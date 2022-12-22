Trans Mutants Escapade & Red Morgan In New Mutants Lethal Legion

After her introduction in Marvel's Voices: Pride earlier in the year, Marvel's new trans mutant Escapade created by Charlie Jane Anders, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt had a storyline in the ongoing New Mutants series and joined the island of Krakoa. Now she is to join a new five-issue mini-series from Marvel Comics launching in March 2023, New Mutants: Lethal Legion #1 by Charlie Jane Anders and Enid Balám, alongside classic New Mutants characters Wolfsbane, Mirage, Karma and Cerebella, as well as her partner, trans mutant Morgan Red (with the mutant power to turn small amounts of organic matter into chocolate and thus making him one of the deadliest of mutants), and the genetically engineered flying turtle, Hibbert. Escapade herself has the power to swap her place with other people, without them realising the swap has taken place. Which is pretty handy too.

Anders told Out.com. "I had so much fun writing a few issues of New Mutants, I didn't want to get off this ride. So I was overjoyed when Marvel asked me to do a whole New Mutants miniseries of my very own, where I can stretch out and explore these characters in more depth. After the dark, scary storyline in 'The Sublime Saga,' I was eager to change gears and so something funnier and lighter, and it's been a total blast getting to play around in the Marvel Universe. I've really loved getting to explore the classic New Mutants themes around coming of age, dealing with trauma and making plenty of mistakes along the way. And of course, I'm overjoyed to write more story for Escapade, Morgan and Hibbert, and show how they continue to find their place in a world of mutants and monsters." And by the look of this cover, the Demon Bear , the Shadow King and the U-Men also turn up…

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS

Art by ENID BALÁM

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

On Sale 3/8

Escapade and the New Mutants' fight for their lives begins in NEW MUTANT LETHAL LEGION #1, on sale on the 8th of March, 2023