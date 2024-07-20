Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, October 2024, skybound, transformers, Void rivals
Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals' Solicits For September 2024
The Energon Universe listings for October have finale issues for Destro and Scarlett, and new storyline arcs for Void Rivals and Transformers
- October 2024 Energon Universe wraps up Destro and Scarlett miniseries.
- New Transformers arc explores the secret origin of Starscream.
- Void Rivals storyline continues with Pythona's space venture.
- G.I. Joe compendium TP collects the first 50 issues of the iconic series.
The Energon Universe listings from the October 2024 solicits and solicitations from Image Comics, courtesy of Skybound, have finale issues for Destro and Scarlett, and new storyline arcs for Void Rivals and Transformers. With GI Joe #1 to come after this year, set up by Scarlett and Destro, with the origin of Starscream.
DESTRO #5 (OF 5) CVR A ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS
(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas
MINISERIES FINALE
Destro. Cobra Commander. The Crimson Twins.
The most dangerous powers in the Energon Universe are at war…but only one can win.
The road to G.I. JOE #1 ends here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024
SCARLETT #5 (OF 5) CVR A MARCO FERRARI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE
(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Marco Ferrari, Lee Loughridge
MINISERIES FINALE
FINAL ISSUE
Everything that Scarlett, Storm Shadow, and Jinx have been planning comes to a head.
And the future of the Energon Universe will change forever. The road to G.I. JOE #1 ends here!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024
TRANSFORMERS #13 CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER
(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jason Howard, Mike Spicer (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer
NEW STORY ARC
THE SECRET ORIGIN OF STARSCREAM
After the stunning events of his battle with the Decepticons, Starscream has been left for dead.
Now the secret to surviving the future may be revisiting his shocking past… Retail: $3.99
In-Store Date: 10/9/2024
VOID RIVALS #13 CVR A LORENZO DE FELICI
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche (CA) Lorenzo De Felici
NEW STORY ARC
Pythona of Cobra-La ventures deep into space. Will her mission spell certain doom for the Void Rivals? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO COMPENDIUM TP BOOK 01 BOOK MARKET ANDY KUBERT & BRAD ANDERSON CVR
(W) Larry Hama (A) Herb Trimpe, Bob McLeod (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson
YOOOO JOE!
The pop culture world changed forever when** LARRY HAMA**'s G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO_ _made its comic book debut, and now you can experience every issue—from the original series and tie-ins—in this new reader-friendly compendium format for the very first time.
Discover the incredible heroes of G.I. Joe, the terrifying villains of Cobra, and the unforgettable stories that set them on a collision course in this first volume, perfect for fans new and old.
**Collects G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #1-50 ** Retail: $64.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024