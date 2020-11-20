Transformers Beast Wars in IDW February 2021 Solicits

IDW Publishing has their full February 2021 solicitations, including their first Transformers: Beast Wars series, a new Star Wars Adventures: High Republic series and new series Chained To The Grave launching by Brian Level, Andrew Eschenbach and Kate Sherron.

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #1 CVR A JOSH BURCHAM

DEC200412

(W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Josh Burcham

Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! In the future, the planet Cybertron belongs to the scientific-minded Maximals and the action-oriented Predacons! When a crew of Predacons, led by the successor to the Megatron name, steal a golden disk and a ship capable of traveling through time, it's up to Optimus Primal and his Maximal crew – Rattrap, Rhinox, Cheetor, and new character Nyx – to catch them! A brand-new Beast era begins in an oversized first issue by Erik Burnham (Ghostbusters, Transformers/Ghostbusters) and Josh Burcham (Transformers, Transformers Galaxies), yesssss!

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $5.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #1 CVR B FICIO OSSIO

DEC200413

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #1 10 COPY DAN SCHOENING INCV

DEC200414

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #1 25 COPY NICK BROKENSHIRE INCV (NE

DEC200415

COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #4 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY

DEC200416

(W) Fred Van Lente (A/CA) Ryan Dunlavey

Don't touch that dial! It's SATURDAY MORNING FUNHOUSE! We roll into the 1960s, during which a CBS executive named Fred Silverman had the brilliant idea to turn Saturday mornings into all kids programming, transforming the toon landscape forever! Hanna and Barbera are fired from MGM, but become the biggest animators in the country-but what happens to all the jobs sent overseas? In Japan, the animation industry begins taking its first few steps toward dominance, where Hayao Miyazaki begins learning his trade-and yearning for more!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #4 (OF 5) CVR B DUNLAVEY

DEC200417

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #280 CVR A RON JOSEPH

DEC200418

(W) Larry Hama (A/CA) Ron Joseph

"Untold Tales" Part 5! Bespectacled, beautiful, brilliant, and bombastic! BEWARE! The Baroness bewitches in the final untold tale from Living Legend Larry Hama, alongside hard-charger and fan-favorite G.I. Joe: ARAH alum, artist Ron Joseph!

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #280 CVR B KIERON MCKEOWN

DEC200419

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #280 10 COPY INCV ROYLE

DEC200420

CHAINED TO THE GRAVE #1 (OF 5) CVR A SHERRON (RES)

DEC200421

(W) Brian Level, Andrew Eschenbach (A/CA) Kate Sherron

Brian Level & Andrew Eschenbach (w) o Kate Sherron (a & c)

Outlaw Roy Mason has come back from the dead, chained to the headstone that marked his grave. It's a lawless time, a magical time, and the undead Roy soon finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place as he sets out in search of treasure. But Roy, trying to do right by the wife and children he left behind, soon finds out that everything is not always as it seems…

Writers Brian Level & Andrew Eschenbach (Darth Vader, Thanos, Deadpool) and artist Kate Sherron (Invader Zim, The Amazing World of Gumball) bring you a tail of intrigue, murder, magic, and the good ol' wild, wild west!

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CHAINED TO THE GRAVE #1 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV BRIAN LEVEL (NET

DEC200422

GOOSEBUMPS SECRET OF THE SWAMP TP

DEC200423

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) Clara Meath

Reader beware, you're in for a scare! The kid-friendly horror series returns with a spooky new graphic novel from New York Times bestselling YA author Marieke Nijkamp!

Â

When twelve-year-old Blake is shipped away to stay with her weird aunt in Fever Swamp for the summer, she expects her weeks to be filled with video games, mosquito bites, and a whole lot of nothing. Instead, she finds herself in a spooky turf war between werewolves and wolf hunters! Blake's never let anything-including her prosthetic hand-slow her down or stop her from crushing her opponents in a game of Lore Hunter, but real-life monsters on all sides take danger and fear to a whole new level, and Blake will need to use all of her gaming skills to escape.

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $12.99

JUDGE DREDD FALSE WITNESS TP

DEC200424

(W) Brandon M. Easton (A/CA) Kei Zama

Justice Academy drop-out Mathias Lincoln always survived by sub-legal means, but after uncovering a vast conspiracy, he finds himself pursued by legendary lawman Judge Dredd!

Get ready for a street level look at justice in Mega-City One as one person fights to expose the darkest secrets of the rich and powerful in a thrilling mystery set against a backdrop of media manipulation and social unrest. While on a job for a rich client, Justice Academy drop-out and professional fixer Mathias Lincoln makes a horrific discovery-children are disappearing, and the conspiracy stretches from the wastes of the Cursed Earth all the way to the halls of power in Mega-City One.

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $15.99

MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

DEC200425

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Isabel Escalante (CA) Sweeney Boo

The Mad Thinker and the Awesome Android have a plan to become INTERNET FAMOUS, and it involves…all the tourists in Time Square?! Captain Marvel and Ghost-Spider race to stop the out-of-control livestream before it's too late in this thrilling conclusion to Carol and Gwen's ClikClok adventures!

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 10 COPY KAELA LASH INCV CVR

DEC200426

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #4

DEC200427

(W) Sarah Graley, Stef Purenins (A/CA) Philip Murphy

As if it weren't bad enough that Peter's crush hates Spider-Man, a new villain is about to turn the Oscorp Charter School of Technology upside down! Who is Screwball and what does this mysterious villain want? Find out in an all-new MARVEL-ous adventure from writers Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins and artist Philip Murphy (Star Trek vs Transformers, Powerpuff Girls)!

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #4 10 COPY FLOREAN INCV CVR

DEC200428

MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #3 (OF 5) CVR A SOUVANNY

DEC200429

(W) Chris Eliopoulos (A/CA) Lanna Souvanny

Share the most important moments in Marvel history with young readers-two at a time! In this issue: Bruce Banner is exposed to gamma radiation that turns him into the raging monster called The Hulk! Then, Eddie Brock is exposed to a Symbiote that takes over his body and calls itself Venom!

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $4.99

MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #3 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY

DEC200430

MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #3 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV GARBOWSKA

DEC200431

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #95 CVR A KUUSISTO

DEC200432

(W) Thomas F. Zahler (A/CA) Toni Kuusisto

Season 10 continues here!

Â

Canterlot in crisis! With the sound turned off and the invasive Muffletta Moss growing by the second, Pinkie Pie and Cheese Sandwich race to find a solution before the Festival of the Two Sisters is ruined!

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #95 CVR B BRIANNA GARCIA

DEC200433

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #95 10 COPY INCV ERIN HUN

DEC200434

ONION SKIN GN

IDW – TOP SHELF DEC200435

(W) Edgar Camacho (A/CA) Edgar Camacho

Discover a bright new star of Mexican comics in this romantic and thrilling tale, stuffed with adventure and delicious food. Rolando's job was crushing him… and then it literally crushed his hand. Now he can barely get out of the house, binging TV and struggling to find meaning. On a rare night out with friends, he meets Nera, a woman who lives only in the moment. Dazzled by her hedonistic attitude, Rolando sees a new life opening before him. Together, these restless youths fix up an old food truck and hit the road for a wild journey. But have they truly found the spice of life? Or has Rolando bitten off more than he can chew? Onion Skin, winner of Mexico's first ever National Young Graphic Novel Award, became a sensation in its native land for its rich narrative, captivating characters, thrilling action, and positively delicious artwork. It's a feast that will leave readers eager for a second course.

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $14.99 SEA OF SORROWS #4 (OF 5) CORMACK CVR DEC200436 SEA OF SORROWS #4 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV BRIAN LEVEL DEC200437 SLEEPING BEAUTIES #7 (OF 10) CVR A GLENDINING DEC200438

(W) Rio Youers (A) Alison Sampson (CA) Bex Glendining

Based on the horror novel by Stephen King and Owen King and adapted by Rio Youers (The Forgotten Girl) and Alison Sampson ( Hit Girl, Winnebago Graveyard)!

Â

A strange sleeping sickness, known as Aurora, has fallen over the world, and strangest of all, it only affects women. In the small town of Dooling, a mysterious woman has walked out of the woods; she calls herself Eve and leaves a trail of carnage behind her. More mysterious: she's the only woman not falling asleep.

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99 SLEEPING BEAUTIES #7 (OF 10) CVR B WOODALL DEC200439* SLEEPING BEAUTIES #7 (OF 10) 10 COPY INCV HEIDERSDORF DEC200440 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #38 CVR A MATT HERMS DEC200441

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Matt Herms

Houston, there appears to be two hedgehogs and a fox floating through space… Sonic, Amy, and Tails are stuck in a mysterious new Eggman base. Each room holds a challenging surprise and the hallways don't make any sense! Can they find out how to escape unharmed? Meanwhile, Tangle and Belle sneak in to find the bots running the show and stumble into some trouble!

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #38 CVR B ROTHLISBERGER DEC200442 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #38 10 COPY INCV FOURDRAINE DEC200443

(W) Evan Stanley SONIC THE HEDGEHOG BAD GUYS TP DEC200444

(W) Ian Flynn (A/CA) Jack Lawrence

The mastermind behind the Metal Virus isn't done yet. Sonic writer extraordinaire Ian Flynn brings you the latest elaborate scheme from the Blue Blur's newest nemesis!

Â

Dr. Starline is back to his evil antics! But to enact his latest scheme, he'll have to get into an abandoned Eggman base, past an army of badniks! And to do that, he'll need the help of some of Sonic's greatest enemies! Mimic, Rough, Tumble, and Zavok are back and badder than ever! Starline's promised them incredible power, so Sonic and friends had better watch out. That is, if the not-so-good doctor can get these Bad Guys to stop fighting each other and work together.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $15.99 STAR TREK NEXT GENERATION THE GIFT DEC200445

(W) John De Lancie (A) Gordon Purcell (CA) J. K. Woodward

An all-new reprint of the classic TNG story! Q gives Jean-Luc Picard the chance to go back in time to fix one of his biggest mistakes, but the consequences of his actions will create a ripple effect that will threaten the entire Federation! Written by Q himself – actor John de Lancie – with art by Gordon Purcell and a newly painted cover by J.K. Woodward.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $5.99 STAR TREK VOYAGER SEVENS RECKONING #4 (OF 4) CVR A HERNANDE DEC200446

(W) Dave Baker (A/CA) Angel Hernandez

The battle may be over, but the worst is yet to come. Torn between her growing attachment to an alien race and her new commitment to the Prime Directive, Seven of Nine must choose between altering the course of an entire society and her place aboard Voyager in the conclusion to this story set during Voyager's amazing fourth season from writer Dave Baker (Action Hospital, F*ck Off Squad, Star Trek: Waypoint) and artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard Countdown, Star Trek/Green Lantern).

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99 STAR TREK VOYAGER SEVENS RECKONING #4 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO DEC200447 STAR TREK VOYAGER SEVENS RECKONING #4 (OF 4) 10 COPY VEREGGE DEC200448 STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #20 DEC200449

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Silvia Califano (CA) Stephen Thompson

As the crew of the Enterprise moves toward an uncertain future, one of their own will be pulled into a violent past! While investigating a mysterious structure on Vulcan, Spock vanishes. As the crew tries to find him, Spock must fight to survive as he navigates the painful past of his home planet. The final voyages of the original crew continue in this time-hoping adventure from writer Brandon Easton (Transformers: War for Cybertron, Thundercats) and artist Silvia Califano (Star Trek: Year Five, X-Files: Case Files)

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99 STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #20 10 COPY INCV LENDL DEC200450 TMNT ONGOING #114 CVR A SOPHIE CAMPBELL DEC200451

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Sophie Campbell

Jennika comes face to face with the person who almost killed her-Karai! Will the other Turtles be able to stop her from exacting revenge before Bebop and Rocksteady find her first?

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99 TMNT ONGOING #114 CVR B EASTMAN DEC200452 TMNT ONGOING #114 10 COPY INCV JESUS HERVAS DEC200453 TMNT JENNIKA II #4 (OF 6) CVR A NISHIJIMA DEC200454

(W) Ronda Pattison (A/CA) Jodie Nishijima

Jennika is caught between two parents fighting to determine whether a child belongs in with them in the Mutant Zone. When one of the parents is revealed to have ties to the criminal underworld, and Jennika's own dark past, the newest Ninja Turtle must decide how much she has left to atone for. Can a life of violence ever be escaped?

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $4.99 TMNT JENNIKA II #4 (OF 6) 10 COPY SARA RICHARD INCV CVR (NET DEC200455 TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 (OF 5) DEC200456

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Unexpected allies from the past reveal a possible path to salvation! As the Foot Clan sweeps NYC for the rogue Ronin, a final desperate plan in the name of vengeance is made! Spanning decades, this issue's action and intrigue will set up the astounding final issues!

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $8.99 TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV FREDDIE WILLIAMS DEC200457 TMNT ONGOING (IDW) COLL HC VOL 13 DEC200458

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Mateus Santalouco (A) Dave Watcher, Michael Dialynas, Mateus Santalouco, Ben Bishop (CA) Dan Duncan

It's all been leading up to this! A massive showdown on the streets of New York City! As New York gets torn apart by different factions, mutant and human alike, Karai returns and the future of the TMNT, in fact all of NYC, comes down to a final negotiation between Splinter and Karai. It's the shocking culmination of nearly a decade of storytelling as our heroes face their darkest hour against a multitude of enemies bent on their total destruction. Find out how a City at War will change the world forever! Plus, abandon all hope… as the most infamous villain in the Turtles' universe, Shredder, returns!

Â

Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #90-100 as well as the 2019 Free Comic Book Day issue, Macro-Series: Raphael, and the Shredder In Hell mini-series.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $59.99 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #1 DEC200462

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A/CA) Harvey Tolibao

IDW joins The High Republic with all-ages adventures tying into the larger High Republic story!

Â

Flaming destruction is coming to Trymant IV! A remnant of the Hyperspace Disaster appears in the sky, and Zeen and her best friend Krix have only minutes to get to the Elders of the Path and find safety! Meanwhile, Master Yoda, Master Baro, and a group of Padawans are racing towards the disaster for a daring rescue mission.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #1 10 COPY INCV YAEL NATH DEC200463 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #6 CVR A FRANCAVILLA DEC200464

(W) Katie Cook, Shaun Manning (A) Cara McGee, Fico Ossio (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Padme and Anakin have grand plans to have a romantic night together after a long separation. But before they get a chance to get together, Anakin is Jedi-napped by a group of outlaws! Now it's up to Padme to use all of her cunning to infiltrate the outlaw group and rescue him. Then, get a glimpse into the times of The High Republic with a story of the Nihil!

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #6 CVR B FICO OSSIO DEC200465 STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #6 10 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA (NET DEC200466 TRANSFORMERS #28 CVR A CASEY W COLLER DEC200467

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Casey W. Coller

"War World: Hunt". As the Decepticons take over important facilities in Iacon, it opens up an opportunity for a jailbreak! But, will Bumblebee, Swindle, and Trickdiamond be able to escape–and is it really better for them if they do? Meanwhile, Starscream and Megatron scheme and Cyclonus returns with a grudge.

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99 TRANSFORMERS #28 CVR B ADAM BRYCE THOMAS DEC200468 TRANSFORMERS #28 10 COPY INCV THOMAS DEER DEC200469 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #3 (OF 5) CVR A MCGUIRE-SMITH DEC200470

(W) Brian Ruckley (A/CA) Bethany McGuire-Smith

As preparations for the escape ships continue, Wheeljack and Hound work to move what remains of the A'ovan population and habitat to a safe location for evacuation. Unfortunately, the Insecticons are insatiable and a caravan full of Cybertronian and organic life is too good a meal to pass up.

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #3 (OF 5) CVR B UMI MIYAN DEC200471 TRANSFORMERS ESCAPE #3 (OF 5) 10 COPY JEFFREY VEREGGE INCV C DEC200472 TRANSFORMERS 84 LEGENDS & RUMORS 100-PAGE GIANT (RES) DEC200473

(W) Bill Mantlo, Ralph Macchio, Steve Parkhouse, Simon Furman (A) Kim DeMulder, Frank Springer, John Ridgeway, Mike Collins (A/CA) Guido Guidi

Some events in history are so incredible, that they've gone down in legend-epic tales of epic heroes and villains. Others remain shrouded in mystery, only surfacing as snippets of the real story. Transformers '84: Legends & Rumors is the perfect companion book to the Secrets & Lies mini-series. Representing the classic stories that inspired the series: "The Transformers" (Transformers #1), "Man of Iron" (Transformers UK #9-12), and the Transformers '84 #0 one-shot!

In Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $7.99 TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE TP DEC200474

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Juan Samu

Great Scott! Pop-culture juggernauts collide in the ultimate 1980s (and 1950s and 2010s) showdown! Things are getting heavy-and nothing's as heavy as a Transformer! Marty McFly has just returned from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better Hill Valley-everything's looking up for him! That is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown's time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons! With one small mistake, Marty finds himself once again thrust into an adventure to stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future… all with the help of a new time machine… the Autobot Gigawatt!

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $15.99 USAGI YOJIMBO #17 DEC200475

(W) Stan Sakai (A/CA) Stan Sakai

Tengu War! Part 2 (of 3)

For the first time, Usagi has to team up with yokai (haunts and spirits) against an even greater enemy.However, he must prove himself worthy to join their ranks and must face a challenge from a tengu in a fight to the death. How can he defeat a creature said to be the greatest sword master in all the country?

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99 USAGI YOJIMBO #17 10 COPY BILLY MARTION INCV CVR DEC200476 USAGI YOJIMBO WANDERERS ROAD #4 (OF 6) PEACH MOMOKO CVR DEC200477 USAGI YOJIMBO TP VOL 02 HOMECOMING DEC200478

(W) Stan Sakai (A/CA) Stan Sakai

Volume Two of the new series sees Usagi return to his home province to pay his respects, but ghosts from his past have other plans.

Â

In "Tatami," Usagi returns to his home province only to find intrigue and betrayal! Then, in "Mon," long ago, Lord Hikiji defeated Usagi's Lord Mifune to take control of the Northern Province. Usagi, now traveling through his old territories, still wears the mon (a family crest) of his former lord. But, there are those who still remember the Great Wars with bitterness and threaten to kill any samurai loyal to Mifune. In "The Return," Usagi is on a pilgrimage to his late lord's gravesite, however, wearing the Mifune clan crest in Lord Hikiji's territory has made him an enemy. Traveling through this dangerous land he has made his way to the one place he had been avoiding-the village in which he grew up. Collects issues #8-14 of the all-new full-color Usagi Yojimbo series published by IDW.

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $19.99 VOYAGE TO THE STARS TP DEC200479

(W) James Asmus, Ryan Copple (A/CA) Connie Daidone

The hit sci-fi comedy podcast blasts into comics with this all-new graphic novel adventure! Voyage to the Stars is a bonafide podcast phenomenon starring Colton Dunn (Superstore), Felicia Day (Supernatural), Janet Varney (Legend of Korra), Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds), and Steve Berg (Drunk History)! With 2.5 million downloads in its debut year and over 100,000 viewers on Twitch, the wild sci-fi podcast that's consistently ranked in the Top 100 for comedy is now on its way to conquer the comics world.

Â

Earth is gone. Only one intrepid crew of misfits managed to escape, now determined and ambiguously destined to stop a growing, ancient evil from consuming the universe. Though stopping it may be tricky, as our heroes can't help but destroy just about every planet and species they come across. Kinda debatable who's the bigger threat.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $15.994 GALAXY HUNTERS NEW WAYS TO HUNT EXPANSION DEC200482 With the "New Ways To Hunt" expansion, Mercs can take on bigger risks for bigger rewards. This expansion offers a 5th player to compete for top Mutant Hunter in the Galaxy! Duar Krill joins the hunt as the newest Mercenary and the Iron Smoker Mech is included in this expansion! *Battle through the four main sagas, gaining power and perfecting techniques as you progress, or create a single battle against iconic villains.

*Increase your Power Level to gain access to power Transformations.

*Techniques provide unique abilities that modify your attack rolls.

*Requires Galaxy Hunters Base Game to play.

*Includes (1) additional Battle Mech Miniature!

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $29.99