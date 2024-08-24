Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: massive, sumerian, tony hawk, Whatnot

Tony Hawk in Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian November 2024 Solicits

Skateboarder Tony Hawk gets his own comic book series from Sumerian Comics. Written by Nathan Yocum and drawn by Javier Mateo

Skateboarder Tony Hawk gets his own comic book series from Sumerian Comics. Written by Nathan Yocum and drawn by Javier Mateo, we have no art… yet. But should have soon, once it gets officially announced on THR, Variety or something like that. And tells some future apocalypse nonsense where skateboarding is the only way to get around, and where Tony Hawk is building a shantytown for skateboarders called "Skate Haven". Well, at least Tony Hawk makes it into the future.

As well as more The Crow with James O'Barr and John Wagner, Liquid Kill, Vampiro Rockabilly Apocalypse and Eye Lie Popeye all part of Massive, Massive Select and WhatNot Comics November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

TONY HAWK'S AMERICAN FALLOUT #1 (OF 4) CVR A VECCHIO

SUMERIAN COMICS

SEP242074

SEP242075 – TONY HAWK'S AMERICAN FALLOUT #1 (OF 4) CVR B WALTER

SEP242076 – TONY HAWK'S AMERICAN FALLOUT #1 (OF 4) CVR C CABRERA

SEP242077 – TONY HAWK'S AMERICAN FALLOUT #1 (OF 4) CVR D CAMMARATA

SEP242078 – TONY HAWK'S AMERICAN FALLOUT #1 (OF 4) CVR E FALAH

SEP242079 – TONY HAWK'S AMERICAN FALLOUT #1 (OF 4) CVR F 10 COPY INCV

SEP242080 – TONY HAWK'S AMERICAN FALLOUT #1 (OF 4) CVR G 25 COPY INCV

(W) Nathan Yocum (A) Javier Mateo (CA) Luana Vecchio

Tony Hawk comes to comics with a brand new series inspired by all things skate culture.

In a not-so-distant future, the world has been devastated by environmental collapse and economic turmoil. Skateboarding has become not only a form of entertainment but also a mode of transportation and a symbol of freedom for the disenfranchised. Amidst this backdrop, "Skate Haven" emerges as a shantytown built by a community of passionate skateboarders and Tony Hawk. The story follows Max, a skilled but disillusioned skateboarder who arrives in Skate Haven years into the collapse seeking refuge after losing his family and home. Before they integrate him into the community, he'll face a round of challenges to earn their loyalty.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

CROW DEAD TIME #2 (OF 3) CVR A MAZZOLI (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

SEP242081

SEP242082 – CROW DEAD TIME #2 (OF 3) CVR B BRAO (MR)

SEP242083 – CROW DEAD TIME #2 (OF 3) CVR C MARTIN (MR)

SEP242084 – CROW DEAD TIME #2 (OF 3) CVR D 10 COPY INCV BAYLISS (MR)

(W) James O'Barr, John Wagner (A) Alex Maleev (CA) Francesco Mazzoli

To start of Sumerian's "Year of The Crow", The Crow: Dead Time is returning to print in comic book format for the first time since 1996.

PART TWO: Throw Wide The Gates Of Hell

A Native American farmer named Joshua and his Caucasian wife were slaughtered by Confederate soldiers shortly after the Civil War ended. Joshua receives a chance at retribution when he is reborn into the modern day where similarly, the soldiers are reborn as a drug dealing motorcycle gang. After the events of issue one, Joshua is beginning to understand his purpose with his new lease on life. He'll stop at nothing to get revenge. But a damsel named Rosann complicates things further.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES TP (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP241091

(W) Ale Santos, Bray Dornback (A) Stephanie Louis, Rafael Albuquerque (CA) Yanick Paquette

Yanick Paquette, the Eisner-nominated, Shuster Awards Winner, and #1 New-York Times best-selling comics artist known for Batman, Swamp Thing, Wonder Woman: Earth One, INCAL, and more provides this cover for Volume 1 of Assassin's Creed: Visionaries.

All-new assassins imagined by top comic creators from around the world.

The Assassin's Creed® franchise was created over 15 years ago, so what better way to celebrate it than to give renowned comic artists complete creative freedom to share their own, personal visions of Ubisoft's hidden blade-wielding, parkour-running, century-spanning Assassin's Creed®! Discover new stories and artwork inspired by the Assassin's Creed® universe and beyond: from Ancient Egypt to the American Civil War, all the way to a dystopian, cyberpunk future and more! In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES TP 1ST PRINT ED (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP241092

(W) Ale Santos, Bray Dornback (A) Stephanie Louis, Rafael Albuquerque (CA) Patrick Boutin-Gagne

Limited to just 1000 copies, this special First Print Edition of Assassin's Creed: Visionaries features cover art by Patrick Boutin Gagné, a comic book artist and freelance illustrator known for his work on Puss in Boots for Dreamworks, Ultimate Spiderman, and as an illustrator for projects like Far Cry 5 and Rainbow Six: Siege.

All-new assassins imagined by top comic creators from around the world.

The Assassin's Creed® franchise was created over 15 years ago, so what better way to celebrate it than to give renowned comic artists complete creative freedom to share their own, personal visions of Ubisoft's hidden blade-wielding, parkour-running, century-spanning Assassin's Creed®! Discover new stories and artwork inspired by the Assassin's Creed® universe and beyond: from Ancient Egypt to the American Civil War, all the way to a dystopian, cyberpunk future and more! In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #2 (OF 4) CVR A MENHEERE (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP241093

SEP241094 – LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #2 (OF 4) CVR B IUMAZARK (MR)

SEP241095 – LIQUID KILL VOL 2 #2 (OF 4) CVR C YUNE (MR)

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Dennis Menheere

Dutch artist Dennis Menheere, who has created art for Image Comics, Vault, Whatnot, Titan Comics and more contributes this cover in his distinct and ethereal style for the latest issue of Liquid Kill.

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).

With their leader, Sylla, still encaptured, the remaining members of the Liquid Army slay their way forward to rescue him. The mission commander, Mathias, forces the hotel's manager, Jake, to help her find a secret entrance to the lower levels. Meanwhile, Kai and Lucero discover the monstrous acts that are occurring deep beneath the hotel lobby. Will they be strong enough to persevere or will this be their last mission? In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #2 (OF 5) CVR A GALLUR (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP241096

SEP241097 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #2 (OF 5) CVR B NAPALM (MR)

SEP241098 – VAMPIRO ROCKABILLY APOCALYPSE #2 (OF 5) CVR C HILLS (MR)

(W) Michael Kingston (A) El Terrorifico Dr. Napalm (CA) Rafael Gallur

Cover by legendary artist Rafael Gallur, whose recognizable style and Lucha Libre-themed imagery have influenced a generation of Lucha artists. Every guitarist knows his name. His performances are the stuff of legend. He's played all over the world, but his face has never graced a single concert poster. He's never advertised. He just…appears! Following the shocking revelations from issue #1, Vampiro, Estrella, and Everitt must race against time to stop a shadowy plan to jumpstart the apocalypse. But instead, they find themselves in the crosshairs of The Bad Habit…a motorcycle gang of shotgun-toting nuns tasked with delivering God's justice on Earth. And what happens when Abbadon…the Black Queen of the Abyss joins the fray? It's high-octane action on the highways! Can our heroes outrun and outduel this sadistic Sisterhood before it's too late? In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

EYE LIE POPEYE #4 (OF 5) CVR A WILLIAMS

MASSIVE

SEP241099

SEP241100 – EYE LIE POPEYE #4 (OF 5) CVR B TBA

SEP241101 – EYE LIE POPEYE #4 (OF 5) CVR C TBA

(W) Marcus Williams (A) Rodney Velchez (A / CA) Marcus Williams

The action continues in the penultimate installment of the series that was the talk of this year's Free Comic Book Day event! Cover art by series creator Marcus Williams, who has also worked with Marvel Comics, BOOM! Studios, Image Comics, DC Comics, and others. Popeye, arguably one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, is reimagined for the modern age in this high-energy, manga-infused comic series by Marcus Williams (Marvel's Captain America). This epic new miniseries explores the century-old mystery of how he lost his eye! Was it an epic battle or some nautical accident? Following the seismic events of Issue #3, in which Team Popeye discovered new powers and faced formidable enemies, they must now embark on an exciting journey across space and time. Guided by the magical Eugene the Jeep, they're on a quest to unlock secrets that could reveal Popeye's untapped strengths. But the adventure turns dark when Swee'Pea and Wimpy are kidnapped, luring Popeye into a dangerous trap. With higher stakes than ever, can Team Popeye overcome these new challenges and save their friends in time? Dive into this thrilling follow-up issue to find out!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

RAMGOD #5 (OF 6) CVR A PRASETYA (MR)

MASSIVE

SEP241102

SEP241103 – RAMGOD #5 (OF 6) CVR B GALMON (MR)

(W) Morgan Rosenblum, Owen Rosenblum (A) Caanan White, Ren Spiller, Marco Locati (CA) Hendry Prasetya

Based in Indonesia, artist Hendry Prasetya is best known for his work on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Robotech and the highly anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto crossover event! As Clint's stardom rises, so does his involvement with the Barracuda's clandestine operations. Their latest heist, set at the top of the world's tallest skyscraper, spirals into chaos and leads to their most devastating loss yet. Amid the present-day turmoil, flashbacks unravel the dark threads of Clint's past, exposing the origins of his reawakened inner demon and his deep ties to the criminal underworld. "RAMGOD feels like Point Break meets Fast & Furious, but in a CyberPunk setting that introduces a brand new super high-octane global sport" In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

TALES OF ASUNDA VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) NIOBE SHE TRIBE CVR A WHITE

MASSIVE SELECT

SEP241104

We have partnered with the indie hitmakers of Stranger Comics to bring the world of Asunda to retail in this Limited to just 500 copies special edition book. Stranger Comics has received praise from Comic Book Resources, Geek & Sundry, Nerdist, Bleeding Cool, Ebony, Vogue, MTV, Huffington Post, People Magazine, and many more. "We all have a Niobe inside ourselves, and it's time to let her roar." – VIOLA DAVIS (from her foreword) Series artist Caanan White provides this movie homage cover for the first issue of the highly anticipated Tales of Asunda Volume 2! Caanan has contributed work to Marvel, DC, and Image, as well as Massive titles Ramgod, Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer, and The Exiled.In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $19.99

