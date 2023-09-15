Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Day, london

Batman Day 2023 Videos And Photos From London's Piccadilly

Batman Day has opened at 180 Piccadilly in London. Here's a photo gallery and a few TikTok videos from opening night, for Bleeding Cool.

Last night I went to see the Batman Day Opening Night at 180 Piccadilly in London. Last week it was a fashion store. Now it is the Batcave. That's if you can find your way in, that is. Opening to the general public today, and all this week, Bleeding Cool had a look inside, around and beneath the Batman Day event in the West End of London, just next to Fortnum And Mason and opposite the Royal Arts Academy. Take a look with a gallery and some TikTok videos…

Batman Unmasked will be open from Friday, the 15th of September through to Sunday, the 17th of September, and attendees will be able to book their visit with an admin charge of £3.50 per ticket and each guest can reserve up to 5 tickets. Guests under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult and you may be asked to show photo ID on arrival if you look under 25. The Batman Unmasked event is intended to last around half an hour, but I guess that depends on how long you take to read the comic books. It will take place at 180 Piccadilly, halfway between Green Park and Piccadilly Circus tubes, where the Cath Kidson store used to be. Additional walk-in entry will be available each day on a limited basis. Tickets will also be available to book for a family day on Sunday 17th September, which will include face painting and themed activities.

And there are plenty of other Batman Day events going on around the world this weekend.

