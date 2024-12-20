Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: garth ennis, robert kirkman

Garth Ennis & Dalibor Talajic's Kids- Image Comics March 2025 Solicits

Image Comics launches Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and Annalisa Leoni, Kids one shot from Garth Ennis, Dalibor Talajic and Ninth Circle, Universal Monsters: The Mummy #1 by Faith Erin Hicks and Lee Loughridge, You'll Do Bad Things by Tyler Boss and Adriano Turtulici. We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #1 by Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Landini, Adventureman: Family Tree #1 by Matt Fraction, Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Assorted Crisis Events #1 by Deniz Camp and Eric Zawadzki, Bitter Root: Next Movement #1 by David Walker, Chuck Brown and Sanford Greene, a Dreamweaver One Shot by Chris Ryall and Nelson Daniel and Monkey Meat: Summer Batch #1 by Juni Ba. As well as all the Spawn, Savage Dragon, Walking Dead, Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals, Massive-Verse and Power Fantasy you can throw a stick at.

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR A OTTLEY & LEONI

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250459

JAN250460 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR B FINCH

JAN250461 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV SU

JAN250462 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV NGU

JAN250463 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV ADAMS

JAN250464 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR G 100 COPY INCV MEYE

JAN250465 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR H 1000 COPY INCV

JAN250466 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR I BLANK SKETCH CVR

JAN250467 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR J OTTLEY & LEONI

JAN250468 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR K INCV OTTLEY

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Ryan Ottley, Annalisa Leoni

Series Premiere. The best new (not quite a) super-hero series in the universe! Cursed with an unquenchable thirst for violence, Battle Beast searches the universe for the one warrior mightier than him-and a glorious death, his only reward. But even in a universe of mighty Viltrumites like Invincible and Omni-Man, it seems that no one may be able to stop the galaxy's deadliest warrior… unless he does the unthinkable. Superstars Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley present the most demanded Invincible story of all time, revealing the secret story of Battle Beast that's perfect for any long-time fan (no spoilers!) and new readers alike. COVER C Blind Bag: This is a first-of-its-kind blind bag program. The blind bags will include a chance to get any of the solicited covers from A through I. However, there are rare SURPRISE issues that may or may not be related to Battle Beast or the Invincible Universe that can be found in these blind bags. Those surprise issues will not be publicly announced in advance of the issue release.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250469

JAN250470 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR B DE IULIS

JAN250471 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR C HOOD

JAN250472 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY IN

JAN250473 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR E 50 COPY IN

JAN250474 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR F 100 COPY I

JAN250475 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR G

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stefano Landini

Mini-Series Premiere. The explosive double-sized first issue! After her mad-scientist father is killed by the world's greatest spy, 13-year-old Annalise is left all alone in the world. Sort of. Her dead dad's robot bodyguard is following her around for some reason. Now Annalise has a choice: try to lead a normal life for the first time ever…or seek revenge and maybe overthrow the world order in the process. Image Comics proudly presents a journey of regret and retribution, super spies and pseudoscience, growing up and global domination from brilliant artist Stefano Landini and okay writer Matthew Rosenberg.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

ADVENTUREMAN FAMILY TREE #1 (OF 3) CVR A DODSON

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250476

JAN250477 – ADVENTUREMAN FAMILY TREE #1 (OF 3) CVR B

(W) Matt Fraction (A / CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

Mini-Series Premiere. As the Connell family reels from the shattering events of Adventureman: Ghost Lights, they'll need to tap into the roots of the Adventureman family tree of heroes to make the world right again, starting with a luchador dynasty, savage savate kick-fighting, and the star-crossed teenage romance that brought Adventureman and Mme. Chagall the Superscientist together!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1 CVR A ZAWADZKI

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250478

JAN250479 – ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1 CVR B

JAN250480 – ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1 CVR C 25 COPY INCV DEL MUNDO

JAN250481 – ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH CVR

(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) Eric Zawadzki

Series Premiere. Time is having a crisis. Mingling in the red-light district, you can find actual cavemen, medieval knights, and cyborg soldiers on leave from World War IV. Victorian debutantes amble their way into cell phone stores, confused and bewildered (what is a data plan?). On their way to work, bleary-eyed commuters get trapped in time-loops, assaulted by alternate-reality versions of themselves, and try to avoid post-apocalyptic wastelands. And LOOK: the 3:15 bus just took a wrong turn… into the neolithic era. Rising stars Deniz Camp and Eric Zawadzki and Eisner-winners Jordie Bellaire and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou are proud to present Assorted Crisis Events, an ongoing, zig-zagging anthology series about the compromised clicks of our clocks-full of one-shot stories both beautiful and ugly, tragic and redemptive, surreal and somehow all too familiar.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #1 (OF 5) CVR A GREENE

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250482

JAN250483 – BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #1 (OF 5) CVR B MOORE

JAN250484 – BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #1 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV MOORE

JAN250485 – BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #1 (OF 5) CVR D BLANK SKETCH CVR

(W) David Walker, Chuck Brown (A / CA) Sanford Greene

A Lie built a House of Oppression. The Bitter Truth will burn it down. It is 1964, the height of the Civil Rights Movement. A group of activists have gone missing, and a new generation of the Sangerye family must face a menace far worse than anything their ancestors ever encountered. The monstrous jinoo-creatures born out of hate and racism-have evolved into a threat that few people are willing to acknowledge, and even fewer know how to fight. A bold new chapter in the epic saga of the multiple Eisner Award-winning series begins here.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DREAMWEAVER GIANT-SYZ SPEC (ONE-SHOT) CVR A WOOD

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250486

(W) Chris Ryall (A) Nelson Daniel (CA) Ashley Wood

Cutler Carlton is the Dreamweaver! At least, he was, until he grew too old to handle a magical threat from his past. That's when he transferred his powers of illusion to the much younger Bella Howard, and in the process, wrecking both of their lives in unforeseen ways! This one-shot will be perfect bound & feature a cardstock cover.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

DREAMWEAVER GIANT-SYZ SPEC (ONE-SHOT) CVR B DANIEL

MONKEY MEAT SUMMER BATCH #1 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250488

(W) Juni Ba (A / CA) Juni Ba

New story arc. The anthology is back for five new issues, from the creator of The Boy Wonder! Going on vacation? How about a hellish African fantasy island run by a corporation selling cans of monkey meat? Enjoy our summer vacation format with two tales, games, and double the traum… huh, excitement!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KIDS (ONE-SHOT) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250489

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Dalibor Talajic

Every parent thinks their kids grow up too quickly… but not like this. In one bewildering, terrifying instant, every child below the age of one disappears-to be replaced by creatures beyond their mothers & fathers' understanding. What happened to the kids? Who are these deranged, hyper-violent adults who've taken their places? One horrified couple do their best to solve the nightmarish puzzle-but before they can find the answers they seek, they must survive the night… From the Eisner Award-winning writer Garth Ennis and artist Dalibor Talajic comes this horrific, twisted tale of every parent's nightmare! From Ninth Circle, bringing you the best horror each month by the industry's top creative talent. This one-shot will be perfect bound, magazine trim size (8.5" x 10.875") & feature a cardstock cover.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

KIDS (ONE-SHOT) CVR B

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR A LOUGHRIDGE

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250491

JAN250492 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR B MIDDLETON

JAN250493 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

JAN250494 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

JAN250495 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV

JAN250496 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR F 75 COPY INCV

JAN250497 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR G 100 COPY INCV

JAN250498 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR H BLANK SKETCH CVR

(W) Faith Erin Hicks (A) Faith Erin Hicks (A / CA) Lee Loughridge

Mini-Series Premiere. An Eisner Award-winning superstar resurrects one of cinema's most iconic monsters. Award-winning creator Faith Erin Hicks presents a stunning new vision of the seminal horror film like you've never seen before. Helen Grosvenor is a woman born to two worlds and belonging in neither, forever haunted by a cursed encounter as a child. When unknown voices bring her back to an Egyptian dig site from her past, Helen will unknowingly play an unexpected role in the rise of a monster known only as… The Mummy!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

YOULL DO BAD THINGS #1 (OF 6) CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250499

JAN250500 – YOULL DO BAD THINGS #1 (OF 6) CVR B

JAN250501 – YOULL DO BAD THINGS #1 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CHA

JAN250502 – YOULL DO BAD THINGS #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MARTIN

(W) Tyler Boss (A) Adriano Turtulici (CA) Tyler Boss

Mini-Series Premiere. It's been ten years since the release of He Came in With a Smile, the true crime smash hit that chronicled the brutal murders committed by the Nursery Rhyme Killer. But in the decade since its release, its author Seth Holms hasn't produced another title. He wants to write a story with a happy ending, but every time his fingers clack across the keyboard, it always ends in his character's death. Worse yet? These tales of blood and barbarity that flow so freely from Seth's mind are starting to happen in real life. Turn the page on this giallo-inspired thriller from multi-hyphenate Tyler Boss and breakout talent Adriano Turtuluci!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #8 CVR A FRY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250524

JAN250525 – BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #8 CVR B (MR)

JAN250526 – BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #8 CVR C 15 COPY INCV RUGG (MR)

(W) Joe Casey (A / CA) Paul Fry

Finally-the new Blood Squad Seven faces off against the new Gang of Four! A super-slugfest for the ages-with the fate of the new team hanging in the balance! And which legacy member shows up to try and turn the tide?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

BUG WARS #2 (OF 6) CVR A ASRAR & WILSON

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250527

JAN250528 – BUG WARS #2 (OF 6) CVR B PAQUETTE & WILSON

JAN250529 – BUG WARS #2 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV DANIEL & MAIOLO

(W) Jason Aaron (CA) Matthew Wilson (A / CA) Mahmud Asrar

"Lost in the Yard." Slade Slaymaker is lost in his own backyard, prisoner of tiny bug-riding warriors known as Mytes. And in Swarm City, the most dangerous hive in all the Yard, Slade will have to learn to unleash his newfound powers… or else watch his family die.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #30 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250530

JAN250531 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #30 CVR B 10 COPY INCV (MR)

JAN250532 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #30 CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Martin Simmonds

Fact: Martin Barker is the most dangerous man in America. Fact: Martin Barker is always two steps ahead of his opponents. Fact: As the Department of Truth makes a desperate play to preserve its existence, Martin Barker is about to change the face of the country forever.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5 CVR A FAILLA

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250533

JAN250534 – DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5 CVR B FAILLA

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Chad Hardin (CA) Marco Failla

The Gunslinger has been taken prisoner and forced to survive against a sadistic Carnival Ringmaster and his Four Horsemen.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

DEATH OF COPRA #3 (OF 4) CVR A FIFFE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250535

JAN250536 – DEATH OF COPRA #3 (OF 4) CVR B FIFFE (MR)

JAN250537 – DEATH OF COPRA #3 (OF 4) CVR C 15 COPY INCV FIFFE (MR)

JAN250538 – DEATH OF COPRA #3 (OF 4) CVR D 20 COPY INCV (MR)

JAN250539 – DEATH OF COPRA #3 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV FIFFE (MR)

(W) Michel Fiffe (A / CA) Michel Fiffe

Ex-lovers from a different dimension plus ex-teammates from another world equals one objective: Kill COPRA. Throw in a few disgruntled assassins called in for one final mission, and you got yourself a full-blown reality-warping battle. All hands on deck as the countdown ticks away to the electrifying climax!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

DUST TO DUST #4 (OF 8) CVR A JONES

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250540

JAN250541 – DUST TO DUST #4 (OF 8) CVR B 15 COPY INCV CHIARELLO

(W) J. G. Jones, Phil Bram (A / CA) J. G. Jones

Hope and fear grapple for the hearts of a small Oklahoma town, while in the dark of night, demons and desires are revealed. As we learn Sheriff Meadows' greatest failure, two outsiders arrive offering a strange salvation.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #4 (OF 4) CVR A VECCHIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250542

JAN250543 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #4 (OF 4) CVR B VECCHIO (MR)

JAN250544 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #4 (OF 4) CVR C VECCHIO (MR)

JAN250545 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #4 (OF 4) CVR D CIOFFI (MR)

JAN250546 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #4 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Luana Vecchio (A / CA) Luana Vecchio

Mini-Series Finale. Domino's origin story comes to a head. Madeleine is faced with a final choice.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #9 CVR A BROWN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250547

JAN250548 – FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #9 CVR B 15 COPY INCV (MR)

JAN250549 – FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #9 CVR C 50 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Garry Brown

Chapter 9 is all about our samurai as we flashback to her most dangerous day on Earth. Sins will be revealed, and the past will come back to haunt her. Ogata Asami cuts the life out of her opposition…unfortunately for her, these are warriors that will remember her face when they meet again in the war that's exploding in Purgatory. There will be blood. Not for the feint of heart. Blood!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

FERAL #11 CVR A FLEECS & FORSTNER

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250550

JAN250551 – FERAL #11 CVR B FORSTNER & FLEECS

JAN250552 – FERAL #11 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTNER

JAN250553 – FERAL #11 CVR D 50 COPY INCV FORSTNER FLEECS RODRIQUEZ

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez (CA) Trish Forster, Tony Fleecs

New Story Arc. A purr-fect jumping-on point for new readers! Elsie and the indoor cats continue to fight for their lives in a rabies infested nightmare world! They narrowly escaped the clutches of the Crazy Cat Lady… but at what cost? Lost and afraid, our feline heroes are about to face their most dangerous challenge yet-an abandoned pet supply superstore!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

GEIGER #12 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250554

JAN250555 – GEIGER #12 CVR B MORAZZO & O HALLORAN

JAN250556 – GEIGER #12 CVR C FRANK & ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

The first year of the hit ongoing Geiger series ends with a nuclear showdown! As Geiger fails to take control of his explosive power surges, he must finally face the other Glowing Man! But this radioactive counterpart has a secret weapon that could destroy everything. Plus: Junkyard Joe and Nate the Nuclear Knight continue to uncover the secrets behind the Unknown War.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR A REILLY

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250557

JAN250558 – GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR B FINCH

JAN250559 – GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR C SOOK

JAN250560 – GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL

JAN250561 – GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MOORE & LUCAS

JAN250562 – GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR F 50 COPY INCV SU

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Tom Reilly

G.I. Joe versus Cobra! G.I. Joe has suffered massive losses at the hands of Cobra, and now their backs are against the wall. Is this their last stand? How far will the Joes go to finally stop Cobra's plans?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #315 CVR A KUBERT & MARTIN

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250563

JAN250564 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #315 CVR B KUBERT

JAN250565 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #315 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Laura Martin

The fate of Cobra Commander! Destro plots revenge against the man who injured the one woman he loves… but other enemies may not be far behind.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #42 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250566

JAN250567 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #42 CVR B AGUILLO

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

Demons, Angels, Monsters, and Men are all after the Gunslinger. He is pinned down, outgunned, and out of ammunition. He only has one option left…

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

HIVE #2 CVR A HENDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250568

(W) A. J. Lieberman (A / CA) Mike Henderson

Mason recovers from his beatdown and meets Shay, the queen. Benji rushes Ash to a beekeeper to save her life. The armored guards who were hived into killing each other cause everyone problems, and Noa sets a trap for Shay's worker bees only to make a startling discovery.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

HORNSBY & HALO #5 CVR A SNEJBJERG & KALISZ

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250569

JAN250570 – HORNSBY & HALO #5 CVR B FRANK & ANDERSON

JAN250571 – HORNSBY & HALO #5 CVR C HASPIEL

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A / CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

To face…The Adjudicator! "Uh, no thanks!" says Rose Hornsby and Zachary Halo! Who is this mysterious and powerful presence that has been following these children of Heaven and Hell, and to what end? The answers-some of which are hidden in plain sight-will surprise you!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

HYDE STREET #6 CVR A REIS MIKI ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250572

JAN250573 – HYDE STREET #6 CVR B PORTELA & ANDERSON

JAN250574 – HYDE STREET #6 CVR C HOTZ & BROWN

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Francis Portela (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki (A / CA) Brad Anderson

The manipulative Mr. X-Ray wants out of Hyde Street, pronto. The closer he gets to snatching 10,000 souls, the nearer his freedom. And he wants to up the count in a big way: by capturing an entire theater full of poor saps who have found their way onto Hyde Street. But will one good soul ruin it all?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

JUVENILE #4 (OF 5) CVR A ORELLANA

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250575

JAN250576 – JUVENILE #4 (OF 5) CVR B ORELLANA

JAN250577 – JUVENILE #4 (OF 5) CVR C 15 COPY INCV LLOVET

(W) Jesus Orellana (A / CA) Jesus Orellana

With Max isolated, Sara decides to reveal the truth about the virus to the others and plan an escape together using their newfound powers. But the adults are determined to stop them at any cost. Will their combined strength be enough to break free?

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KING SPAWN #44 CVR A PANSICA

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250578

JAN250579 – KING SPAWN #44 CVR B REVOLVER

(W) Rory McConville (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Eduardo Pansica

Al Simmons has been fighting for years, but he is not gaining any ground in protecting humanity from the creatures that lurk in the dark. Realizing this, Spawn starts to reevaluate his mission.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #7 CVR A BONACORSI

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250580

JAN250581 – KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #7 CVR B COLAK

(W) David Dastmalchian (A) Fede Mele (CA) Gianenrico Bonacorsi

With peace finally reached between Charles Ward and the Samurai army, it is realized that the Dragons of Japan are not the only threat they will face.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

LUCKY DEVILS #3 (OF 9) CVR A BROWNE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250582

JAN250583 – LUCKY DEVILS #3 (OF 9) CVR B MOORE (MR)

JAN250584 – LUCKY DEVILS #3 (OF 9) CVR C 25 COPY INCV MOORE (MR)

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Ryan Browne

The third circle of Hell is where they stick the gluttons-the folks who just want more! That's how you'll feel when you read the next installment of this infernally delectable title from the creators of Eight Billion Genies! Cam Stane and Starr Winslow have seen their lives greatly improve since they began working with their shoulder devils, Collar and Rake. But enough is never enough, and the higher they go, the more temptation they face. PLUS: two devils make out at a beatnik bar!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

MONSTRESS #56 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250585

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda

In times of desperation, is the enemy of your enemy truly your friend? Maika may need to find the answer, as she and her greatest foes share the burden of monstrous possession-and risk losing their minds and bodies forever.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

MOON IS FOLLOWING US #7 (OF 10) CVR A ROSSMO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250586

JAN250587 – MOON IS FOLLOWING US #7 (OF 10) CVR B JOHSNON & SPICER (MR)

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Riley Rossmo

Sam and Duncan look inside themselves to fight the demons out to get their daughter. They actually might not make it.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

MOON MAN #9 CVR A LOCATI

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250588

JAN250589 – MOON MAN #9 CVR B

JAN250590 – MOON MAN #9 CVR C

(W) Kyle Higgins, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (A / CA) Marco Locati

As Ramon continues to struggle with his new-found fame and the demands of his fans, Janus makes an unexpected move-that even the Moon Man might not be able to defend against.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

NAPALM LULLABY #10 CVR A BENGAL

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250591

JAN250592 – NAPALM LULLABY #10 CVR B 15 COPY INCV TOCCHINI

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Bengal

Should any one person get all they want? When fighting an enemy who has no scruples and no ideology other than to win at any cost, any ethical ideology you hold becomes a liability. Sam discovers that you can kill a figurehead, but once it's gone, another will simply take its place.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

NIGHTS #14 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250593

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A / CA) Luigi Formisano

Stop me if you've heard this one before. A vampire, a witch, and a spy walk into a casino… Following last issue's explosive cliffhanger, this extended flashback continues! Tsukumari's hot on the trail of Gray and her mysterious magic-wielding partner, Erik, but the path set by this trio's encounter will have consequences that'll echo for decades to come. The apocalypse approaches, and this is ground zero.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ #3

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250594

(W) Otis Frampton (A / CA) Otis Frampton

When a crooked magician's magic goes awry, Ojo and Unc Nunkie's lives are turned upside down! From the creative mind of Otis Frampton, L. Frank Baum's classic novel comes to life in an exciting new way! Don't miss out!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

NULLHUNTER #6 (OF 12) CVR A WALSH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250595

JAN250596 – NULLHUNTER #6 (OF 12) CVR B VARGAS (MR)

JAN250597 – NULLHUNTER #6 (OF 12) CVR C CRAIG (MR)

JAN250598 – NULLHUNTER #6 (OF 12) CVR D 20 COPY INCV VARGAS (MR)

(W) Michael Walsh (A) Gustaffo Vargas (CA) Michael Walsh

Amid sand-swept dunes, Clay faces his estranged sister and her winged flight troopers, the Stymphal-05. He must decide the price he is willing to pay for revenge. The sixth chapter of Nullhunter, the cyberpunk retelling of Hercules from writer Michael Walsh and artist Gustaffo Vargas.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

POWER FANTASY #7 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250599

JAN250600 – POWER FANTASY #7 CVR B RANDOLPH (MR)

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard

1989: a popular year with Taylor Swift fans. In The Power Fantasy, we have a different Queen, and she nearly killed us all. We finally reveal the horror of the Second Summer of Love.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

RADIANT BLACK #32 CVR A FERIGATO

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250601

JAN250602 – RADIANT BLACK #32 CVR B ROBALDO

JAN250603 – RADIANT BLACK #32 CVR C 25 COPY INCV JOCK

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Eduardo Ferigato (A / CA) Marcello Costa

A bold new era of Radiant Black continues! As Marshall struggles to balance being Radiant Black and having a personal life, a new threat rises from the wreckage of the Catalyst War! And if that wasn't bad enough…is something even more sinister lurking in the shadows?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

ROGUE SUN #25 CVR A SIMEONE

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250604

JAN250605 – ROGUE SUN #25 CVR B

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel (CA) Stefano Simeone

New Story Arc. A new Rogue Sun rises! For the past year, Dylan has defended New Orleans as the one and only Rogue Sun. Now, his half-sister Aurie has joined him-but how? And why? And what new enemy is so terrifying they'll need two Rogue Suns to defeat them? A new chapter of Rogue Sun begins in this perfect jumping-on point for new readers!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

SAVAGE DRAGON #276 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250606

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

Amy Dragon takes center stage in the first of four issues that stars one of the Dragon children. Amy, paired with Walter the talking tiger, face a challenge of unimaginable magnitude. What's a nine-year-old girl to do? Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

SAVAGE DRAGON #277 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250608

JAN250609 – SAVAGE DRAGON #277 CVR B LARSEN (MR)

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

Jackson Dragon takes center stage in the second of four issues that star one of the Dragon children. The Bay Guardian takes nine-year-old Jackson Dragon under his wing to show him the ropes as the dynamic duo face off against the San Francisco hero's deadly rogues' gallery in the City by the Bay. Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SEASONS #3 CVR A AZACETA

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250610

JAN250611 – SEASONS #3 CVR B 20 COPY INCV CALDWELL

(W) Rick Remender (A) Matheus Lopes (A / CA) Paul Azaceta

It's another beautiful day in New Gaulia but not for Spring Seasons, because she's managed to upset everyone in town. Even her big sister, Winter, is mad at her for making up stories about the Magic Carnival-but now Spring has proof that the new visitors are up to no good!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

SNOTGIRL #19 CVR A HUNG

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250612

JAN250613 – SNOTGIRL #19 CVR B O MALLEY

(W) Bryan Lee O'Malley (A / CA) Leslie Hung

"Weekend II," Part 2 of 3. An unexpected ally makes Lottie's weekend a little brighter. Meanwhile, back in LA, Virgil and Sunny have an encounter about which can surely be said, "Only in Snotgirl!"

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

SPAWN #364 CVR A MELE

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250614

JAN250615 – SPAWN #364 CVR B BARBERI

(W) John McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Fede Mele

All hell has broken out on Earth. Demons, Angels, and Monsters are running wild as Spawn tries to contain the chaos that he himself caused!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

SPAWN NO HOME HERE #2

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250616

(W) Daniel Henriques (A / CA) Jonathan Glapion

The Stranger struggles with memories of his past as the thought of taking the young Sherlee with him weighs on his mind. Perhaps she would be safer on her own…

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SPAWN RAT CITY #12 CVR A KIBAR

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250617

JAN250618 – SPAWN RAT CITY #12 CVR B SABBATINI

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Ze Carlos (CA) Kibar

Peter's life flashes before his eyes as Ammon takes him back to P.T.S. and Dr. Boze.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #13 CVR A FAILLA

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250619

JAN250620 – SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #13 CVR B FAILLA

(W) Jordan Barel (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Marco Failla

Twitch's career is in Sam's hands now. Can he prove that the shooting that derailed his partner's life was justified, or will Twitch be the one that ends up in handcuffs?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SPAWN SCORCHED #40 CVR A SABBATINI

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250621

JAN250622 – SPAWN SCORCHED #40 CVR B GAY

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Frederico Sabbatini

Tensions are brewing on the team. What was once a cohesive combat unit is showing signs of cracking. Is this the end of The Scorched as we know it?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

TIN CAN SOCIETY #7 (OF 9) CVR A MOBILI & CHUCKRY

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250623

JAN250624 – TIN CAN SOCIETY #7 (OF 9) CVR B 15 COPY INCV DEL IULIS

(W) Peter Warren (A / CA) Francesco Mobili, Chris Chuckry

The Tin Can Society is drowning in a rising tide of bad blood, horrific secrets, and devil's bargains. The roots of their friendships will be tested if they are going to work together to take down the shadowy forces behind all of this carnage.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

STANDSTILL #8 (OF 8) CVR A ROBINSON

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250625

JAN250626 – STANDSTILL #8 (OF 8) CVR B RIEGEL

(W) Lee Loughridge (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Andrew Robinson

Mini-Series Finale. The 64-page grand finale! The ending you've all been waiting for! The series concludes with Ryker and Colin feverishly fighting off government born and bred assassin, Jack Knife, who now has a device of his own! This may not bode well for Ryker and Colin. Who knows, maybe you'll get a happy ending… or not.. or both… or neither.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250627

JAN250628 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR B CORONA & SPICER

JAN250629 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL

JAN250630 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOKUS

JAN250631 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ONO

JAN250632 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR F JOHNSON & SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer

Autobots vs. Deceptions vs. is already devastating Seattle, but none of them are prepared for how it will end.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

VOID RIVALS #18 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250633

JAN250634 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR B NIRO

JAN250635 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HUGHES

JAN250636 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BEACH

JAN250637 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MARTIN

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche

At long last… Zerta!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

WALKING DEAD DLX #108 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250638

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Ezekiel has a tiger. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

WALKING DEAD DLX #109 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250643

JAN250644 – WALKING DEAD DLX #109 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR)

JAN250645 – WALKING DEAD DLX #109 CVR C PORTACIO & SINCLAIR (MR)

JAN250641 – WALKING DEAD DLX #108 CVR D ADAMS & MCCAIG (MR)

JAN250642 – WALKING DEAD DLX #108 CVR E TEDESCO (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Maggie and Sophia pick up the pieces and continue their lives at the Hilltop.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

WITCHBLADE #9 CVR A CAFARO & PRIANTO

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250646

JAN250647 – WITCHBLADE #9 CVR B D GAY & PRIANTO

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A / CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzinni, this generation's bearer of the Witchblade, follows a series of leads not only procedural but supernatural that have brought her face to face with Jackie Estacado, the nascent bearer of The Darkness! Sara and Jackie clash in an explosive life-or-death battle where Sara must not only balance her duties as an officer but must also struggle against the will of the Witchblade itself. The fight that fans have been waiting for is here, and neither warrior will ever be the same!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

GROMMETS SKATEBOARD DECK DESIGN #1

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250648

Make your friends jealous of your street cred when you roll by on your limited edition Grommets skate deck! Giant Generator presents the Grommets skate deck, featuring art from the multi-sellout 80s coming-of-age comic series about friendship and skateboard culture from Rick Remender, Brian Posehn and Brett Parson. Three rad designs to choose from, so grab one today for your wall, pool or the street! Constructed from 7 ply maple, the board measures width: 9.375" / length: 31.25" / wheelbase: 14.25" / nose: 6.125 / tail: 7 / weight: 3 pounds / radness: 100%. Not final designs. Available board shapes and sizes may vary from image shown.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

GROMMETS SKATEBOARD DECK DESIGN #2

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250649

Make your friends jealous of your street cred when you roll by on your limited edition GROMMETS skate deck! Giant Generator presents the GROMMETS skate deck, featuring art from the multi-sellout 80s coming of age comic series about friendship and skateboard culture from Rick Remender, Brian Posehn and Brett Parson.

Three rad designs to choose from-so grab one today for your wall, pool or the street!

Constructed from 7 ply maple, the board measures width: 9.375" / length: 31.25" / wheelbase: 14.25" / nose: 6.125 / tail: 7 / weight: 3 pounds / radness: 100%

*Not final designs. Available board shapes and sizes may vary from image shown.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

GROMMETS SKATEBOARD DECK DESIGN #3

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250650

Make your friends jealous of your street cred when you roll by on your limited edition GROMMETS skate deck! Giant Generator presents the GROMMETS skate deck, featuring art from the multi-sellout 80s coming of age comic series about friendship and skateboard culture from Rick Remender, Brian Posehn and Brett Parson.

Three rad designs to choose from-so grab one today for your wall, pool or the street!

Constructed from 7 ply maple, the board measures width: 9.375" / length: 31.25" / wheelbase: 14.25" / nose: 6.125 / tail: 7 / weight: 3 pounds / radness: 100%

*Not final designs. Available board shapes and sizes may vary from image shown.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

BLACK CLOAK TP VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247676

(W) Kelly Thompson (A / CA) Meredith McClaren

Essex and Pax's last case brought horrible truths to light and almost leveled the city of Kiros. Now, five years since the "Essex Fire," Kiros has changed dramatically, and ex-Black Cloak Phaedra Essex is either the city's greatest hero or greatest villain, depending on who you ask. Meanwhile, Black Cloak Pax has a bloody new case, a rookie partner, and absolutely no leads. It's a very bad time for something ancient to have awakened beneath the city. Collects Black Cloak #7-11.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

CONVERT TP

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247679

(W) John Arcudi (A / CA) Savannah Finley

After a catastrophic disaster destroys his ship, a crew member is left to fend for himself on a beautiful but deadly planet in this gorgeously haunting sci-fi/fantasy tale. Science Officer Orrin Kutela finds himself stranded on a distant planet, starving and haunted by the ghosts of his dead crew. On the verge of death, he makes an astonishing discovery that will forever change his life. Veteran writer John Arcudi and illustrator Savannah Finley bring you a sci-fi/fantasy comic like no other. Collects Convert #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

CRIMINAL TP VOL 04 BAD NIGHT (NEW EDITION)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247682

(W) Ed Brubaker (A) Val Staples (A / CA) Sean Phillips

Celebrating the Prime Video series adaptation, the fourth story arc of Brubaker and Phillips' groundbreaking crime series returns to print with a stunning new cover painting and design. Bad Night is the strangest story yet in the Criminal series, as an insomniac cartoonist gets caught in a winding tale of self-destruction, sex, and deadly deceptions. This is where Brubaker and Phillips showed how far they could push the boundaries between art, experimentation, and pulp.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

DARK ROOM TP VOL 02 (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250506

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Scott Buoncristiano

Gerry Duggan rejoins your favorite artists Scott & Tamra for the anticipated return of your favorite fantasy/horror/comedy series. Dounia, her ex, a werewolf, and her pal Walt-an incandescent blue skeleton-are joined by a mysterious psionicist fresh from a terrible prison. This time, the world is threatened by a powerful old necromancer that's resurrecting the dead from Finland's Winter War. More curses, more threats, zombies, wizards, cursed objects, and the threat of the war to finally end mankind. The Dark Room opens for another adventure!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

DEVIANT TP VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247687

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Joshua Hixson

One of the grimmest chapters in Milwaukee's history repeats itself as Michael Schmitz is arrested for the copycat Deviant Killer slayings. Only his boyfriend, Derek, is convinced of his innocence. And if Derek is right, that means that the killer responsible for the grisly murders is still on the loose… and is very, very unhappy that Derek is getting closer to unraveling the truth. Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV and acclaimed artist Joshua Hixson bring their taboo-shattering horror story to its gut-wrenching conclusion. Collects The Deviant #5-9.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

DOMAIN TP

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247688

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Eren Angiolini (A / CA) Rachael Stott

A classic superhero story for those coming in fresh, and a fun meta story for readers of Public Domain! When three best friends discover a crashed UFO, they also discover technology that gives them incredible abilities! But there's a catch: only one of them can use the powers at a time! Can their friendship survive the power's temptation?

In the pages of Image's Eisner-winning series, Public Domain, Syd Dallas and the team at Dallas Comics reimagine their classic character The Domain for a new audience, and… this is that comic! Collects The Domain #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

GROMMETS TP CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247694

(W) Rick Remender, Brian Posehn (A / CA) Brett Parson

Two outcast best friends navigate the Sacramento suburbs of 1984, where they find a home in skateboard culture and punk rock. Grommets is both an authentic look at '80s skate culture-a snapshot of the generation that turned skating into a worldwide phenomenon-as well as a heartfelt coming-of-age story following two friends from troubled homes, navigating their damage in an era when no one cared. The series' title sprints from skater slang. A "grommet" is a commonly used term for a young up-and-coming skater or surfer. Since the '60s, it's been used to describe the next generation of kids who, with youthful exuberance, love the sport but want to put their spin on it. Perfect for fans of John Hughes' Brat Pack teen movies, Freaks & Geeks, and Dazed & Confused. Collects Grommets #1-7.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

GROMMETS TP CVR B PARSON

HELLSPAWN COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247696

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Steve Niles (A) Ashley Wood (A / CA) Ben Templesmith

The Hellspawn Complete Collection includes the entire Hellspawn series and never-before-seen art, a cover gallery, and behind-the-scenes content in trade paperback format. Hellspawn marked the return of Spawn, the guns-blazing, take-no-prisoners warrior. This next step in the evolution of Todd McFarlane's hell-born creation featured the creative minds of industry greats Brian Michael Bendis, Steve Niles, Ashley Wood, and Ben Templesmith, who redefined the mythos of the Hellspawn. Collects Hellspawn #1-16.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KAYA TP BOOK 04

IMAGE COMICS

SEP249080

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

A deadly new threat emerges from the Robot Empire, and following their disastrous last mission, Kaya and Jin are forced to travel a road of thieves, assassins, and worse in Kaya and The Dragon Road. Collects Kaya #19-24.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KING SPAWN TP VOL 06

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247702

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez, Jeremy Haun (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

The aftermath of Spawn #350 has left a lasting impact on the world, with six months passing since the events unfolded, creating a sense of danger for everyone in this new reality. Al Simmons, now back to his original self, relies on his training to track down the Demons in New York City. Collects King Spawn #31-36.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

LADY MECHANIKA TP VOL 08

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247704

(W) Joe Benitez, M. M. Chen (A / CA) Siya Oum

Lady Mechanika tries to escape disturbing revelations about her past by embarking on a dangerous hunt for a mythical lake monster that's been terrorizing a remote village in Siberia. But are any creatures more dangerous than the monsters that lurk within the mind? Collects Lady Mechanika: The Devil in the Lake #1-4, including a gorgeous cover gallery with art by Siya Oum and series creator Joe Benitez.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

NAPALM LULLABY TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

JAN248014

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Bengal

A child raised to believe he was God by a cult built on hatred, by zealots utterly confident in the purity and absolute moral authority of their religion… Enter a world ruled by the Magnificent Leader, where such a cult imposed their will on an entire world to create the ultimate theocracy. Join up and buy-in or be cast out to suffer in the toxic slums with the masses of humanity. The story of Napalm Lullaby begins 50 years after the cult's subjugation of Earth, when two of the messiah's bastard children-each with powers that are strange and difficult to control-set out to escape the slums of their birth. Determined to infiltrate the Magnificent Leader's domed fortress of adulation, they'll stop at nothing to kill the man responsible for the nightmare they were raised in. Collects Napalm Lullaby #1-10.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

PLASTIC TP DEATH & DOLLS

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247707

(W) Doug Wagner (CA) Michelle Madsen (A / CA) Daniel Hillyard

Everyone's favorite serial killer is back! The quirky and plastic-obsessed serial killer Edwyn, from 2017's critically acclaimed dark-comedy, horror series Plastic, returns. In Plastic: Death & Dolls, we get to see how Edwyn came to his first kill at 10 years old and how that set him on a blood-soaked path of decapitations, sporks, and dolls on his way to finding the one true love of his life… a sex doll named Virginia. Collects Plastic: Death & Dolls #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

REDCOAT TP VOL 01 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247710

JAN250518 – REDCOAT TP VOL 01 CVR B HITCH & ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie (CA) Brad Anderson

Immortal. Mercenary. Kind of a tool. British soldier and all-around rogue Simon Pure has led quite an exciting life. Or lives, really. After a failed assassination of General George Washington at the Battle of Trenton in 1776, Simon stumbled upon hooded figures performing a bizarre ritual that accidentally gave him immortality. Since that fateful day, Simon has died and returned countless times over, rubbing elbows (and sometimes fists) with history's most renowned figures, including his nemesis Benedict Arnold, Albert Einstein, and many more. But what are the true origins and extent of Simon's power, and the clandestine cabal behind them? And how does this group intend to use him to destroy America? Simon means to find out, even if it finally kills him! Collects Redcoat #1-7, with some material from Geiger 80-Page Giant.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

SAGA TP (NEW EDITION) VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247715

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

The critically acclaimed masterpiece and one of the most iconic, bestselling comic book series of its time continues in the second volume, now presented in a smaller, digest size featuring all new cover art by Fiona Staples. Thanks to her star-crossed parents Marko and Alana, newborn baby Hazel has already survived lethal assassins, rampaging armies, and alien monstrosities, but in the cold vastness of outer space, the little girl encounters something truly frightening: her grandparents! Marko and Alana risk everything to raise their child amidst a never-ending galactic war. Collects Saga #7-12.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

SPAWN VIOLATOR TP

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247729

(W) Alan Moore (A) Greg Capullo (CA) Mark Pennington (A / CA) Bart Sears

Alan Moore's Violator is here! The long-awaited reprinting of the 1994 three-issue miniseries, now in trade paperback! Violator's siblings, Vacillator, Vindicator, Vandalizer, and Vaporizer, along with ruthless mobsters, hire assassin Admonisher to kill Violator. Stripped of his powers, Violator must defend himself against attacks from his brothers and Admonisher. In a twist of fate, an unexpected team-up with none other than Spawn to help Violator along the way. Collects Violator #1-3.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

TRANSFORMERS DLX HC BOOK 01 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

JAN250521

JAN250522 – TRANSFORMERS DLX HC BOOK 01 CVR B JOHNSON & SPICER

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (A / CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

The Transformers enter the Energon Universe! The Autobots and Decepticons have renewed their endless war on Earth, and one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Explore the beginning of the Eisner Award-winning series from critically acclaimed creative team Daniel Warren Johnson, Jorge Corona, and Mike Spicer, alongside showrunner Robert Kirkman, in this beautiful deluxe hardcover. Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover that will only be printed once. Collects Transformers #1-12.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN TP VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247727

(W) James Harren (A) Dave Stewart (A / CA) James Harren

The hit series returns! When Kaiju invaded Earth, only three humans given the power of Ultramega could save humanity… but they failed. Now the Earth has become a wasteland ruled by the Kaiju Queen, a world without hope till a new Ultramega rises.

But could the power of Ultramega be what dooms the world? Generational talents writer/artist James Harren and Dave Stewart present the next volume of the Eisner Award-nominated series that rocked the comics world! Collects Ultramega by James Harren #5-9.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

