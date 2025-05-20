Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, transformers

Transformers/GI Joe/Void Rivals' Energon Universe August 2025 Solicits

Transformers, GI Joe and Void Rivals of Image/Hasbro/Skybound's Energon Universe are part of Image Comics' August 2025 solicits

Article Summary Energon Universe August 2025 comics feature major arcs for Transformers, GI Joe, and Void Rivals.

Transformers #23 dives into the Matrix of Leadership as Autobots face Decepticon threats.

GI Joe series bring high-stakes conflicts: Baroness vs Cover Girl, Joe Recon Team vs Blue Ninjas.

Hardcover and trade paperback editions expand GI Joe lore with deluxe and silent missions collections.

Transformers, GI Joe and Void Rivals of Image/Hasbro/Skybound's Energon Universe are part of Image Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations, promising Baroness Vs Cover Girl, Autobots enter the Matrix, Springer Vs Proximus and over in the classic line, Joe Recon Team vs. Blue Ninjas…

G.I. Joe #10

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: ANDREA MILANA & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: ANDREA MILANA

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING: ALAN QUAH

COVER D (1:25): LUCAS MEYER & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER E (1:50): HOMARE

AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

BARONESS VS. COVER GIRL??? Meanwhile, has Cobra Commander and Destro's alliance reached its breaking point?

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #319

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A: ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN

COVER B: ANDY KUBERT

COVER C (1:10): FRANCIS PORTELA

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

WHAT DOES DR. MINDBENDER HAVE PLANNED FOR SERPENTOR? Plus, the Joe Recon Team vs. Blue Ninjas… and nothing is what it seems!

Transformers #23

STORY: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART / COVER B: JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER D (1:25): DOUG MAHNKE & DAVID BARON

COVER E (1:50): PYE PARR

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

ENTER THE MATRIX. The last hope for the Autobots exists within the Matrix of Leadership. But will the Decepticons triumph before those answers are found?

Void Rivals #22

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: CONOR HUGHES

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING: MARTÍN MORAZZO & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER D (1:25): STEPHANE ROUX

COVER E (1:50): EJIKURE

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

SPRINGER VS PROXIMUS! And what is Skuxxoid planning?

Codename: G.I. Joe Deluxe Edition Book Two HC

STORY: DAN WATTERS & KELLY THOMPSON

ART: ANDREI BRESSAN, ANDREA MILANA, MARCO FERRARI, LEE LOUGHRIDGE & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER A SPOT FOIL: MARCO FERRARI

COVER B DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE, SPOT FOIL: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

SEPTEMBER 24 | 248 PAGES | FC | T | $49.99

THE ROAD TO G.I. JOE CONCLUDES HERE! Experience the origins of G.I. Joe and Cobra in the ENERGON UNIVERSE in a new deluxe format! Shana "Scarlett" O'Hara takes on the most dangerous black ops mission of her career to uncover whether her long lost friend Jinx is an ally…or a follower of the mysterious Storm Shadow and Clan Arashikage! Meanwhile, the emergence of Energon has changed everything for Destro, as an arms race heats up with his fiercest competition. Is Destro's new alliance with Cobra Commander doomed from the start? Two critically acclaimed teams—KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey) and MARCO FERRARI (FRONTIERSMAN), plus DAN WATTERS (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES!), ANDREI BRESSAN (DARK RIDE), and ANDREA MILANA (COBRA COMMANDER), introduce some of the most iconic characters in pop culture to the Energon Universe! Collects SCARLETT #1-5 and DESTRO #1-5.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero — The Silent Missions TP

STORY: LARRY HAMA, PHIL HESTER, DANI, DAN WATTERS, LEONARDO ROMERO, ANDREW KRAHNKE & WES CRAIG

ART: STEVE LEIALOHA, PHIL HESTER, DANI, LEONARDO ROMERO, ANDREW KRAHNKE, WES CRAIG, TRAVIS HYMEL, GEORGE ROUSSOS, LEE LOUGHRIDGE, BRAD SIMPSON, CRIS PETER, FRANCESCO SEGALA & JASON WORDIE

COVER A: ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN

COVER B DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE: ED HANNIGAN & KLAUS JANSON

SEPTEMBER 24 | 136 PAGES | FC | T | $16.99

SUPERSTAR CREATORS PRESENT UNFORGETTABLE ALL-NEW G.I. JOE SILENT MISSIONS. The face of comic books changed forever when G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #21 introduced fans to the "Silent Interlude," an action-packed story with NO DIALOGUE. Now, experience five ALL-NEW silent issues featuring the most popular G.I. Joe characters, including Duke, Roadblock, Jinx, Spirit, Beach Head, and more from the most acclaimed voices in comics! Collects G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #21, G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – BEACH HEAD #1, G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – JINX #1, G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – SPIRIT #1, G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – ROADBLOCK #1, G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – DUKE #1.

