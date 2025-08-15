Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energin Universe, gi joe, transformers

Transformers And G.I. Joe's Energon Universe November 2025 Solicits

Transformers and G.I. Joe's Energon Universe solicits and solicitations from Image Comics and Skybound in November.

Article Summary Transformers #26 continues with Optimus Prime's shocking betrayal in the Energon Universe saga.

G.I. Joe #13 and #14 launch the Dreadnok War, with Cobra Commander teaming up with Duke.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #322 brings an intense assault on Cobra’s Terror Drome fortress.

Transformers and Void Rivals new trade paperbacks collect the latest explosive Energon Universe arcs.

All the Energon Universe titles (and those on the cusp) in Image Comics' November 2025 solicits and solicitations, with Robert Kirkman, Dan Mora, and Mike Spicer still on Transformers #26, and Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire doubling up on G.I. Joe #13 and #14 for the Dreadnok War and Cobra Commander teaming up with Duke. Void Rivals taking a wee break it seems…

TRANSFORMERS #26

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Dan Mora, Mike Spicer

COVER A: David Nakayama

COVER B: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

COVER C: Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer 1:10

COVER D: Kael Ngu 1:25

COVER E: Dan Mora, Andres Juarez 1:50

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAN MORA SHAKE UP THE ENERGON UNIVERSE!

Optimus Prime…betrayed?

The Autobots' newest hope may turn out to be their downfall.

The most shocking TRANSFORMERS story continues here!

G.I. JOE #13

WRITER: Joshua Williamson

ARTIST: Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire

COVER A: Tom Reilly

COVER B: Mark Spears

COVER C: Ben Oliver 1:10

COVER D: Jesus Merino, Adriano Lucas 1:25

COVER E: Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim 1:50

COVER F: Ludo Lullabi 1:100 Foil Cardstock, Matte Lam

COVER G: [ BLANK SKETCH ]

COVER H: Eric Canete Die Cut $4.99

2025-11-05 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

NEW ARC

THE DREADNOK WAR BEGINS HERE!

When Cobra Commander is betrayed by one of his closest allies, he's targeted for revenge by the Dreadnoks!

But in his darkest hour, the only one who can save Cobra Commander is…Duke?

The team-up you never expected kicks off THE BIGGEST G.I. JOE story yet, one so action-packed that it will ship bi-weekly from the dream team of Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly!

G.I. JOE #14

WRITER: Joshua Williamson

ARTIST: Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire

COVER A: Tom Reilly

COVER B: Eric Canete

COVER C: Ben Oliver 1:10

COVER D: Jesus Merino, Adriano Lucas 1:25

COVER E: Carmine Di Giandomenico 1:50

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

DREADNOK WAR CONTINUES!

Duke and Cobra Commander are on the run and the only way to survive the Dreadnoks is trusting each other.

And that's the last thing either of them plans to do…

Plus, the FIRST APPEARANCE of a fan favorite character.

The most action-packed G.I. Joe epic yet continues with two issues each month!

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #322

WRITER: Larry Hama

ARTIST: Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala

COVER A: Andy Kubert, Laura Martin

COVER B: Andy Kubert

COVER C: Steve Beach 1:10

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

RETURN TO THE TERROR DROME!

FROSTBITE and SNOW JOB lead an assault on COBRA's deadly fortress…but nothing is what it seems!

TRANSFORMERS: CONQUER AND CONTROL, VOL. 4 TP

WRITER: Daniel Warren Johnson

ARTIST: Jorge Corona, Ludo Lullabi, Mike Spicer

COVER A: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

COVER B: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT

2025-11-12 144 FC (full color) T $16.99

ONE SHALL STAND, ONE SHALL FALL.

Megatron has returned to lead the Decepticons, and only Optimus Prime may be able to stop him.

The war between the Autobots and Decepticons has all been leading to the shocking conclusion that NO ONE will see coming!

The critically acclaimed team of Daniel Warren Johnson (Do A Powerbomb) and Jorge Corona (Middlewest) break all the rules in this brand-new volume of the Eisner Award-winning series.

Collects TRANSFORMERS #19-24 and a story from ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL 2025.

VOID RIVALS , VOL. 4 TP

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Conor Hughes, Patricio Delpeche

COVER A: Lorenzo De Felici

COVER B: Lorenzo De Felici MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT

2025-11-26 128 FC (full color) $16.99

WILL SOLILA AND DARAK COMPLETE THEIR MISSIONS?

After everything they've done together, now Solila and Darak are on their own. Can they find their way back to each other?

Meanwhile, the secrets of Skuxxoid are revealed…just in time for the infamous Wreck-Gar and the Junkions to arrive at the Sacred Ring.

The game-changing team of Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible) and Conor Hughes (White Ash) continue their critically acclaimed series exploring the most unexpected corners of the Energon Universe.

