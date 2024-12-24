Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, Transforners
Transformers, Void Rivals And G.I.Joe Energon Solicits For March 2025
Transformers, Void Rivals and G.I. Joe's Energon Universe Solicits from Skybound, Hasbro and Image Comics for March 2025
There are solicits for Transformers #18 by Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona and Void Rivals #18 by Robert Kirkman, Lorenzo De Felici, and Patricio Delpeche from Image Comics in March 2025 solicits and solicitations. But no sign of the latest GI Joe comic, also part of the Hasbro/Skybound Energon Universe.
TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250627
JAN250628 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR B CORONA & SPICER
JAN250629 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL
JAN250630 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOKUS
JAN250631 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ONO
JAN250632 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR F JOHNSON & SPICER
(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer
Autobots vs. Deceptions vs. is already devastating Seattle, but none of them are prepared for how it will end.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
VOID RIVALS #18 CVR A DE FELICI
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250633
JAN250634 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR B NIRO
JAN250635 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HUGHES
JAN250636 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BEACH
JAN250637 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MARTIN
(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche
At long last… Zerta!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR A REILLY
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250557
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) Tom Reilly
G.I. Joe versus Cobra! G.I. Joe has suffered massive losses at the hands of Cobra, and now their backs are against the wall. Is this their last stand? How far will the Joes go to finally stop Cobra's plans?In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
SRP: $3.99
TRANSFORMERS DLX HC BOOK 01 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250521
JAN250522 – TRANSFORMERS DLX HC BOOK 01 CVR B JOHNSON & SPICER
(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (A / CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer
The Transformers enter the Energon Universe! The Autobots and Decepticons have renewed their endless war on Earth, and one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Explore the beginning of the Eisner Award-winning series from critically acclaimed creative team Daniel Warren Johnson, Jorge Corona, and Mike Spicer, alongside showrunner Robert Kirkman, in this beautiful deluxe hardcover. Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover that will only be printed once. Collects Transformers #1-12.
In Shops: Apr 30, 2025