he is as a character too. So the premise of Superman: Son Of Kal-El is "truth, justice and a better world". There's a moment where he realizes he doesn't just want to fight the symptoms…"

"It's about having that much power and trying to work out what you do with it. He can be a person for change or he can be a person that just props up the status quo and a lot of our story comes from him possibly overstepping a little bit and the powers that then come in to stomp him back down."

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #1 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is. Join writer Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and artist John Timms (Infinite Frontier) as they usher in a whole new era for the House of El! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/27/2021