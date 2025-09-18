Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: 2026, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts Launches In January 2026

Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts launches in January 2026 from Dark Horse Comics by Casey Gilly and Antonio Di Caprio

Article Summary Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts comic launches January 2026 from Dark Horse Comics and Crystal Dynamics

The four-issue miniseries continues Lara Croft's story after Tomb Raider: Underworld

Lara faces a new enemy and a perilous artifact, sparking a globe-trotting adventure for legendary relics

Written by Casey Gilly with art by Antonio Di Caprio, perfect for both returning fans and newcomers

Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts is a new Dark Horse series by Casey Gilly and Antonio Di Caprio, launching in January, following the events of Tomb Raider: Underworld.

"In collaboration with Crystal Dynamics, Dark Horse Comics returns to the tale of the legendary Lara Croft with Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts, a four-issue miniseries poised to bring Tomb Raider back into the spotlight. Serving as an exciting adventure for Tomb Raider fans, as well as the perfect jumping-on point for those uninitiated, writer Casey Gilly (My Little Pony, Buffy: The Last Vampire Slayer), artist Antonio Di Caprio (Samuel Stern, KAYLA), colorist Eren Angiolini (Critical Role: Tales of Exandra–Artagan, DC Pride 2025) and letterer AndWorld Design (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Canto) bring Croft back to comics in a big way. Cover art for the first issue is provided by Taurin Clarke (Maskerade, Miles Morales: Spider-Man). Adventurer, archaeologist, socialite, survivor, legend. Lara Croft's life is anything but boring! She's survived a shipwreck, betrayal, ancient traps, prophecies, and paparazzi. When Croft Manor goes up in flames, it forces Lara to take stock of her life and figure out what is important to her. But a confrontation with a mysterious foe who has gotten their hands on a dangerous and familiar artifact launches Lara into a cross-continental journey, doing what she does best: raiding tombs and questing for legendary relics."

Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts #1 (of 4) is published on the 14th of January, 2026 for $4.99. Tomb Raider was created as a computer game in 1994 by British video game developer Core Design. It is currently owned by CDE Entertainment. The game went through the hands of Eidos Interactive and Square Enix Europe before being bought by the current Dark Horse Comics owner, the Embracer Group. It focuses on the fictional British archaeologist Lara Croft, who travels around the world searching for lost artefacts and infiltrating dangerous tombs and ruins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!