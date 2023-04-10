Torunn Grønbekk Writes Red Sonja #1 Ongoing For Her 50th Anniversary

Torunn Grønbekk has recently come to everyone's attention at Marvel Comics for writing Thor, Valkyrie and Punisher comics at Marvel. She's also just signed on to write the Fall Of X X-Men title Realm Of X. Which is an excellent opportunity for Dynamite Entertainment to announce a new ongoing Red Sonja comic written by Torunn Grønbekk for the character's 50th anniversary with regular Sonja artist Walter Geovani and covers by Shannon Maer, Jim Cheung and Mike Mignola. The first issue will be on sale from the 19th of July, coinciding with San Diego Comic-Con.

Critically acclaimed writer Torunn Grønbekk is bringing her trademark flair for powerful women and weapon-wielding heroes (Thor, Valkyrie) to the Hyrkanian heroine for an exciting new era. Initially working closely alongside Eisner-winning writer Jason Aaron on his iconic Thor and recent Punisher stories, Torunn has continued to excite fans as one of the most thrilling rising writers in comics. As fans head toward a hotly anticipated blockbuster film, this 50th anniversary series sets out to both celebrate the storied legacy of the character and launch a new era for the next 50 years and beyond!

"Growing up in Norway, I was raised on mythology and stories, and it sometimes feels like it has all led up to the work I'm doing now," said writer Torunn Grønbekk. "Badass, complex women are a pillar of our lore, and there are few things I enjoy as much as writing them. Red Sonja is a legend. She is the sword-wielding menace I dreamt about growing up, not only because she is capable but because she is allowed to be vulnerable."

Grønbekk is joined on the series by fan-favorite illustrator Walter Geovani. His contributions to the franchise go back to 2007, nearly to the beginning of Dynamite's publishing of Sonja. Through collaborations and stories like Gail Simone's lauded run, The Price of Blood, the Prophecy event, and crossovers with other legendary figures like Tarzan, Geovani has staked his claim as a definitive modern artist for the character. This combination of Grønbekk and Geovani, alongside colorist Omi Remalante Jr. and letterer Simon Bowland, will be the perfect creative team both for readers who have never checked out Red Sonja and for those who've been fans for decades!

The kickoff of the series finds Red Sonja on the run, framed for a heinous crime she did not commit and with an unseen force tugging at the back of her mind. Fans can expect mirth, violent delights, and hair-raising action. Yet even as Sonja deals with the terrors of war and mysterious magic, true danger will be threatening from the most unexpected sources. Big surprises await readers, as the creative team pays tribute to the golden anniversary legend, while challenging her and the audience's expectations along the journey.