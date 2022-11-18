Torunn Gronbekk's Red Sonja In Dynamite's Full February 2023 Solicits

Torunn Grønbekk, recently a hit on Punisher, and taking over from Donny Cates on Thor at Marvel, as well as Warhammer, Valkyries, Jane Foster, Ageless, and Death Dealer comes to Dynamite with a new Red Sonja: She Devil With A Sword series drawn by Yuzuki N', getting its first outing for May's Free Comic Book Day from Dynamite. Detailed in Dynamite's February 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside the launch of Draculina, Barbarella, and a new Madballs Vs Garbage Pail Kids, also promoted by a Free Comic Book Day title from Dynamite. Here are the full listings,

FCBD 2023 RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #0

DYNAMITE

DEC220005

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Yuzuki N'

The 50th Anniversary of Red Sonja begins here, with all-new adventures! With a new film on the horizon, Dynamite Entertainment opens the flood gates of Red Sonja: She-Devil with a Sword!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 0

FCBD 2023 RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #0 250 COPY INCV

FCBD 2023 RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #0 500 COPY INCV

FCBD 2023 RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #0 1000 COPY INCV

FCBD 2023 MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #0

DYNAMITE

DEC220024

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby

The heavyweight champions of gross meet again in this all-ages title as we will pull the best stories from Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids for this special FCBD comic that's sure to appeal to consumers age 5 to 50.

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 0

DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR A ANACLETO

DYNAMITE

DEC220542

DEC220543 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

DEC220544 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR C KAYANAN – 3.99

DEC220545 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR D LACCHEI – 3.99

DEC220546 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

DEC220547 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR F BLOOD RED BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

DEC220548 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO ORIGIN – 3.99

DEC220549 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE AR – 3.99

DEC220550 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER BLOOD R – 3.99

DEC220551 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR J 20 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220552 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR K 20 COPY INCV ANACLETO B&W – 3.99

DEC220553 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR L 25 COPY INCV LACCHEI B&W – 3.99

DEC220554 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR M 30 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220555 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR N 40 COPY INCV KAYANAN VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220556 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR O 50 COPY INCV LACCHEI VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220557 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR P ATLAS SGN – 49.99

DEC220558 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR Q ANACLETO METAL PREMIUM – 100

DEC220559 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR R ANACLETO LTD VIRGIN – 50

DEC220560 – DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #1 CVR S LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Jay Anacleto

Vampirella's hateful, self-absorbed twin is back in a new volume and this time her Vampire Privilege entitlement is failing her as Vampirette, her preteen other-self, has become a literal mirror image of the life she could have had and person should could have become if she wasn't, y'know, Draculina. Also: Lilith has returned and the meddling vampire Mm from Hell is determined to reunite her estranged daughters while Levi, a murderous sea creature, intends to crash the family reunion!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR A CHEW

DYNAMITE

DEC220565

DEC220566 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR B CASSADAY – 3.99

DEC220567 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR C CELINA – 3.99

DEC220568 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR D VIGONTE – 3.99

DEC220569 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

DEC220570 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR F BROXTON RETRO – 3.99

DEC220571 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR G BLOOD RED AUTHENTIX – 4.99

DEC220572 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV MUSABEKO – 3.99

DEC220573 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR I 10 COPY INCV FOREST B – 10

DEC220574 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR J 15 COPY INCV CHEW B&W – 3.99

DEC220575 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR K 20 COPY INCV VIGONTE – 3.99

DEC220576 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR L 25 COPY INCV CASSADAY – 3.99

DEC220577 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR M 30 COPY INCV VIGONTE – 3.99

DEC220578 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR N 40 COPY INCV CELINA V – 3.99

DEC220579 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR O 50 COPY INCV CASSADAY – 3.99

DEC220580 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR P CHEW METAL PREMIUM (C – 100

DEC220581 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR Q CHEW LTD VIRGIN – 50

DEC220582 – BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #1 CVR R MUSABEKOV LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Riccardo Bogani (CA) Derrick Chew

Beyond the edge of known space lies…the Unnamable. Myth? Gods? Malevolent force? No one knows. No one but the one force in the universe that can stand against the Unnamable: the Architects, hidden guides of our galaxy for untold eons.

Enter Barbarella, on a desperate quest to find and convince the Architects that a war with the Unnamable will spell the death of Every. Living. Thing.

Get ready for tension, excitement, espionage, and the secret of how to defeat an empire. Fun, romance, and cosmic adventure beyond the furthest reaches of the galaxy!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR A SIMKO

DYNAMITE

DEC220587

DEC220588 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR B CROSBY – 3.99

DEC220589 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR C POSTER AR – 4.99

DEC220590 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR D PUKE GREE – 4.99

DEC220591 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR E 10 COPY I – 4.99

DEC220592 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR F 20 COPY I – 3.99

DEC220593 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR G 25 COPY I – 3.99

DEC220594 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR H 30 COPY I – 3.99

DEC220595 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR I 40 COPY I – 4.99

DEC220596 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR I J SIMKO M – 100

DEC220597 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #1 CVR K SIMKO LTD – 50

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby (CA) Joe Simko

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the comic shop…

For over three decades, Madballs and GPK have both been known as the "grossest of the gross", co-ruling counterculture with their pun-heavy names and subversive humor. This all-new limited series event features the first time these two delightfully crude forces have ever met!

Your freaky favorites, the Madballs and Garbage Pail Kids, are at it again. But this time, the chaos can't be confined to a single neighborhood as we trace the entire history of Madballs-GPK feud – bursting (and oozing) out across the ages!

In this issue: At the dawn of time, the Earth is ruled by furry, apelike beasts – oh, wait, that's just Kim Kong! From their neighboring caves, the Cro-Madballs and Neanderthal Pail Kids constantly try to one-up each other! Plus: the star-crossed crush between Hornhead and Scary Carrie triggers war between the Trojan GPK and Greek Madballs!

Each issue features stories and puzzle and activity pages that invite kids to dumpster-dive in and get their own hands dirty as they play alongside their favorite creepy characters.

Written by Sholly Fisch, each issue features three incredible covers: Legendary Garbage Pail Kids (and Mad!) artist Joe Simko, series artist Jason Crosby and a special vintage fight poster art cover created specially for this momentous meeting of the (depraved) minds!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

DEC220598

DEC220599 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR B ANDOLFO – 3.99

DEC220600 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR C LEIRIX – 3.99

DEC220601 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR D EDGAR – 3.99

DEC220602 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR E FORSTNER – 3.99

DEC220603 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR F KAMBADAIS – 3.99

DEC220604 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LAURO ORIGINAL – 3.99

DEC220605 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR H 10 COPY INCV MOORE MODERN ICON 1991 – 3.99

DEC220606 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR I 15 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA B&W – 3.99

DEC220607 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR J 20 COPY INCV VIDEO PACKAGING – 3.99

DEC220608 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR K 25 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220609 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR L 30 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

DEC220610 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR M 40 COPY INCV EDGAR VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220611 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR N 50 COPY INCV MOORE VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220612 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR O 75 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS B&W – 3.99

DEC220613 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR P 100 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220614 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR Q 150 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRIGN – 3.99

DEC220615 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR R 200 COPY INCV EDGAR VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220616 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR S NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM – 100

DEC220617 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR T NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

DEC220618 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR U ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama

QUACKERJACK! Nefarious ne'er-do-well, and bane of Darkwing Duck's existence! With his cadre of silly-yet-dangerous (but mostly silly) toy weapons, Q-Jack (as the kids call him) aims to reign terror upon the citizens of St. Canard! Normally, D-Wing (as no one calls him) is great at focusing on fending off the criminal element…but at the moment, he's particularly overprotective of his daughter Gosalyn. SO overprotective, in fact, that he's considering…RETIRING FROM BEING A SUPERHERO!?!?!?!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES #3 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

DEC220619

DEC220620 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR B CONNER – 3.99

DEC220621 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR C PARRILLO – 3.99

DEC220622 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR D LEIRIX – 3.99

DEC220623 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR E LEE – 3.99

DEC220624 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR F FLEECS & FORSTNER – 3.99

DEC220625 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS ORIGINAL – 3.99

DEC220626 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV CONNER MODERN ICON – 3.99

DEC220627 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA B&W – 3.99

DEC220628 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR J 20 COPY INCV VIDEO PACKAGING – 3.99

DEC220629 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR K 25 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220630 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR L 30 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

DEC220631 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR M 40 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTER VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220632 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR N 50 COPY INCV CONNER MODERN ICON VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220633 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR O 75 COPY INCV CONNER B&W – 3.99

DEC220634 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR P 100 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220635 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR Q 150 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220636 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR R 200 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220637 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR S NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM – 100

DEC220638 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR T NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

DEC220639 – GARGOYLES #3 CVR U CONNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Tensions are rising within the Manhattan Clan! Some Gargoyles believe that Xanatos is responsible for the recent kidnappings, while others consider him an ally. But all that will have to wait, because someone has initiated the Great Minds Protocol! Written by Gargoyles mastermind Greg Weisman with spectacular art by George Kambadais!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES #1 FACSIMILIE ED

DYNAMITE

DEC220640

(W) Martin Pasko (A) Amanda Conner (CA) Joe Madureira

Originally published in 1995, this Gargoyles tale spun out of the smash hit animated TV series and featured early work by comics superstar Amanda Conner! In this story, workers at a construction site are being threatened by a fearsome creature who looks like a Gargoyle – but may be something much deadlier! It's up to Goliath and his fellow Gargoyles, along with NYPD Detective Elisa Maza, to get to the bottom of this mystery and keep more people from getting hurt. This special reprint issue also will include a sneak peek at Dynamite's two new comics starring Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES #1 FACSIMILIE GOLD FOIL ED

SRP: 20

GARGOYLES #1 FACSIMILIE PURPLE FOIL ED

SRP: 20

BOGLINS TRADING CARD SET BOX

DYNAMITE

DEC220643

(A) Tim Clarke

For the first time ever, celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the ground-breaking toys, this set features art and photography of everyone's favorite swamp creatures! Every individual foil pack includes ten collectible traiding cards, with randomly packed Base Cards, Line Art Cards, Puzzle Cards, and special Foil, Vintage Paper and Signed Cards. Additionally, every box features one of six special Box Topper Cards and full-color hand-drawn, unique Sketchcards! A must for every Boglinws fan and collecotor!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 95

BOGLINS TRADING CARD SET CASE

DYNAMITE

DEC220644

(A) Tim Clarke

Same as above, adding after the "Pack/Box" configuration: Case: Each Box contains 24 packs (includes one of six Special Incentive Cards plus one sketch card as "Box Toppers" guaranteed in every box). Each Case contains 12 Boxes! (288 packs)

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 1149

SUPERCADE VISUAL HISTORY VIDEOGAME AGE 1985-2001 SC

DYNAMITE

JUL228379

(W) Van Burnham

"The long-awaited sequel to Supercade: A Visual History of the Videogame Age 1971-1984,

the first book to illustrate the videogame phenomenon…

In the years since the original Supercade was first published, the next generation of gamers have come of age. Raised in the aftermath of the crash – the grand arcade palaces of the early 80s replaced by battered Neo Geo cabinets in laundromats and the few remaining game parlors begging for play – they are the children of the Nintendo Entertainment System, the home console that saved the US game industry after Atari effectively destroyed it.

Over the past two decades they have expressed an intense love for the games of their youth including Super Mario, Space Harrier, and Street Fighter.

This volume chronicles the next era of gaming history, beginning with the NES and including the release of the Sega Master System, SNES, Genesis, TurboGrafx-16, Amiga, Game Boy, Atari Jaguar, PlayStation, Dreamcast, Xbox and more, as well as the companies, creators, and technologies that drove us into the digital future.

Earnestly written and designed by author and game historian Van Burnham, the second book is even more comprehensive than the first – featuring over 500 full-color pages – plus interviews with legendary game developers like Eugene Jarvis, John Romero, and Tim Schafer, as well as premium print upgrades including metallic inks, gatefold inserts, and so much more.

Supercade was conceived to pay tribute to the technology, games, and visionaries who created one of the most influential mediums in the history of entertainment – one that profoundly shaped the modern technological landscape, and inspired generations of gamers.

Contributors include Nathan Altice, Max Blackley, Ian Bogost, Chris Charla, Brian Crecente, Gabe Durham, Benj Edwards, Scott Fontana, Paul Ford, Darren Gladstone, Raiford Guins, Blake J Harris, Robin Hunicke, Roland Ingram, Alex Kane, Chris Kohler, Tim Lapetino, Kelsey Lewin, Henry Lowood, Chris Melissinos, Mike Mika, Jess Morrissette, Chris Moyse, Laine Nooney, Jeremy Parish, Chris Priestman, Chris Schilling, Brandon Sheffield, Dean Takahashi, Tony Temple, Tom Vanderbilt, Brittany Vincent, John Wills, and Erik Wolpaw."

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 45

PURGATORI MUST DIE #2 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

DEC220651

DEC220652 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #2 CVR B KROME – 3.99

DEC220653 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #2 CVR C FUSO – 3.99

DEC220654 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #2 CVR D SARRASECA – 3.99

DEC220655 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #2 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

DEC220656 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220657 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV SARRASECA VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220658 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV FUSO VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220659 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #2 CVR I 20 COPY INCV KROME VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220660 – PURGATORI MUST DIE #2 CVR O TURNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Collette Turner

And so, all the gods of all the pantheons vowed: everyone with enough power to kill Purgatori is going to, well, kill Purgatori. No, seriously. Evil Ernie kills Purgatori. The Sacred Six kill Purgatori. Lilith kills Puragtori. Huh, that was quick. Guess it's all over now…

OR IS IT? Obviously not. Someone somewhere would have a trick up her sleeves her outfit had sleeves. Also, for the first time ever: the eon place on Earth Purgatori has never been.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA HELL SONJA #3 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

DEC220661

DEC220662 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #3 CVR B LEIRIX – 3.99

DEC220663 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #3 CVR C MOSS – 3.99

DEC220664 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #3 CVR D PUEBLA – 3.99

DEC220665 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

DEC220666 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220667 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220668 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220669 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #3 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220670 – RED SONJA HELL SONJA #3 CVR J LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Alone and surrounded by cosmic horrors, Hell Sonja must find a way to escape the nightmares hunting her. But there is one horror she can not escape, her new human body. Reality continues to unravel in this chilling adventure by writer Jordan Clark and artist Miriana Puglia.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BOYS BUTCHER BAKER CANDLESTICK #1 VIRGIN ENNIS SGN (MR)

DYNAMITE

DEC220671

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

Offered to comics shops for the first time! The story of Billy Butcher, the Boys' mysterious leader, is told at last. From the backstreets of London's East End to the carnage of the Falklands War, from the heights of love to the depths of tragedy, the most violent man in comics reveals the terrible nature of the forces that drive him. And when he's done, he'll be ready… to finish things once and for all.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 59.99

BOYS BUTCHER BAKER CANDLESTICK #1 HOLOFOIL CVR ED (MR)

DYNAMITE

DEC220672

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

Offered to comics shops for the first time! The story of Billy Butcher, the Boys' mysterious leader, is told at last. From the backstreets of London's East End to the carnage of the Falklands War, from the heights of love to the depths of tragedy, the most violent man in comics reveals the terrible nature of the forces that drive him. And when he's done, he'll be ready… to finish things once and for all.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 125

BOYS HEROGASM VIRGIN METAL CVR (MR)

DYNAMITE

DEC220673

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Keith Burns, John McCrea (CA) Darick Robertson

Offered to comics shops for the first time! Have you ever wondered what really happens during crossovers? The Seven, Payback, Teenage Kix, Fantastico and every other supe on Earth team up for an annual event like no other… and where the supes go, can a certain "five complications and a dog" be far behind? Vought-American prepare to make their move, in a story that will change the world of the Boys forever: Herogasm #1.

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 100

BOYS HIGHLAND LADDIE VIRGIN CVR (MR)

DYNAMITE

DEC220674

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Keith Burns, John McCrea (CA) Darick Robertson

Offered to comics shops for the first time! Everyone's favorite pint-sized Scotsman gets his own origin story! Mind reeling from recent events in The Boys, Wee Hughie heads home to Auchterladle – the semi-idyllic Scottish seaside town where he grew up. All Hughie wants is some time to himself, to return to the bosom of family and friends, and get his head together after two years of unimaginable chaos. But our hero's luck has always been more cloud than silver lining, and the familiar surroundings he craves are not all they might be. You can go home again – but with old pals warped beyond recognition and strangers in town up to no good, whether or not you should is another matter entirely…

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 59.99

CHERISH #4 CVR A BOOTH

DYNAMITE

DEC220676

DEC220677 – CHERISH #4 CVR B TEMPLESMITH – 3.99

DEC220678 – CHERISH #4 CVR C LEE – 3.99

DEC220679 – CHERISH #4 CVR D ANDOLFO – 3.99

DEC220680 – CHERISH #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV BOOTH B&W – 3.99

DEC220681 – CHERISH #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220682 – CHERISH #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220683 – CHERISH #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV TEMPLESMITH VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220684 – CHERISH #4 CVR I BOOTH LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Katana Collins (A) Gabriel Caitano (CA) Brett Booth

Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents Cherish, a brand-new series by bestselling author Katana Collins and rising star artist Gabriel Caitano featuring character designs by Marc Silvestri. When the blood on the boardroom floor moves from metaphorical to literal…As Cherish gets closer to finding out what led to her father's death, her allies suffer under Valerie's cruelty. Cherish has her own problems as Rose finally unleashes her full power against her. Will Chaya's training and her father's technology be enough for Cherish to finally defeat Rose? Meanwhile, the secrets surrounding Chaya are revealed. And it all culminates in a shocking twist that will shake Cherish to her core! Cherish is the story of a young woman, Amelia Fellows, who witnessed the betrayal and murder of her father at the hands of those he once trusted. Unfortunately for Amelia, the people behind her father's death are some of the richest, most powerful people in the world. If Amelia wants justice for her father, she'll have to get it herself as the well-armed hi-tech vigilante, Cherish.Featuring stunning covers by Brett Booth, Ben Templesmith, Soo Lee, and Mirka Andolfo!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LORD OF THE JUNGLE #4 CVR A TAN

DYNAMITE

DEC220685

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Benito Gallego (CA) Philip Tan

When foreign raiders pillage his jungle home, Tarzan comes face-to-face with evil for the first time in his life. For the Lord of the Jungle, this is a catastrophic event, as they leave little but heartache, death and destruction in their wake. As Tarzan deals with humanity and the world beyond his shores for the very first time, he finds it difficult to come to grips with his own unique origins. This series of events will set Tarzan off on a unique mission where a grievous wrong must be atoned for…no matter who committed it. Writer Dan Jurgens, artist Benito Gallego and a host of incredible cover artists will push Tarzan through an adventure like he's never seen before!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #4 CVR A ZORNOW (MR)

DYNAMITE

DEC220694

DEC220695 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #4 CVR B GODMACHINE (MR) – 3.99

DEC220696 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #4 CVR C HOWARD (MR) – 3.99

DEC220697 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV RUFFINO ORIGIN – 3.99

DEC220698 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #4 CVR E 20 COPY INCV ZORNOW VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220699 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #4 CVR F 25 COPY INCV GODMACHINE TIN – 3.99

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A / CA) Jeff Zornow

This issue is a real Jawbreaker… Just sayin' pa-POP!

It's all going down the hatch in Sweetie Candy Vigilante #4: Lost Cherry

It's Pixie's first day in the weapons room at the Candy Vigilante factory; time to get schooled in the fine art of sugar-fueled firepower! Sweetie unveils the JAWBREAKER, her signature weapon developed for "overly chatty" bad eggs, and things get explosive for Mr. Uh Oh! and Mr. Oh No!-a couple of dummies with rotten DNA who aren't having a very GOOD day. A mysterious, magical, confectionary potion called "Lost Cherry" is introduced, and Candy Wolf drops sweet knowledge on Pixie about Super Naturals and Immortal beings.

Meanwhile, if you think bringing a gun to an axe fight is a GOOD idea, think again. Sweetie's immortal allies, witch-hunting duo assassins, Hansel and Gretel, come prepared. Will it be a BAD decision for Skurvy, the "former" proprietor of the Ice Cream Bunny? Will the low-life crime syndicate solider remain sweet-tempered, or lose his head, and his bar, in the process? Just sayin' pa POP! Get ready to raise a glass and kick some ass, it's all going down the hatch in Sweetie Candy Vigilante #4: Lost Cherry.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

DEC220700

DEC220701 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR B CELINA – 3.99

DEC220702 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR C MATTEONI – 3.99

DEC220703 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR D FINCH B&W – 3.99

DEC220704 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

DEC220705 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN ORIGINA – 3.99

DEC220706 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

DEC220707 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220708 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MATTEONI VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220709 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR J 25 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220710 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jim Zub (A) Giovanni Valletta (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Past, present and potent futures collide and a sacrifice will be paid in blood! Is Red Sonja truly unbreakable or is this her final stand?

As we head toward 2023, the 50th anniversary of the She-Devil With a Sword, Dynamite's newest sweeping story of sword & sorcery high adventure comes to a climactic conclusion from writer Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons, Avengers) and artist Giovanni Valletta (John Wick, James Bond)!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

DEC220711

DEC220712 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR B SEGOVIA – 3.99

DEC220713 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR C YOON – 3.99

DEC220714 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR D LAU – 3.99

DEC220715 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

DEC220716 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR F 10 COPY INCV MAYHEW MODERN ICON – 3.99

DEC220717 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220718 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR H 20 COPY INCV SEGOVIA B&W – 3.99

DEC220719 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LAU VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220720 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR J 30 COPY INCV SEGOVIA VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220721 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR K PARRILLO VIRGIN LTD – 50

DEC220722 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR L YOON VIRGIN LTD – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Having fulfilled her role of in Vengeance, Vampirella is now posed to Strike in an all-new series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of Dynamite's Vengeance of Vampirella!

It has been fifteen years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world in slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural, and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place – a world very much in need of Vampirella.

The streets of Sepulcher can be dangerous, but nowhere are they more so than the neighborhoods of the Menagerie. Nowhere else will you find a more wretched assembly of the criminal and monsters – but a new kind of evil stalks the shadow shrouded boulevards and alleyways, putting fear into the hearts of all who reside there. A killer has come to the Menagerie, and it is up to Vampirella to stop the death before the streets flow red with blood.

Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes with amazing covers by returning superstars Lucio Parillo, Stephen Segovia, Jonathan Lau, Junggeun Yoon, and a stunning cosplay cover featuring Rachel Hollon as Vampirella!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

DEC220723

DEC220724 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

DEC220725 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR C BEACH – 3.99

DEC220726 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR D MOSS – 3.99

DEC220727 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

DEC220728 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

DEC220729 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220730 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR H 20 COPY INCV BEACH VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220731 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR I 25 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220732 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR J 30 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

DEC220733 – VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #4 CVR K PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The grand battle and greater war rages on. How can Vampirella clear her name when every superhero in existence believes she's trying to destroy their worlds? Will Red Sonja allow her suspicions to lead her to the truth, or will her lust for battle overwhelm all reason?

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99