Transformers & GI Joe's Energon Universe in July 2024 Solicits

Transformers & GI Joe's Energon Universe from Robert Kirkman, Skybound and Hasbro in Image Comics July 2024 Solicits

New developments in TRANSFORMERS #10 as Shockwave's plans unfold.

SCARLETT #2 dives deep undercover with Clan Arashikage's secrets looming.

Destro fights for the future in DESTRO #2 amidst Cobra Commander's pressure.

Robert Kirkman and Hasbro's Energon Universe of Transformers and GI Joe-related stories continue in Image Comics' July 2024 solicits and solicitations, as the Cybertronians join the Zertonians over in Void Rivals.

TRANSFORMERS #10 CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

**Shockwave's plan revealed! ** Can the Autobots recover from their latest loss in time to save everyone? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

SCARLETT #2 (OF 5) CVR A MARCO FERRARI

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Marco Ferrari

In order to find her missing friend Jinx, Scarlett goes undercover, deep into the belly of Clan Arashikage, to discover the truth. But the man known as might have other ideas… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

DESTRO #2 (OF 5) CVR A ANDREI BRESSAN

(W) Dan Watters (A) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas (CA) Andrei Bressan

The world is changing—and Destro means to come out on top! But with Cobra Commander breathing down his neck and mercenaries Xamot and Tomax seeking to dethrone him as the world's premier weapons manufacturer, he'll have to survive the future in order to build it. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

VOID RIVALS #11 CVR A LORENZO DE FELICI

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche (CA) Lorenzo De Felici

**War in the wasteland. ** Zertonian forces have caught up to Darak and Solila, but thankfully, they have a little Cybertronian help!

Springer to the rescue! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #308 CVR A ANDY KUBERT & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Larry Hama (A) Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson

**WAR WITH SERPENTOR! ** G.I. Joe has deployed their deadliest recon team to Cobra Island to end the growing threat, while a team of their greatest ninjas makes their way to Springfield. But could a bigger threat be on the horizon? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

