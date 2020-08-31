Transamerica Tyres Beats DC Comics Over Swamp Thing Trademark

We like to keep an eye on who DC Comics is suing over trademarks. Here are a few recent cases. DC Comics has registered an initial opposition to the following trademarks.

Dr Poison Ivy by Elva LLC of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for insect traps. Elva LLC is represented by Thomas Dunlap of Dunlap, Bennet & Ludwig, DC by Christopher Jackson of WarnerMedia Legal, Burbank, Califonia.

Krypton by Far UV Technologies, Inc. Kansas City, Missouri for Ultraviolet lamps for medical purposes Far UV Technologies, Inc. is represented by Julie Scott of the Law Office Of Julie Scott, Kansas City, Missouri, and DC by Ryan Mellon of WarnerMedia Legal, Burbank, Califonia.

Flaoh Find by Gao Xiangyu of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, for furniture. Gao Xiangyu is represented by Ni, Wang and Massand, Sallas Texas, DC by James D Weinberger of Fross, Zelnick, Lehrman & Zizzu, New York.

The Dynamic Duo by Sizzling Black Rock Steak House for Entree consisting primarily of meat. Sizzling Black Rock Steak House is represented by Mary Margaret L O'Donnell of Blue Filament Law of Birmingham, MI. DC by James D Weinberger of Fross, Zelnick, Lehrman & Zizzu, New York.

Cryptonite by e-Graphic Design of Miami, Florida for Wall decals. e-Graphic Design is represented by Michael B Chesal of Peretz, Chesal & Herrmann, Miami, Florida. DC by Ryan Mellon of WarnerMedia Legal, Burbank, Califonia.

Daddy's Lil Monster by Holly Rawlinson of New York for cosmetic products. Holly Rawlkinson was represented by Rexford Brabson of T-Rex Law, La Jolla, California and opposed by DC Comics, represented by Leo Kittay of Fross, Zelnick, Lehrman & Zizzu, New York.

Holly has just abandoned her trademark attempt. But is going up against the might of Warner Bros legal team pointless? Not a bit of it.

Swampthing by Transamerica Tire Co., Ltd, of Las Vegas, Nevada for tyres. Transameric represented themselves, DC Comics, again represented by Leo Kittay of Fross, Zelnick, Lehrman & Zizzu, New York. And Transamerica Tire won. DC Comics just withdrew their opposition. Transamerica Tire can now make as many Swampthing tyres as they wish – and DC Comics is not allowed to.