Garth Ennis & Dalibor Talajic's Kids- Image Comics March 2025 Solicits
Garth Ennis & Dalibor Talajic's Kids, Robert Kirkman & Ryan Ottley's Battle Beast, Juni Ba's Monkey Meat in Image Comics March 2025 Solicits
Image Comics launches Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and Annalisa Leoni, Kids one shot from Garth Ennis, Dalibor Talajic and Ninth Circle, Universal Monsters: The Mummy #1 by Faith Erin Hicks and Lee Loughridge, You'll Do Bad Things by Tyler Boss and Adriano Turtulici. We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #1 by Matthew Rosenberg and Stefano Landini, Adventureman: Family Tree #1 by Matt Fraction, Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Assorted Crisis Events #1 by Deniz Camp and Eric Zawadzki, Bitter Root: Next Movement #1 by David Walker, Chuck Brown and Sanford Greene, a Dreamweaver One Shot by Chris Ryall and Nelson Daniel and Monkey Meat: Summer Batch #1 by Juni Ba. As well as all the Spawn, Savage Dragon, Walking Dead, Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals, Massive-Verse and Power Fantasy you can throw a stick at.
INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR A OTTLEY & LEONI
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250459
JAN250460 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR B FINCH
JAN250461 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV SU
JAN250462 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV NGU
JAN250463 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV ADAMS
JAN250464 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR G 100 COPY INCV MEYE
JAN250465 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR H 1000 COPY INCV
JAN250466 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR I BLANK SKETCH CVR
JAN250467 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR J OTTLEY & LEONI
JAN250468 – INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR K INCV OTTLEY
(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Ryan Ottley, Annalisa Leoni
Series Premiere. The best new (not quite a) super-hero series in the universe! Cursed with an unquenchable thirst for violence, Battle Beast searches the universe for the one warrior mightier than him-and a glorious death, his only reward. But even in a universe of mighty Viltrumites like Invincible and Omni-Man, it seems that no one may be able to stop the galaxy's deadliest warrior… unless he does the unthinkable. Superstars Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley present the most demanded Invincible story of all time, revealing the secret story of Battle Beast that's perfect for any long-time fan (no spoilers!) and new readers alike. COVER C Blind Bag: This is a first-of-its-kind blind bag program. The blind bags will include a chance to get any of the solicited covers from A through I. However, there are rare SURPRISE issues that may or may not be related to Battle Beast or the Invincible Universe that can be found in these blind bags. Those surprise issues will not be publicly announced in advance of the issue release.
In Shops: Apr 23, 2025
WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR A
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250469
JAN250470 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR B DE IULIS
JAN250471 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR C HOOD
JAN250472 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY IN
JAN250473 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR E 50 COPY IN
JAN250474 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR F 100 COPY I
JAN250475 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) CVR G
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stefano Landini
Mini-Series Premiere. The explosive double-sized first issue! After her mad-scientist father is killed by the world's greatest spy, 13-year-old Annalise is left all alone in the world. Sort of. Her dead dad's robot bodyguard is following her around for some reason. Now Annalise has a choice: try to lead a normal life for the first time ever…or seek revenge and maybe overthrow the world order in the process. Image Comics proudly presents a journey of regret and retribution, super spies and pseudoscience, growing up and global domination from brilliant artist Stefano Landini and okay writer Matthew Rosenberg.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
ADVENTUREMAN FAMILY TREE #1 (OF 3) CVR A DODSON
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250476
JAN250477 – ADVENTUREMAN FAMILY TREE #1 (OF 3) CVR B
(W) Matt Fraction (A / CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson
Mini-Series Premiere. As the Connell family reels from the shattering events of Adventureman: Ghost Lights, they'll need to tap into the roots of the Adventureman family tree of heroes to make the world right again, starting with a luchador dynasty, savage savate kick-fighting, and the star-crossed teenage romance that brought Adventureman and Mme. Chagall the Superscientist together!
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1 CVR A ZAWADZKI
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250478
JAN250479 – ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1 CVR B
JAN250480 – ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1 CVR C 25 COPY INCV DEL MUNDO
JAN250481 – ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH CVR
(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) Eric Zawadzki
Series Premiere. Time is having a crisis. Mingling in the red-light district, you can find actual cavemen, medieval knights, and cyborg soldiers on leave from World War IV. Victorian debutantes amble their way into cell phone stores, confused and bewildered (what is a data plan?). On their way to work, bleary-eyed commuters get trapped in time-loops, assaulted by alternate-reality versions of themselves, and try to avoid post-apocalyptic wastelands. And LOOK: the 3:15 bus just took a wrong turn… into the neolithic era. Rising stars Deniz Camp and Eric Zawadzki and Eisner-winners Jordie Bellaire and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou are proud to present Assorted Crisis Events, an ongoing, zig-zagging anthology series about the compromised clicks of our clocks-full of one-shot stories both beautiful and ugly, tragic and redemptive, surreal and somehow all too familiar.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #1 (OF 5) CVR A GREENE
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250482
JAN250483 – BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #1 (OF 5) CVR B MOORE
JAN250484 – BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #1 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV MOORE
JAN250485 – BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #1 (OF 5) CVR D BLANK SKETCH CVR
(W) David Walker, Chuck Brown (A / CA) Sanford Greene
A Lie built a House of Oppression. The Bitter Truth will burn it down. It is 1964, the height of the Civil Rights Movement. A group of activists have gone missing, and a new generation of the Sangerye family must face a menace far worse than anything their ancestors ever encountered. The monstrous jinoo-creatures born out of hate and racism-have evolved into a threat that few people are willing to acknowledge, and even fewer know how to fight. A bold new chapter in the epic saga of the multiple Eisner Award-winning series begins here.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
DREAMWEAVER GIANT-SYZ SPEC (ONE-SHOT) CVR A WOOD
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250486
(W) Chris Ryall (A) Nelson Daniel (CA) Ashley Wood
Cutler Carlton is the Dreamweaver! At least, he was, until he grew too old to handle a magical threat from his past. That's when he transferred his powers of illusion to the much younger Bella Howard, and in the process, wrecking both of their lives in unforeseen ways! This one-shot will be perfect bound & feature a cardstock cover.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
DREAMWEAVER GIANT-SYZ SPEC (ONE-SHOT) CVR B DANIEL
MONKEY MEAT SUMMER BATCH #1 (OF 5)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250488
(W) Juni Ba (A / CA) Juni Ba
New story arc. The anthology is back for five new issues, from the creator of The Boy Wonder! Going on vacation? How about a hellish African fantasy island run by a corporation selling cans of monkey meat? Enjoy our summer vacation format with two tales, games, and double the traum… huh, excitement!
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
KIDS (ONE-SHOT) CVR A
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250489
(W) Garth Ennis (A) Dalibor Talajic
Every parent thinks their kids grow up too quickly… but not like this. In one bewildering, terrifying instant, every child below the age of one disappears-to be replaced by creatures beyond their mothers & fathers' understanding. What happened to the kids? Who are these deranged, hyper-violent adults who've taken their places? One horrified couple do their best to solve the nightmarish puzzle-but before they can find the answers they seek, they must survive the night… From the Eisner Award-winning writer Garth Ennis and artist Dalibor Talajic comes this horrific, twisted tale of every parent's nightmare! From Ninth Circle, bringing you the best horror each month by the industry's top creative talent. This one-shot will be perfect bound, magazine trim size (8.5" x 10.875") & feature a cardstock cover.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
KIDS (ONE-SHOT) CVR B
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR A LOUGHRIDGE
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250491
JAN250492 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR B MIDDLETON
JAN250493 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV
JAN250494 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV
JAN250495 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV
JAN250496 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR F 75 COPY INCV
JAN250497 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR G 100 COPY INCV
JAN250498 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #1 (OF 4) CVR H BLANK SKETCH CVR
(W) Faith Erin Hicks (A) Faith Erin Hicks (A / CA) Lee Loughridge
Mini-Series Premiere. An Eisner Award-winning superstar resurrects one of cinema's most iconic monsters. Award-winning creator Faith Erin Hicks presents a stunning new vision of the seminal horror film like you've never seen before. Helen Grosvenor is a woman born to two worlds and belonging in neither, forever haunted by a cursed encounter as a child. When unknown voices bring her back to an Egyptian dig site from her past, Helen will unknowingly play an unexpected role in the rise of a monster known only as… The Mummy!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
YOULL DO BAD THINGS #1 (OF 6) CVR A BOSS
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250499
JAN250500 – YOULL DO BAD THINGS #1 (OF 6) CVR B
JAN250501 – YOULL DO BAD THINGS #1 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CHA
JAN250502 – YOULL DO BAD THINGS #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MARTIN
(W) Tyler Boss (A) Adriano Turtulici (CA) Tyler Boss
Mini-Series Premiere. It's been ten years since the release of He Came in With a Smile, the true crime smash hit that chronicled the brutal murders committed by the Nursery Rhyme Killer. But in the decade since its release, its author Seth Holms hasn't produced another title. He wants to write a story with a happy ending, but every time his fingers clack across the keyboard, it always ends in his character's death. Worse yet? These tales of blood and barbarity that flow so freely from Seth's mind are starting to happen in real life. Turn the page on this giallo-inspired thriller from multi-hyphenate Tyler Boss and breakout talent Adriano Turtuluci!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #8 CVR A FRY (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250524
JAN250525 – BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #8 CVR B (MR)
JAN250526 – BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #8 CVR C 15 COPY INCV RUGG (MR)
(W) Joe Casey (A / CA) Paul Fry
Finally-the new Blood Squad Seven faces off against the new Gang of Four! A super-slugfest for the ages-with the fate of the new team hanging in the balance! And which legacy member shows up to try and turn the tide?
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
BUG WARS #2 (OF 6) CVR A ASRAR & WILSON
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250527
JAN250528 – BUG WARS #2 (OF 6) CVR B PAQUETTE & WILSON
JAN250529 – BUG WARS #2 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV DANIEL & MAIOLO
(W) Jason Aaron (CA) Matthew Wilson (A / CA) Mahmud Asrar
"Lost in the Yard." Slade Slaymaker is lost in his own backyard, prisoner of tiny bug-riding warriors known as Mytes. And in Swarm City, the most dangerous hive in all the Yard, Slade will have to learn to unleash his newfound powers… or else watch his family die.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #30 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250530
JAN250531 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #30 CVR B 10 COPY INCV (MR)
JAN250532 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #30 CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR)
(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Martin Simmonds
Fact: Martin Barker is the most dangerous man in America. Fact: Martin Barker is always two steps ahead of his opponents. Fact: As the Department of Truth makes a desperate play to preserve its existence, Martin Barker is about to change the face of the country forever.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5 CVR A FAILLA
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250533
JAN250534 – DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5 CVR B FAILLA
(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Chad Hardin (CA) Marco Failla
The Gunslinger has been taken prisoner and forced to survive against a sadistic Carnival Ringmaster and his Four Horsemen.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
DEATH OF COPRA #3 (OF 4) CVR A FIFFE (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250535
JAN250536 – DEATH OF COPRA #3 (OF 4) CVR B FIFFE (MR)
JAN250537 – DEATH OF COPRA #3 (OF 4) CVR C 15 COPY INCV FIFFE (MR)
JAN250538 – DEATH OF COPRA #3 (OF 4) CVR D 20 COPY INCV (MR)
JAN250539 – DEATH OF COPRA #3 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV FIFFE (MR)
(W) Michel Fiffe (A / CA) Michel Fiffe
Ex-lovers from a different dimension plus ex-teammates from another world equals one objective: Kill COPRA. Throw in a few disgruntled assassins called in for one final mission, and you got yourself a full-blown reality-warping battle. All hands on deck as the countdown ticks away to the electrifying climax!
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
DUST TO DUST #4 (OF 8) CVR A JONES
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250540
JAN250541 – DUST TO DUST #4 (OF 8) CVR B 15 COPY INCV CHIARELLO
(W) J. G. Jones, Phil Bram (A / CA) J. G. Jones
Hope and fear grapple for the hearts of a small Oklahoma town, while in the dark of night, demons and desires are revealed. As we learn Sheriff Meadows' greatest failure, two outsiders arrive offering a strange salvation.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #4 (OF 4) CVR A VECCHIO (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250542
JAN250543 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #4 (OF 4) CVR B VECCHIO (MR)
JAN250544 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #4 (OF 4) CVR C VECCHIO (MR)
JAN250545 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #4 (OF 4) CVR D CIOFFI (MR)
JAN250546 – DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #4 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV (MR)
(W) Luana Vecchio (A / CA) Luana Vecchio
Mini-Series Finale. Domino's origin story comes to a head. Madeleine is faced with a final choice.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #9 CVR A BROWN (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250547
JAN250548 – FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #9 CVR B 15 COPY INCV (MR)
JAN250549 – FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #9 CVR C 50 COPY INCV (MR)
(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Garry Brown
Chapter 9 is all about our samurai as we flashback to her most dangerous day on Earth. Sins will be revealed, and the past will come back to haunt her. Ogata Asami cuts the life out of her opposition…unfortunately for her, these are warriors that will remember her face when they meet again in the war that's exploding in Purgatory. There will be blood. Not for the feint of heart. Blood!
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
FERAL #11 CVR A FLEECS & FORSTNER
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250550
JAN250551 – FERAL #11 CVR B FORSTNER & FLEECS
JAN250552 – FERAL #11 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTNER
JAN250553 – FERAL #11 CVR D 50 COPY INCV FORSTNER FLEECS RODRIQUEZ
(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez (CA) Trish Forster, Tony Fleecs
New Story Arc. A purr-fect jumping-on point for new readers! Elsie and the indoor cats continue to fight for their lives in a rabies infested nightmare world! They narrowly escaped the clutches of the Crazy Cat Lady… but at what cost? Lost and afraid, our feline heroes are about to face their most dangerous challenge yet-an abandoned pet supply superstore!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
GEIGER #12 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250554
JAN250555 – GEIGER #12 CVR B MORAZZO & O HALLORAN
JAN250556 – GEIGER #12 CVR C FRANK & ANDERSON
(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson
The first year of the hit ongoing Geiger series ends with a nuclear showdown! As Geiger fails to take control of his explosive power surges, he must finally face the other Glowing Man! But this radioactive counterpart has a secret weapon that could destroy everything. Plus: Junkyard Joe and Nate the Nuclear Knight continue to uncover the secrets behind the Unknown War.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR A REILLY
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250557
JAN250558 – GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR B FINCH
JAN250559 – GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR C SOOK
JAN250560 – GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL
JAN250561 – GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MOORE & LUCAS
JAN250562 – GI JOE (2024) #5 CVR F 50 COPY INCV SU
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Tom Reilly
G.I. Joe versus Cobra! G.I. Joe has suffered massive losses at the hands of Cobra, and now their backs are against the wall. Is this their last stand? How far will the Joes go to finally stop Cobra's plans?
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #315 CVR A KUBERT & MARTIN
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250563
JAN250564 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #315 CVR B KUBERT
JAN250565 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #315 CVR C 10 COPY INCV
(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Laura Martin
The fate of Cobra Commander! Destro plots revenge against the man who injured the one woman he loves… but other enemies may not be far behind.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #42 CVR A BARENDS
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250566
JAN250567 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #42 CVR B AGUILLO
(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends
Demons, Angels, Monsters, and Men are all after the Gunslinger. He is pinned down, outgunned, and out of ammunition. He only has one option left…
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
HIVE #2 CVR A HENDERSON
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250568
(W) A. J. Lieberman (A / CA) Mike Henderson
Mason recovers from his beatdown and meets Shay, the queen. Benji rushes Ash to a beekeeper to save her life. The armored guards who were hived into killing each other cause everyone problems, and Noa sets a trap for Shay's worker bees only to make a startling discovery.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
HORNSBY & HALO #5 CVR A SNEJBJERG & KALISZ
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250569
JAN250570 – HORNSBY & HALO #5 CVR B FRANK & ANDERSON
JAN250571 – HORNSBY & HALO #5 CVR C HASPIEL
(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A / CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz
To face…The Adjudicator! "Uh, no thanks!" says Rose Hornsby and Zachary Halo! Who is this mysterious and powerful presence that has been following these children of Heaven and Hell, and to what end? The answers-some of which are hidden in plain sight-will surprise you!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
HYDE STREET #6 CVR A REIS MIKI ANDERSON
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250572
JAN250573 – HYDE STREET #6 CVR B PORTELA & ANDERSON
JAN250574 – HYDE STREET #6 CVR C HOTZ & BROWN
(W) Geoff Johns (A) Francis Portela (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki (A / CA) Brad Anderson
The manipulative Mr. X-Ray wants out of Hyde Street, pronto. The closer he gets to snatching 10,000 souls, the nearer his freedom. And he wants to up the count in a big way: by capturing an entire theater full of poor saps who have found their way onto Hyde Street. But will one good soul ruin it all?
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
JUVENILE #4 (OF 5) CVR A ORELLANA
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250575
JAN250576 – JUVENILE #4 (OF 5) CVR B ORELLANA
JAN250577 – JUVENILE #4 (OF 5) CVR C 15 COPY INCV LLOVET
(W) Jesus Orellana (A / CA) Jesus Orellana
With Max isolated, Sara decides to reveal the truth about the virus to the others and plan an escape together using their newfound powers. But the adults are determined to stop them at any cost. Will their combined strength be enough to break free?
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
KING SPAWN #44 CVR A PANSICA
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250578
JAN250579 – KING SPAWN #44 CVR B REVOLVER
(W) Rory McConville (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Eduardo Pansica
Al Simmons has been fighting for years, but he is not gaining any ground in protecting humanity from the creatures that lurk in the dark. Realizing this, Spawn starts to reevaluate his mission.
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #7 CVR A BONACORSI
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250580
JAN250581 – KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #7 CVR B COLAK
(W) David Dastmalchian (A) Fede Mele (CA) Gianenrico Bonacorsi
With peace finally reached between Charles Ward and the Samurai army, it is realized that the Dragons of Japan are not the only threat they will face.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
LUCKY DEVILS #3 (OF 9) CVR A BROWNE (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250582
JAN250583 – LUCKY DEVILS #3 (OF 9) CVR B MOORE (MR)
JAN250584 – LUCKY DEVILS #3 (OF 9) CVR C 25 COPY INCV MOORE (MR)
(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Ryan Browne
The third circle of Hell is where they stick the gluttons-the folks who just want more! That's how you'll feel when you read the next installment of this infernally delectable title from the creators of Eight Billion Genies! Cam Stane and Starr Winslow have seen their lives greatly improve since they began working with their shoulder devils, Collar and Rake. But enough is never enough, and the higher they go, the more temptation they face. PLUS: two devils make out at a beatnik bar!
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
MONSTRESS #56 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250585
(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda
In times of desperation, is the enemy of your enemy truly your friend? Maika may need to find the answer, as she and her greatest foes share the burden of monstrous possession-and risk losing their minds and bodies forever.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
MOON IS FOLLOWING US #7 (OF 10) CVR A ROSSMO (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250586
JAN250587 – MOON IS FOLLOWING US #7 (OF 10) CVR B JOHSNON & SPICER (MR)
(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Riley Rossmo
Sam and Duncan look inside themselves to fight the demons out to get their daughter. They actually might not make it.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
MOON MAN #9 CVR A LOCATI
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250588
JAN250589 – MOON MAN #9 CVR B
JAN250590 – MOON MAN #9 CVR C
(W) Kyle Higgins, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (A / CA) Marco Locati
As Ramon continues to struggle with his new-found fame and the demands of his fans, Janus makes an unexpected move-that even the Moon Man might not be able to defend against.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
NAPALM LULLABY #10 CVR A BENGAL
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250591
JAN250592 – NAPALM LULLABY #10 CVR B 15 COPY INCV TOCCHINI
(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Bengal
Should any one person get all they want? When fighting an enemy who has no scruples and no ideology other than to win at any cost, any ethical ideology you hold becomes a liability. Sam discovers that you can kill a figurehead, but once it's gone, another will simply take its place.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
NIGHTS #14 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250593
(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A / CA) Luigi Formisano
Stop me if you've heard this one before. A vampire, a witch, and a spy walk into a casino… Following last issue's explosive cliffhanger, this extended flashback continues! Tsukumari's hot on the trail of Gray and her mysterious magic-wielding partner, Erik, but the path set by this trio's encounter will have consequences that'll echo for decades to come. The apocalypse approaches, and this is ground zero.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ #3
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250594
(W) Otis Frampton (A / CA) Otis Frampton
When a crooked magician's magic goes awry, Ojo and Unc Nunkie's lives are turned upside down! From the creative mind of Otis Frampton, L. Frank Baum's classic novel comes to life in an exciting new way! Don't miss out!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
NULLHUNTER #6 (OF 12) CVR A WALSH (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250595
JAN250596 – NULLHUNTER #6 (OF 12) CVR B VARGAS (MR)
JAN250597 – NULLHUNTER #6 (OF 12) CVR C CRAIG (MR)
JAN250598 – NULLHUNTER #6 (OF 12) CVR D 20 COPY INCV VARGAS (MR)
(W) Michael Walsh (A) Gustaffo Vargas (CA) Michael Walsh
Amid sand-swept dunes, Clay faces his estranged sister and her winged flight troopers, the Stymphal-05. He must decide the price he is willing to pay for revenge. The sixth chapter of Nullhunter, the cyberpunk retelling of Hercules from writer Michael Walsh and artist Gustaffo Vargas.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
POWER FANTASY #7 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250599
JAN250600 – POWER FANTASY #7 CVR B RANDOLPH (MR)
(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard
1989: a popular year with Taylor Swift fans. In The Power Fantasy, we have a different Queen, and she nearly killed us all. We finally reveal the horror of the Second Summer of Love.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
RADIANT BLACK #32 CVR A FERIGATO
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250601
JAN250602 – RADIANT BLACK #32 CVR B ROBALDO
JAN250603 – RADIANT BLACK #32 CVR C 25 COPY INCV JOCK
(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Eduardo Ferigato (A / CA) Marcello Costa
A bold new era of Radiant Black continues! As Marshall struggles to balance being Radiant Black and having a personal life, a new threat rises from the wreckage of the Catalyst War! And if that wasn't bad enough…is something even more sinister lurking in the shadows?
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
ROGUE SUN #25 CVR A SIMEONE
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250604
JAN250605 – ROGUE SUN #25 CVR B
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel (CA) Stefano Simeone
New Story Arc. A new Rogue Sun rises! For the past year, Dylan has defended New Orleans as the one and only Rogue Sun. Now, his half-sister Aurie has joined him-but how? And why? And what new enemy is so terrifying they'll need two Rogue Suns to defeat them? A new chapter of Rogue Sun begins in this perfect jumping-on point for new readers!
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
SAVAGE DRAGON #276 CVR A LARSEN (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250606
(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen
Amy Dragon takes center stage in the first of four issues that stars one of the Dragon children. Amy, paired with Walter the talking tiger, face a challenge of unimaginable magnitude. What's a nine-year-old girl to do? Comes with our highest possible recommendation.
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
SAVAGE DRAGON #277 CVR A LARSEN (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250608
JAN250609 – SAVAGE DRAGON #277 CVR B LARSEN (MR)
(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen
Jackson Dragon takes center stage in the second of four issues that star one of the Dragon children. The Bay Guardian takes nine-year-old Jackson Dragon under his wing to show him the ropes as the dynamic duo face off against the San Francisco hero's deadly rogues' gallery in the City by the Bay. Comes with our highest possible recommendation.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
SEASONS #3 CVR A AZACETA
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250610
JAN250611 – SEASONS #3 CVR B 20 COPY INCV CALDWELL
(W) Rick Remender (A) Matheus Lopes (A / CA) Paul Azaceta
It's another beautiful day in New Gaulia but not for Spring Seasons, because she's managed to upset everyone in town. Even her big sister, Winter, is mad at her for making up stories about the Magic Carnival-but now Spring has proof that the new visitors are up to no good!
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
SNOTGIRL #19 CVR A HUNG
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250612
JAN250613 – SNOTGIRL #19 CVR B O MALLEY
(W) Bryan Lee O'Malley (A / CA) Leslie Hung
"Weekend II," Part 2 of 3. An unexpected ally makes Lottie's weekend a little brighter. Meanwhile, back in LA, Virgil and Sunny have an encounter about which can surely be said, "Only in Snotgirl!"
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
SPAWN #364 CVR A MELE
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250614
JAN250615 – SPAWN #364 CVR B BARBERI
(W) John McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Fede Mele
All hell has broken out on Earth. Demons, Angels, and Monsters are running wild as Spawn tries to contain the chaos that he himself caused!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
SPAWN NO HOME HERE #2
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250616
(W) Daniel Henriques (A / CA) Jonathan Glapion
The Stranger struggles with memories of his past as the thought of taking the young Sherlee with him weighs on his mind. Perhaps she would be safer on her own…
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
SPAWN RAT CITY #12 CVR A KIBAR
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250617
JAN250618 – SPAWN RAT CITY #12 CVR B SABBATINI
(W) Erica Schultz (A) Ze Carlos (CA) Kibar
Peter's life flashes before his eyes as Ammon takes him back to P.T.S. and Dr. Boze.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #13 CVR A FAILLA
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250619
JAN250620 – SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #13 CVR B FAILLA
(W) Jordan Barel (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Marco Failla
Twitch's career is in Sam's hands now. Can he prove that the shooting that derailed his partner's life was justified, or will Twitch be the one that ends up in handcuffs?
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
SPAWN SCORCHED #40 CVR A SABBATINI
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250621
JAN250622 – SPAWN SCORCHED #40 CVR B GAY
(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Frederico Sabbatini
Tensions are brewing on the team. What was once a cohesive combat unit is showing signs of cracking. Is this the end of The Scorched as we know it?
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
TIN CAN SOCIETY #7 (OF 9) CVR A MOBILI & CHUCKRY
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250623
JAN250624 – TIN CAN SOCIETY #7 (OF 9) CVR B 15 COPY INCV DEL IULIS
(W) Peter Warren (A / CA) Francesco Mobili, Chris Chuckry
The Tin Can Society is drowning in a rising tide of bad blood, horrific secrets, and devil's bargains. The roots of their friendships will be tested if they are going to work together to take down the shadowy forces behind all of this carnage.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
STANDSTILL #8 (OF 8) CVR A ROBINSON
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250625
JAN250626 – STANDSTILL #8 (OF 8) CVR B RIEGEL
(W) Lee Loughridge (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Andrew Robinson
Mini-Series Finale. The 64-page grand finale! The ending you've all been waiting for! The series concludes with Ryker and Colin feverishly fighting off government born and bred assassin, Jack Knife, who now has a device of his own! This may not bode well for Ryker and Colin. Who knows, maybe you'll get a happy ending… or not.. or both… or neither.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250627
JAN250628 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR B CORONA & SPICER
JAN250629 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL
JAN250630 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOKUS
JAN250631 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ONO
JAN250632 – TRANSFORMERS #18 CVR F JOHNSON & SPICER
(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer
Autobots vs. Deceptions vs. is already devastating Seattle, but none of them are prepared for how it will end.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
VOID RIVALS #18 CVR A DE FELICI
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250633
JAN250634 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR B NIRO
JAN250635 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HUGHES
JAN250636 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BEACH
JAN250637 – VOID RIVALS #18 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MARTIN
(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche
At long last… Zerta!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
WALKING DEAD DLX #108 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250638
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig
Ezekiel has a tiger. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
WALKING DEAD DLX #109 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250643
JAN250644 – WALKING DEAD DLX #109 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR)
JAN250645 – WALKING DEAD DLX #109 CVR C PORTACIO & SINCLAIR (MR)
JAN250641 – WALKING DEAD DLX #108 CVR D ADAMS & MCCAIG (MR)
JAN250642 – WALKING DEAD DLX #108 CVR E TEDESCO (MR)
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig
Maggie and Sophia pick up the pieces and continue their lives at the Hilltop.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
WITCHBLADE #9 CVR A CAFARO & PRIANTO
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250646
JAN250647 – WITCHBLADE #9 CVR B D GAY & PRIANTO
(W) Marguerite Bennett (A / CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto
New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzinni, this generation's bearer of the Witchblade, follows a series of leads not only procedural but supernatural that have brought her face to face with Jackie Estacado, the nascent bearer of The Darkness! Sara and Jackie clash in an explosive life-or-death battle where Sara must not only balance her duties as an officer but must also struggle against the will of the Witchblade itself. The fight that fans have been waiting for is here, and neither warrior will ever be the same!
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
GROMMETS SKATEBOARD DECK DESIGN #1
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250648
Make your friends jealous of your street cred when you roll by on your limited edition Grommets skate deck! Giant Generator presents the Grommets skate deck, featuring art from the multi-sellout 80s coming-of-age comic series about friendship and skateboard culture from Rick Remender, Brian Posehn and Brett Parson. Three rad designs to choose from, so grab one today for your wall, pool or the street! Constructed from 7 ply maple, the board measures width: 9.375" / length: 31.25" / wheelbase: 14.25" / nose: 6.125 / tail: 7 / weight: 3 pounds / radness: 100%. Not final designs. Available board shapes and sizes may vary from image shown.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
GROMMETS SKATEBOARD DECK DESIGN #2
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250649
Make your friends jealous of your street cred when you roll by on your limited edition GROMMETS skate deck! Giant Generator presents the GROMMETS skate deck, featuring art from the multi-sellout 80s coming of age comic series about friendship and skateboard culture from Rick Remender, Brian Posehn and Brett Parson.
Three rad designs to choose from-so grab one today for your wall, pool or the street!
Constructed from 7 ply maple, the board measures width: 9.375" / length: 31.25" / wheelbase: 14.25" / nose: 6.125 / tail: 7 / weight: 3 pounds / radness: 100%
*Not final designs. Available board shapes and sizes may vary from image shown.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
GROMMETS SKATEBOARD DECK DESIGN #3
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250650
Make your friends jealous of your street cred when you roll by on your limited edition GROMMETS skate deck! Giant Generator presents the GROMMETS skate deck, featuring art from the multi-sellout 80s coming of age comic series about friendship and skateboard culture from Rick Remender, Brian Posehn and Brett Parson.
Three rad designs to choose from-so grab one today for your wall, pool or the street!
Constructed from 7 ply maple, the board measures width: 9.375" / length: 31.25" / wheelbase: 14.25" / nose: 6.125 / tail: 7 / weight: 3 pounds / radness: 100%
*Not final designs. Available board shapes and sizes may vary from image shown.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
BLACK CLOAK TP VOL 02
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247676
(W) Kelly Thompson (A / CA) Meredith McClaren
Essex and Pax's last case brought horrible truths to light and almost leveled the city of Kiros. Now, five years since the "Essex Fire," Kiros has changed dramatically, and ex-Black Cloak Phaedra Essex is either the city's greatest hero or greatest villain, depending on who you ask. Meanwhile, Black Cloak Pax has a bloody new case, a rookie partner, and absolutely no leads. It's a very bad time for something ancient to have awakened beneath the city. Collects Black Cloak #7-11.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
CONVERT TP
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247679
(W) John Arcudi (A / CA) Savannah Finley
After a catastrophic disaster destroys his ship, a crew member is left to fend for himself on a beautiful but deadly planet in this gorgeously haunting sci-fi/fantasy tale. Science Officer Orrin Kutela finds himself stranded on a distant planet, starving and haunted by the ghosts of his dead crew. On the verge of death, he makes an astonishing discovery that will forever change his life. Veteran writer John Arcudi and illustrator Savannah Finley bring you a sci-fi/fantasy comic like no other. Collects Convert #1-4.
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
CRIMINAL TP VOL 04 BAD NIGHT (NEW EDITION)
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247682
(W) Ed Brubaker (A) Val Staples (A / CA) Sean Phillips
Celebrating the Prime Video series adaptation, the fourth story arc of Brubaker and Phillips' groundbreaking crime series returns to print with a stunning new cover painting and design. Bad Night is the strangest story yet in the Criminal series, as an insomniac cartoonist gets caught in a winding tale of self-destruction, sex, and deadly deceptions. This is where Brubaker and Phillips showed how far they could push the boundaries between art, experimentation, and pulp.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
DARK ROOM TP VOL 02 (RES)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250506
(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Scott Buoncristiano
Gerry Duggan rejoins your favorite artists Scott & Tamra for the anticipated return of your favorite fantasy/horror/comedy series. Dounia, her ex, a werewolf, and her pal Walt-an incandescent blue skeleton-are joined by a mysterious psionicist fresh from a terrible prison. This time, the world is threatened by a powerful old necromancer that's resurrecting the dead from Finland's Winter War. More curses, more threats, zombies, wizards, cursed objects, and the threat of the war to finally end mankind. The Dark Room opens for another adventure!
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
DEVIANT TP VOL 02
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247687
(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Joshua Hixson
One of the grimmest chapters in Milwaukee's history repeats itself as Michael Schmitz is arrested for the copycat Deviant Killer slayings. Only his boyfriend, Derek, is convinced of his innocence. And if Derek is right, that means that the killer responsible for the grisly murders is still on the loose… and is very, very unhappy that Derek is getting closer to unraveling the truth. Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV and acclaimed artist Joshua Hixson bring their taboo-shattering horror story to its gut-wrenching conclusion. Collects The Deviant #5-9.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
DOMAIN TP
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247688
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Eren Angiolini (A / CA) Rachael Stott
A classic superhero story for those coming in fresh, and a fun meta story for readers of Public Domain! When three best friends discover a crashed UFO, they also discover technology that gives them incredible abilities! But there's a catch: only one of them can use the powers at a time! Can their friendship survive the power's temptation?
In the pages of Image's Eisner-winning series, Public Domain, Syd Dallas and the team at Dallas Comics reimagine their classic character The Domain for a new audience, and… this is that comic! Collects The Domain #1-5.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
GROMMETS TP CVR A
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247694
(W) Rick Remender, Brian Posehn (A / CA) Brett Parson
Two outcast best friends navigate the Sacramento suburbs of 1984, where they find a home in skateboard culture and punk rock. Grommets is both an authentic look at '80s skate culture-a snapshot of the generation that turned skating into a worldwide phenomenon-as well as a heartfelt coming-of-age story following two friends from troubled homes, navigating their damage in an era when no one cared. The series' title sprints from skater slang. A "grommet" is a commonly used term for a young up-and-coming skater or surfer. Since the '60s, it's been used to describe the next generation of kids who, with youthful exuberance, love the sport but want to put their spin on it. Perfect for fans of John Hughes' Brat Pack teen movies, Freaks & Geeks, and Dazed & Confused. Collects Grommets #1-7.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
GROMMETS TP CVR B PARSON
HELLSPAWN COMPLETE COLLECTION TP
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247696
(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Steve Niles (A) Ashley Wood (A / CA) Ben Templesmith
The Hellspawn Complete Collection includes the entire Hellspawn series and never-before-seen art, a cover gallery, and behind-the-scenes content in trade paperback format. Hellspawn marked the return of Spawn, the guns-blazing, take-no-prisoners warrior. This next step in the evolution of Todd McFarlane's hell-born creation featured the creative minds of industry greats Brian Michael Bendis, Steve Niles, Ashley Wood, and Ben Templesmith, who redefined the mythos of the Hellspawn. Collects Hellspawn #1-16.
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
KAYA TP BOOK 04
IMAGE COMICS
SEP249080
(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig
A deadly new threat emerges from the Robot Empire, and following their disastrous last mission, Kaya and Jin are forced to travel a road of thieves, assassins, and worse in Kaya and The Dragon Road. Collects Kaya #19-24.
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
KING SPAWN TP VOL 06
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247702
(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez, Jeremy Haun (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander
The aftermath of Spawn #350 has left a lasting impact on the world, with six months passing since the events unfolded, creating a sense of danger for everyone in this new reality. Al Simmons, now back to his original self, relies on his training to track down the Demons in New York City. Collects King Spawn #31-36.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
LADY MECHANIKA TP VOL 08
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247704
(W) Joe Benitez, M. M. Chen (A / CA) Siya Oum
Lady Mechanika tries to escape disturbing revelations about her past by embarking on a dangerous hunt for a mythical lake monster that's been terrorizing a remote village in Siberia. But are any creatures more dangerous than the monsters that lurk within the mind? Collects Lady Mechanika: The Devil in the Lake #1-4, including a gorgeous cover gallery with art by Siya Oum and series creator Joe Benitez.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
NAPALM LULLABY TP VOL 01
IMAGE COMICS
JAN248014
(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Bengal
A child raised to believe he was God by a cult built on hatred, by zealots utterly confident in the purity and absolute moral authority of their religion… Enter a world ruled by the Magnificent Leader, where such a cult imposed their will on an entire world to create the ultimate theocracy. Join up and buy-in or be cast out to suffer in the toxic slums with the masses of humanity. The story of Napalm Lullaby begins 50 years after the cult's subjugation of Earth, when two of the messiah's bastard children-each with powers that are strange and difficult to control-set out to escape the slums of their birth. Determined to infiltrate the Magnificent Leader's domed fortress of adulation, they'll stop at nothing to kill the man responsible for the nightmare they were raised in. Collects Napalm Lullaby #1-10.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
PLASTIC TP DEATH & DOLLS
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247707
(W) Doug Wagner (CA) Michelle Madsen (A / CA) Daniel Hillyard
Everyone's favorite serial killer is back! The quirky and plastic-obsessed serial killer Edwyn, from 2017's critically acclaimed dark-comedy, horror series Plastic, returns. In Plastic: Death & Dolls, we get to see how Edwyn came to his first kill at 10 years old and how that set him on a blood-soaked path of decapitations, sporks, and dolls on his way to finding the one true love of his life… a sex doll named Virginia. Collects Plastic: Death & Dolls #1-5.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
REDCOAT TP VOL 01 CVR A
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247710
JAN250518 – REDCOAT TP VOL 01 CVR B HITCH & ANDERSON
(W) Geoff Johns (A) Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie (CA) Brad Anderson
Immortal. Mercenary. Kind of a tool. British soldier and all-around rogue Simon Pure has led quite an exciting life. Or lives, really. After a failed assassination of General George Washington at the Battle of Trenton in 1776, Simon stumbled upon hooded figures performing a bizarre ritual that accidentally gave him immortality. Since that fateful day, Simon has died and returned countless times over, rubbing elbows (and sometimes fists) with history's most renowned figures, including his nemesis Benedict Arnold, Albert Einstein, and many more. But what are the true origins and extent of Simon's power, and the clandestine cabal behind them? And how does this group intend to use him to destroy America? Simon means to find out, even if it finally kills him! Collects Redcoat #1-7, with some material from Geiger 80-Page Giant.
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
SAGA TP (NEW EDITION) VOL 02
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247715
(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples
The critically acclaimed masterpiece and one of the most iconic, bestselling comic book series of its time continues in the second volume, now presented in a smaller, digest size featuring all new cover art by Fiona Staples. Thanks to her star-crossed parents Marko and Alana, newborn baby Hazel has already survived lethal assassins, rampaging armies, and alien monstrosities, but in the cold vastness of outer space, the little girl encounters something truly frightening: her grandparents! Marko and Alana risk everything to raise their child amidst a never-ending galactic war. Collects Saga #7-12.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
SPAWN VIOLATOR TP
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247729
(W) Alan Moore (A) Greg Capullo (CA) Mark Pennington (A / CA) Bart Sears
Alan Moore's Violator is here! The long-awaited reprinting of the 1994 three-issue miniseries, now in trade paperback! Violator's siblings, Vacillator, Vindicator, Vandalizer, and Vaporizer, along with ruthless mobsters, hire assassin Admonisher to kill Violator. Stripped of his powers, Violator must defend himself against attacks from his brothers and Admonisher. In a twist of fate, an unexpected team-up with none other than Spawn to help Violator along the way. Collects Violator #1-3.
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
TRANSFORMERS DLX HC BOOK 01 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER
IMAGE COMICS
JAN250521
JAN250522 – TRANSFORMERS DLX HC BOOK 01 CVR B JOHNSON & SPICER
(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona (A / CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer
The Transformers enter the Energon Universe! The Autobots and Decepticons have renewed their endless war on Earth, and one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Explore the beginning of the Eisner Award-winning series from critically acclaimed creative team Daniel Warren Johnson, Jorge Corona, and Mike Spicer, alongside showrunner Robert Kirkman, in this beautiful deluxe hardcover. Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover that will only be printed once. Collects Transformers #1-12.
In Shops: Apr 30, 2025
ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN TP VOL 02
IMAGE COMICS
JUL247727
(W) James Harren (A) Dave Stewart (A / CA) James Harren
The hit series returns! When Kaiju invaded Earth, only three humans given the power of Ultramega could save humanity… but they failed. Now the Earth has become a wasteland ruled by the Kaiju Queen, a world without hope till a new Ultramega rises.
But could the power of Ultramega be what dooms the world? Generational talents writer/artist James Harren and Dave Stewart present the next volume of the Eisner Award-nominated series that rocked the comics world! Collects Ultramega by James Harren #5-9.
In Shops: Apr 16, 2025