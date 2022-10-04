Transformers: Best of Arcee One-Shot #1 Preview: Profits in Disguise

In this preview of Transformers: Best of Arcee One-Shot #1, IDW celebrates Arcee, but mostly, celebrates squeezing as much cash as possible out of that Transormers license before it goes away. Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS: BEST OF ARCEE ONE-SHOT #1

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221657

(W) James Biggie, Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Is there anything Arcee can't do? Anything she hasn't been? With a life as long as hers, from her days as a barbarian with her brother to guiding heroes like Optimus Prime, Sideswipe, and Rodimus Prime to enjoying quality time with her loved ones-well, as much quality time as anyone can get when things are falling apart around them-Arcee's seen and done it all. Relive some of the greatest moments from throughout the storied history of the Autobot legend! Collects Transformers: Combiner Hunters, Transformers (2012) #55, Optimus Prime #9, Transformers (2019) #18, and more!

In Shops: 10/5/2022

SRP:

