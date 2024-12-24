Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, Transforners

Transformers, Void Rivals And G.I.Joe Energon Solicits For March 2025

There are solicits for Transformers #18 by Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona and Void Rivals #18 by Robert Kirkman, Lorenzo De Felici, and Patricio Delpeche from Image Comics in March 2025 solicits and solicitations. But no sign of the latest GI Joe comic, also part of the Hasbro/Skybound Energon Universe.

TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250627

JAN250628 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR B CORONA & SPICER

JAN250629 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL

JAN250630 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOKUS

JAN250631 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ONO

JAN250632 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR F JOHNSON & SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer

Autobots vs. Deceptions vs. is already devastating Seattle, but none of them are prepared for how it will end.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

VOID RIVALS #18 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250633

JAN250634 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR B NIRO

JAN250635 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HUGHES

JAN250636 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BEACH

JAN250637 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MARTIN

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche

At long last… Zerta!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR A REILLY

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250557

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) Tom Reilly

G.I. Joe versus Cobra! G.I. Joe has suffered massive losses at the hands of Cobra, and now their backs are against the wall. Is this their last stand? How far will the Joes go to finally stop Cobra's plans?In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS DLX HC BOOK 01 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250521

JAN250522 – TRANSFORMERS DLX HC BOOK 01 CVR B JOHNSON & SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (A / CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

The Transformers enter the Energon Universe! The Autobots and Decepticons have renewed their endless war on Earth, and one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Explore the beginning of the Eisner Award-winning series from critically acclaimed creative team Daniel Warren Johnson, Jorge Corona, and Mike Spicer, alongside showrunner Robert Kirkman, in this beautiful deluxe hardcover. Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover that will only be printed once. Collects Transformers #1-12.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

