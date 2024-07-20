Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, October 2024, skybound, transformers, Void rivals

Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals' Solicits For September 2024

The Energon Universe listings for October have finale issues for Destro and Scarlett, and new storyline arcs for Void Rivals and Transformers

Article Summary October 2024 Energon Universe wraps up Destro and Scarlett miniseries.

New Transformers arc explores the secret origin of Starscream.

Void Rivals storyline continues with Pythona's space venture.

G.I. Joe compendium TP collects the first 50 issues of the iconic series.

The Energon Universe listings from the October 2024 solicits and solicitations from Image Comics, courtesy of Skybound, have finale issues for Destro and Scarlett, and new storyline arcs for Void Rivals and Transformers. With GI Joe #1 to come after this year, set up by Scarlett and Destro, with the origin of Starscream.

DESTRO #5 (OF 5) CVR A ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

MINISERIES FINALE

Destro. Cobra Commander. The Crimson Twins.

The most dangerous powers in the Energon Universe are at war…but only one can win.

The road to G.I. JOE #1 ends here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

SCARLETT #5 (OF 5) CVR A MARCO FERRARI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Marco Ferrari, Lee Loughridge

MINISERIES FINALE

FINAL ISSUE

Everything that Scarlett, Storm Shadow, and Jinx have been planning comes to a head.

And the future of the Energon Universe will change forever. The road to G.I. JOE #1 ends here!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

TRANSFORMERS #13 CVR A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jason Howard, Mike Spicer (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

NEW STORY ARC

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF STARSCREAM

After the stunning events of his battle with the Decepticons, Starscream has been left for dead.

Now the secret to surviving the future may be revisiting his shocking past… Retail: $3.99

In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

VOID RIVALS #13 CVR A LORENZO DE FELICI

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche (CA) Lorenzo De Felici

NEW STORY ARC

Pythona of Cobra-La ventures deep into space. Will her mission spell certain doom for the Void Rivals? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO COMPENDIUM TP BOOK 01 BOOK MARKET ANDY KUBERT & BRAD ANDERSON CVR

(W) Larry Hama (A) Herb Trimpe, Bob McLeod (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson

YOOOO JOE!

The pop culture world changed forever when** LARRY HAMA**'s G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO_ _made its comic book debut, and now you can experience every issue—from the original series and tie-ins—in this new reader-friendly compendium format for the very first time.

Discover the incredible heroes of G.I. Joe, the terrifying villains of Cobra, and the unforgettable stories that set them on a collision course in this first volume, perfect for fans new and old.

**Collects G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #1-50 ** Retail: $64.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

